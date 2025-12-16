Longines’ Bold New Master Collection Release Heralds the Year of the Horse

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 16 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

How do you feel about a red dial on your watch? The answer to this question will almost certainly determine your reaction to Longines’ new limited-edition release for its Master Collection line. Galloping into view in tribute to the forthcoming lunar new year, the Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse features a vivid red sunray-brushed dial with a subtle gradient that I suspect you’ll love or loathe (personally, I definitely fall into the former camp). Limited to just 2,026 pieces worldwide and with an RRP of AUD$4,775, the timepiece pairs the maison’s unique artistry with that of renowned modern Chinese painter Peon Xu, whose work has been adapted and meticulously engraved upon the movement’s gilt rotor.

While red-dialled watches can have something of a Marmite effect when compared with their more neutral-coloured brethren, Longines appears to have created something striking with this release. Deploying a particularly vibrant shade of crimson, it may not be a watch you can unthinkingly pair with any old ensemble. Nor may it be the kind of timepiece you’d wear every day. However, there’s no question that this release will help you stand out from the crowd on those special occasions when you do choose to wear it. Let’s take a closer look.

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse | Image: Longines

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse Key Specifications

Reference: L2.919.4.09.2

L2.919.4.09.2 Case Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Case Thickness: 11.2 mm

11.2 mm Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Caseback: Transparent case back with sapphire crystal, special engraving: “YEAR OF THE HORSE – LIMITED EDITION – ONE OF 2026”

Transparent case back with sapphire crystal, special engraving: “YEAR OF THE HORSE – LIMITED EDITION – ONE OF 2026” Crystal: Sapphire crystal with multi-layered anti-reflective coating on both sides

Sapphire crystal with multi-layered anti-reflective coating on both sides Strap: Black alligator leather

Black alligator leather Clasp: Triple safety folding clasp and push-piece opening mechanism

Triple safety folding clasp and push-piece opening mechanism Movement: Calibre L899.5

Calibre L899.5 Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, moonphase display with calendar at 6 o’clock

Hours, minutes, seconds, moonphase display with calendar at 6 o’clock Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Water Resistance: 30 metres

30 metres Dial: Gradient red

Gradient red Markers: 12 gilt 2N applied indexes

12 gilt 2N applied indexes Edition: Limited to 2,026 pieces

Galloping Horse (Deshi) by Peon Xu | Image: Peon Art Museum

Inspired by Art

The Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse timepiece takes inspiration from the work of Peon Xu, a renowned Chinese painter who blended Western techniques with Chinese realism. His celebrated Galloping Horse painting has been engraved onto the gilt rotor of the calibre, and, according to Longines, “with every movement of the wrist, the horse appears to gallop forward, symbolising momentum, renewal, and the spirit of freedom and courage.”

To make this possible, Longines partnered with the Peon Art Museum in China. Curated by Qingping Xu, the artist’s son and an esteemed calligrapher in his own right, the piece provides a way to further his family’s artistic legacy.

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse Caseback | Image: Longines

Case, Dial, and Movement

The watch’s refined 42-mm stainless steel case houses the aforementioned red dial, which Longines claims is designed to evoke “the poetic ambience of sunrise”. This “auspicious emblem of new beginnings” (again, Longines’ eloquent words) provides the backdrop for the watch’s gilt hands and applied indexes, while the elegant moonphase display with date indicator frame sits at the 6 o’clock position.

Flipping the watch reveals the transparent caseback, around which is engraved “YEAR OF THE HORSE – LIMITED EDITION – ONE OF 2026”. The sapphire glass reveals the exclusive Longines L899.5 self-winding movement with the Galloping Horse motif and Peon Xu’s personal seal engraved on the yellow gilt rotor. Equipped with a silicon balance-spring, it offers a power reserve of up to 72 hours and 25,200 vibrations per hour.

A classic black alligator leather strap provides the finishing touch, complete with a practical triple safety folding clasp and push-piece opening mechanism. It’s an understated choice that lets the dramatic dial further dominate the spotlight.

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse | Image: Longines

Price and Availability

The Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse is available now for AUD$4,775. This audacious celebration of the coming lunar new year with its unapologetic red dial won’t be for everyone, but it’s sure to delight many. Besides, as Longines has proved time and again, there’s no doubting the sheer craftsmanship on offer here, nor the artistic legacy of both Longines and Peon Xu.