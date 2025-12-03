Samsung Launching Galaxy ‘TriFold’ Next Week–in Korea

By Dean Blake - News Published: 3 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Samsung has finally shown off its long-rumoured three-screen folding phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. When unfolded, the TriFold will feature a 10” display corner-to-corner (just shy of an iPad Air’s 11” screen), but will fold up into something that can easily fit in your pocket, collapsing back into a 6.5” form factor.

The Korean tech giant spilled the beans on pretty much everything you’d want to know about the product, which is launching in Korea on 12 December, including the countries and territories the TriFold would be available (Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, UAE, and US), but stopped short of announcing any international prices. Which is a fair call, considering the likelihood of the Korean ₩3.6 million price likely eclipsing US$3,000 when you account for tariffs and extra costs.

Also, you’ll note that as of its announcement, the TriFold isn’t coming to Australia. With all that out of the way, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

Samsung Galaxy 7 TriFold | Image: Samsung

Tech Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Starting Price ₩3,590,400 (roughly US$2,500) Display Internal:

– 10” Dynamic AMOLED display

– 2160 x 1584 resolution

– 120Hz adaptive refresh rate



External:

– 6.5” Dynamic AMOLED display

– 2520 x 1080 resolution

– 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

– Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Operating System Android 16 One UI 8 Internals Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3nm)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB, 1TB Networking – 5G

– LTE

– Wi-Fi 7

– Bluetooth 5.4 Camera 200MP wide-angle lens

12MP ultra-wide lens

10MP telephoto lens

10MP selfie camera (on cover screen)

10MP main camera (on main screen) Battery 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system Dimensions Folded: 159.2 (H) x 75 (W) x 12.9 (D)



Unfolded: 159.2 (H) x 214.1 (W) x 3.9/4/4.2mm (D)



Weight: 309g Other Features – Super-fast charging 2.0 (45W)

– 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

– IP48 water resistance

– Fingerprint sensor on side

– Up to 2 Nano SIM and Multi eSIM

– S Pen compatible

– DeX compatible Scroll horizontally to view full table

What is it?

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s latest bet on the foldable market, following on from 2025’s Galaxy Z Fold 7: which is actually still the most compelling folding phone on the market, in our view. It’ll run Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 overlay, and offer support for the brand’s Galaxy AI and DeX capabilities.

Here, though, Samsung is pushing things up a notch by adding an additional hinge and screen to the device—bringing the total internal screen size to 10”.

Effectively, this allows the TriFold to unfold to even greater sizes than previous attempts, and mirrors what Huawei has done with the Mate XT: that is, try to lead a nascent market into a new product category. Just what that extra screen real-estate can provide to the average punter is anyone’s guess, but it’s pretty well known that, generally, people are opting for more expensive flagship phones year-over-year.

While there may be some concerns around the device’s durability, Samsung said it has delivered its most “advanced hinges yet” in the TriFold, using two hinges of differing sizes with a dual-rail structure to improve stability. This approach also allows the phone to be slimmer, the brand said, with the thinnest point being 3.9mm.

Samsung Galaxy 7 TriFold | Image: Samsung

Each of the three segments will be slightly different thicknesses, though, with the other two measuring in at 4mm and 4.2mm respectively, likely to account for battery sizes as well as internals and cameras.

The folding screen has also been re-engineered, Samsung said, with a reinforced overcoat added atop a shock-absorbing display layer to deliver better resistance. One of the major issues of folding phones is how ‘soft’ the inner displays have had to be in order to fold without breaking: that has the unfortunately side effect of making them very easy to damage and mark, so any added durability will be a positive.

Plus, all the screens on the device feature an adaptive refresh rate that can hit up to 120Hz, which will keep everything looking silky smooth, along with relatively high resolutions. I can imagine a 10” display being a pretty good place to watch movies or binge YouTube, though neither of those mediums tend to offer much for any display above 60Hz.

Samsung Galaxy 7 TriFold | Image: Samsung

Depending on the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the TriFold you’ll get some decent performance out of gaming on the device, though until we know a bit more about how it’ll handle thermal load I wouldn’t try anything too taxing on something this slim and expensive.

The included S-Pen compatibility could make it a pretty decent note-taking device, and could work as a drawing tablet in a pinch. However, Samsung is careful to note that using certain S Pens may mark the screens of their foldables, and to make sure you’re using the S Pen Fold to avoid damaging the internal screens.

I mentioned above that people are, on average, opting for more expensive phones, but it’s worth noting that they’re not really opting for foldables. The foldable market still only makes up about 2 per cent of the overall smartphone market, though that’s expected to grow as the use cases become more… well.. useful, and the costs come down.

When Can I Buy One?

If you’re in Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will launch on 12 December for ₩3.6 million. If you’re in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, or the US, you’re probably looking at a release date early in 2026, though we have no idea how much it’ll cost.

If you’re anywhere else, you’re probably out of luck.