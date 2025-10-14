Longines Just Retro-Fitted its Most Underrated Watch

By Nick Hall - News Published: 14 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Longines has unveiled the Ultra-Chron Classic , an updated take on the high-frequency model from 1967.

, an updated take on the high-frequency model from 1967. Four new references have been confirmed, in both 37mm and 40mm stainless steel cases.

and stainless steel cases. The new watch retains the distinctive Ultra-Chron design features , with a domed, silver sunray dial, applied silver-polished indexes and hands, and a trapezoidal date aperture at 3 o’clock.

, with a domed, silver sunray dial, applied silver-polished indexes and hands, and a trapezoidal date aperture at 3 o’clock. The Ultra-Chron Classic is powered by the exclusive Longines calibre L836.6 , a high-frequency movement first introduced in 2022.

, a high-frequency movement first introduced in 2022. The new model is priced at AUD$5,825 on a leather band or AUD$6,000 on a stainless steel bracelet.

When Longines revived the Ultra-Chron in 2022, it marked a renewed focus on past successes. The high-precision timepiece, revamped for the contemporary age, demonstrated the Swiss watchmaker’s remarkable ability to transform heritage into modernity. Highly accurate, incredibly precise and with a design language that felt innately familiar, the 2022 Ultra-Chron revival was an absolute stand-out (and one of the best timepieces of the year).

However, despite the reimagined model’s breakout success, Longines’ subsequent models haven’t quite lived up to the hype. Releases such as the Carbon edition, while innovative, eschewed the vintage charm that made the 2022 re-release so special. Now, it seems Longines has course-corrected. The recently unveiled 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic fuses the ingenuity of modern technology with a design that feels, dare we say it, timeless. Make no mistake, this is the Ultra-Chron we’ve been waiting for.

2022 Longines Ultra-Chron | Image: Man of Many

2025 Longines Ultra-Chron Classic

Like the 2022 revival, the 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic takes many of its design cues from the original Diver model from 1968. Featuring a stainless steel case in either 40mm or the decidedly vintage-sized 37mm, the new timepiece continues Longines’ recent push toward retro aesthetics. According to the brand, the smaller 37mm version was explicitly chosen to honour the original 1967 model’s 35mm proportions, preserving the timepiece’s authentic character.

As a result, the 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic retains many of its predecessors’ distinctive design elements. Each of the four new references features a domed, silver sunray dial, applied silver-polished indexes and hands, and the distinctive trapezoidal date aperture at 3 o’clock. However, the most important element of the new timepiece is undoubtedly what lies beneath.

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines

High-Precision Movement

From a legacy perspective, the Ultra-Chron collection holds a special place in Longines’ esteemed history. It all started in 1959, when the Saint-Imier maison developed its first high-frequency wristwatch movement, the observatory chronometer (calibre 360).

Capable of oscillating at a minimum of 5 Hertz, which equates to 36,000 vibrations per hour, that movement enabled Longines to measure time with an accuracy of 1/10th of a second. Just a few short years later, the maison would debut the original Ultra-Chron, marking the first time the highly accurate technology had been integrated into volume production.

For the Ultra-Chron Classic, Longines has again turned to the exclusive calibre L836.6; the same high-frequency movement that we saw on the 2022 edition. Operating at 36,000 vibrations per hour or 5 Hz, exactly as the original Ultra-Chron did, the contemporary interpretation features a silicon balance spring and a power reserve of up to 52 hours.

While not a new movement, calibre L836.6 remains one of Longines’ most impressive and underrated innovations. The high-frequency movement achieved full chronometer certification from the Observatoire Chronométrique de Genève and is reserved exclusively for the maison’s most important timekeeping instruments.

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines

Longines Ultra-Chron Classic Price and Availability

The 2025 Longines Ultra-Chron Classic is now available from Longines boutiques and online retailers. The watchmaker has unveiled four references in both 37mm and 40mm case diameters, each fitted on either an alternating brushed and polished stainless-steel bracelet or a black leather strap with a heritage stainless-steel pin buckle. The latest pieces are priced at AUD$5,825 on a leather band or AUD$6,000 on a stainless steel bracelet, regardless of case diameter.

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines

Longines Ultra-Chron Classic Technical Specifications

Brand : Longines

: Longines Model : Ultra-Chron Classic

: Ultra-Chron Classic Reference : Ref. L2.537.4.72.2 / Ref. L2.537.4.72.6 / Ref. L2.937.4.72.2 / Ref. L2.937.4.72.6

: Ref. L2.537.4.72.2 / Ref. L2.537.4.72.6 / Ref. L2.937.4.72.2 / Ref. L2.937.4.72.6 Diameter : 37mm / 40mm

: 37mm / 40mm Thickness : 10.95mm / 10.95mm

: 10.95mm / 10.95mm Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Movement : Calibre L836.6 High-frequency (5Hz) self-winding mechanical movement

: Calibre L836.6 High-frequency (5Hz) self-winding mechanical movement Power Reserve: 52 hours

52 hours Water-Resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Price: AUD$6,000 / AUD$5,825

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines