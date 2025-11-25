Movie Night Magic: Here’s How to Unlock the Ultimate Viewing Experience

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 26 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

We love a movie night around the Man of Many office. In fact, strange as it may sound, we love a movie night in the Man of Many office. Yes, such is our team’s enthusiasm for a premium in-home (i.e. in-office) cinematic experience that we have a very comfortable and inviting lounge room set up within our digs in Sydney’s Surry Hills, and at its heart sits a magnificent 83-inch Samsung OLED S95F.

This TV, the pinnacle of Samsung’s OLED range, is something to behold. Beyond the screen real estate, which is very generous indeed, it delivers an utterly immersive viewing experience that enhances every piece of content you care to throw its way. Whether you’re an action fan, horror buff, or prefer to keep things light with the latest comedies, the S95F serves up the best version of your genre of choice. And as an aside, it will deftly handle your favourite sporting events and bring the goods to your next gaming session too—our office Mario Kart sessions have been intense.

With that, let’s take a closer look at this stunner (and a couple of other OLED gems from Samsung’s TV range), which we guarantee will unlock the ultimate viewing experience for your next movie night and simultaneously have your local theatre owner sweating bullets.

83-inch Samsung OLED S95F | Image: Man of Many

When Only the Best TV Will Do

Speaking from our own experience, this is a TV that looks incredible, whether we’re watching it with the lights low at one of our aforementioned movie nights or using it to keep up with the NFL (shout out to the Seahawks fans out there) throughout the working day.

This is largely thanks to its AI processor, powered by 128 AI neural networks, which works to enhance both picture and sound . That means you’ll enjoy the most crisp and detailed 4K picture, whether by optimising 4K sources or upscaling certain lower-resolution content seamlessly .

The S95F also boasts elevated brightness, which means it looks the business at all hours of the day and night. This even applies when you have sunlight streaming through the windows surrounding it (as we happen to have at Man of Many HQ). By analysing the data that exists within High Dynamic Range content, Quantum HDR OLED Pro makes those details visible at virtually any brightness. HDR Brightness Optimiser helps reveal hidden details and maintain incredibly accurate colour and deep contrasts, even when surrounded by bright daylight, for a superb viewing experience .

83-inch Samsung OLED S95F | Image: Man of Many

Don’t Glare at Me

The panel’s watchability is further enhanced by its anti-glare technology, which may not sound like a big deal, but makes a huge real-world difference. It is designed to reduce reflections to a barely noticeable level. This means you don’t have to worry about always closing the blinds during the day or flicking off your lamps at night when you sit down to watch something. In fact, the S95F has been independently verified as a Glare-Free Certified OLED Display .

These watchability-enhancing features mean you can better appreciate the S95F’s life-like picture. As a trusted symbol of colour fidelity by industry experts, ‘PANTONE Validated’ certification ensures the accurate expression of 2,140 PANTONE colours and 110 newly added skin tone shades. That means you can be sure you’re getting a rich, true-to-life viewing experience with the panel producing colours, shades, and contrasts that look as realistic as possible, thanks to its self-illuminating pixels.

This is advanced technology that will bring the very best picture to your next movie-watching session. Whether you opt for the 83-inch model (our recommendation), or prefer either the 77-inch, 65-inch, or 55-inch model, you’re in for an unparalleled blockbuster experience.

83-inch Samsung OLED S95F | Image: Man of Many

A Deep Bench

While the S95F is unquestionably Samsung’s flagship panel, the rest of the brand’s OLED range is also made up of heavy hitters. The S90F is powered by the same 128 AI neural networks as the S95F, driving a suite of sophisticated features that deliver superior picture and sound, while the S85F blends performance and value to great effect.

Premium features, including Auto HDR Remastering, Real Depth Enhancer, Active Voice Amplifier Pro, and OLED Brightness Booster, come standard across the entire range. Plus, Samsung’s screens analyse content played in real time, making adjustments in brightness, contrast, and sound, to ensure the best possible experience for the user all the time, every time.

The Samsung OLED range, led by the S95F, is the ultimate choice for your next movie night. Whether you’re checking out the very latest blockbuster or revisiting a classic, don’t be surprised when you find your favourite movies have never looked better.