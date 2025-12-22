10 Best Guides & How-To Articles of 2025

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 23 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min The Lowdown: This Airport Experiences Membership is a Life Changer for Aussie Travellers Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

There’s clear value to be gained from seeking advice or learning something new, as our loyal readers continue to discover. Whether you’re bolstering your wardrobe, crafting cocktails, browsing haircut styles, prepping for travel, buying watches, and so much more, we always have you covered. With 2025 coming to a close, we’ve rounded up the year’s best guides, lists, and how-to articles for your convenience. Consider it our own little curated selection of top products, style pointers, and experiences as you gear up for 2026. Here’s to the best of everything as we collectively move forward in life!

This Airport Experiences Membership is a Life Changer for Aussie Travellers

Publish date: 2025-01-13

If you love to travel but don’t always love the airport experience, this article is a must-read. It outlines all the benefits of Priority Pass, the leading airport programme that’s available in three membership tiers. No matter which tier you choose, you receive premium access to a growing list of lounges worldwide, in places such as Singapore, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the USA, and Malaysia. Check out the article for a rundown of the benefits, as well as a list of exciting lounges and dining options available at various airports.

9 Best Garmin Watches for Running, Cycling and Lifestyle

2. 9 Best Garmin Watches for Running, Cycling and Lifestyle

Publish date: 2025-01-15

Garmin’s expanding lineup of smartwatches is your gateway to a wide range of biometrics and lifestyle improvements. But which model is the one for you? The answer may depend on your particular fitness goals and interests. For more information, check out this comprehensive guide, which runs the gamut of features, price points, pros, and cons for nine respective Garmin watches. Will it be a budget-friendly Forerunner 965? Or perhaps a luxurious epix Pro (Gen 2)? Read to find out!

Movie Night Magic: Here’s How to Unlock the Ultimate Viewing Experience

3. Movie Night Magic: Here’s How to Unlock the Ultimate Viewing Experience

Publish date: 2025-11-26

Some say the theatrical experience is dead, but we say it migrated onto the home front. Samsung’s OLED S95F TV is here to make our case. Measuring 83″ in size, it sits at the top of the brand’s extraordinary OLED lineup and delivers stunning resolution with all kinds of advanced features to match. Writer Rob Edwards provides an extensive overview of the massive TV in this article, where he calls it “the ultimate choice for your next movie night.” But be forewarned: once you go this big, nothing else will suffice!

10 Best Electric Shavers for Men: Rotary vs Foil

4. 10 Best Electric Shavers for Men: Rotary vs Foil

Publish date: 2025-02-03

Rotary or foil? That’s the question when it comes to electric shavers, and this guide is your answer. If you don’t want to overthink the process, the Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige is probably your best bet. But if you want to get down to the nitty-gritty details, be sure to read the guide in full. Your face will thank you.

Classic Old Fashioned Recipe: How To Make the Iconic Whiskey Cocktail

5. Classic Old Fashioned Recipe: How To Make the Iconic Whiskey Cocktail

Publish date: 2025-05-16

With its spirit-forward profile and silky sweet edge, the Old Fashioned is a cocktail after our very own hearts…or should we say palates? While it’s a purposefully simple concoction, certain ingredients and techniques can make the difference between “good” and “orgasmic.” Former Editor-In-Chief (and permanent whisky-lover) Nick Hall goes over the cocktail’s iconic history before dispensing with essential pointers for you to make the perfect Old Fashioned at home. Cheers to that!

6 Best Skullet Haircuts and Hairstyles for Men

6. 6 Best Skullet Haircuts and Hairstyles for Men

Publish date: 2025-11-19

Long live the mighty skullet! Part mullet and part buzz or crew cut, the men’s hairstyle has been spotted atop the heads of famous figures such as Matt Damon, Hulk Hogan, and Dustin Martin. Take this cut in the wrong direction and you risk all kinds of mockery, but execute it properly and you’ll stand out as a man of bold distinction. Writer Ben McKimm provides everything you need to know in our guide on all things skullets.

6 Best Fade Hairstyles for Men According to a Barber

7. 6 Best Fade Hairstyles for Men According to a Barber

Publish date: 2025-07-17

If the aforementioned skullet is a bit too bold, then perhaps a stylish fade will suffice. Nick Hall dutifully explores six iterations of the popular hairstyle in our adjoining guide. Did we mention that Nick was once a practising barber? With that in mind, consider this the ultimate resource!

Your Complete Guide to LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

8. Your Complete Guide to LIV Golf Adelaide 2025

Publish date: 2025-02-12

The second official LIV Golf Australia Tournament took place from 14 to 16 February 2025 at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, South Australia, drawing tens of thousands of attendees. A golf tournament at heart, it’s also a multi-day party that ranks among the best fan experiences in Australia. This year’s event has come and gone, but don’t let that stop you from reading our complete guide so that you’re all caught up by the time the next one rolls around.

Best Watches of LVMH Watch Week 2025

9. Best Watches of LVMH Watch Week 2025

Publish date: 2025-01-22

Luxury group LVMH flexed its full horological muscles at this year’s Watch Week, showcasing all nine of its watch brands for the first time. And what an arsenal of brands to behold, featuring names like Bvlgari, Hublot, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., Zenith, and more. Check out our guide for a rundown of the event, which unfolded in two phases, followed by highlights of our favourite models.

Guide to Men’s Cocktail Attire & Dress Code

10. Guide to Men’s Cocktail Attire & Dress Code

Publish date: 2025-07-17

The night beckons with adventure, and you’ll want to dress the part. We’re not talking about getting together with coworkers for happy hour, but attending swanky celebrations or high-profile sporting events. So goes the cocktail dress code, which flirts with formal attire but leaves room for personal expression. Learn everything you need to know in our helpful guide.

