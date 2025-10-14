Home/Watches
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
WATCHES

Longines Just Retro-Fitted its Most Underrated Watch

Nick Hall
By Nick Hall - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Longines has unveiled the Ultra-Chron Classic, an updated take on the high-frequency model from 1967.
  • Four new references have been confirmed, in both 37mm and 40mm stainless steel cases.
  • The new watch retains the distinctive Ultra-Chron design features, with a domed, silver sunray dial, applied silver-polished indexes and hands, and a trapezoidal date aperture at 3 o’clock.
  • The Ultra-Chron Classic is powered by the exclusive Longines calibre L836.6, a high-frequency movement first introduced in 2022.
  • The new model is priced at AUD$5,825 on a leather band or AUD$6,000 on a stainless steel bracelet.

When Longines revived the Ultra-Chron in 2022, it marked a renewed focus on past successes. The high-precision timepiece, revamped for the contemporary age, demonstrated the Swiss watchmaker’s remarkable ability to transform heritage into modernity. Highly accurate, incredibly precise and with a design language that felt innately familiar, the 2022 Ultra-Chron revival was an absolute stand-out (and one of the best timepieces of the year).

However, despite the reimagined model’s breakout success, Longines’ subsequent models haven’t quite lived up to the hype. Releases such as the Carbon edition, while innovative, eschewed the vintage charm that made the 2022 re-release so special. Now, it seems Longines has course-corrected. The recently unveiled 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic fuses the ingenuity of modern technology with a design that feels, dare we say it, timeless. Make no mistake, this is the Ultra-Chron we’ve been waiting for.

Longines ultra chron feature copy
2022 Longines Ultra-Chron | Image: Man of Many

2025 Longines Ultra-Chron Classic

Like the 2022 revival, the 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic takes many of its design cues from the original Diver model from 1968. Featuring a stainless steel case in either 40mm or the decidedly vintage-sized 37mm, the new timepiece continues Longines’ recent push toward retro aesthetics. According to the brand, the smaller 37mm version was explicitly chosen to honour the original 1967 model’s 35mm proportions, preserving the timepiece’s authentic character.

As a result, the 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic retains many of its predecessors’ distinctive design elements. Each of the four new references features a domed, silver sunray dial, applied silver-polished indexes and hands, and the distinctive trapezoidal date aperture at 3 o’clock. However, the most important element of the new timepiece is undoubtedly what lies beneath.

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines

High-Precision Movement

From a legacy perspective, the Ultra-Chron collection holds a special place in Longines’ esteemed history. It all started in 1959, when the Saint-Imier maison developed its first high-frequency wristwatch movement, the observatory chronometer (calibre 360).

Capable of oscillating at a minimum of 5 Hertz, which equates to 36,000 vibrations per hour, that movement enabled Longines to measure time with an accuracy of 1/10th of a second. Just a few short years later, the maison would debut the original Ultra-Chron, marking the first time the highly accurate technology had been integrated into volume production.

For the Ultra-Chron Classic, Longines has again turned to the exclusive calibre L836.6; the same high-frequency movement that we saw on the 2022 edition. Operating at 36,000 vibrations per hour or 5 Hz, exactly as the original Ultra-Chron did, the contemporary interpretation features a silicon balance spring and a power reserve of up to 52 hours.

While not a new movement, calibre L836.6 remains one of Longines’ most impressive and underrated innovations. The high-frequency movement achieved full chronometer certification from the Observatoire Chronométrique de Genève and is reserved exclusively for the maison’s most important timekeeping instruments.

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines

Longines Ultra-Chron Classic Price and Availability

The 2025 Longines Ultra-Chron Classic is now available from Longines boutiques and online retailers. The watchmaker has unveiled four references in both 37mm and 40mm case diameters, each fitted on either an alternating brushed and polished stainless-steel bracelet or a black leather strap with a heritage stainless-steel pin buckle. The latest pieces are priced at AUD$5,825 on a leather band or AUD$6,000 on a stainless steel bracelet, regardless of case diameter.

View at Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines

Longines Ultra-Chron Classic Technical Specifications

  • Brand: Longines
  • Model: Ultra-Chron Classic
  • Reference: Ref. L2.537.4.72.2 / Ref. L2.537.4.72.6 / Ref. L2.937.4.72.2 / Ref. L2.937.4.72.6
  • Diameter: 37mm / 40mm
  • Thickness: 10.95mm / 10.95mm
  • Case Material: Stainless Steel
  • Movement: Calibre L836.6 High-frequency (5Hz) self-winding mechanical movement
  • Power Reserve: 52 hours
  • Water-Resistance: 50 metres
  • Price: AUD$6,000 / AUD$5,825
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic
Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many. With an extensive background in the media industry, he specialises in feature writing, lifestyle and entertainment content. Nick is a former Mumbrella Publish Awards ‘Editor of ...

More about Nick
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
WATCHES

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
WATCHES

Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

Mission to earthphase
WATCHES

Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Kia tasman front three quarter
CARS

10 Best-Selling Utes in Australia: Where Does the Kia Tasman Land?

Best Amazon Big Deals Day Sales
CULTURE

Big Deals Day: Best Amazon Prime Sales For 2025

2026 ferrari 849 testarossa front three quarter
CARS

2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Lebron the decision part ii holding bottle
DRINKS

LeBron James’ ‘Second Decision’ is Just Hennessy Ad, Not Retirement

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Fender Godzilla Custom Shop
ENTERTAINMENT

Fender’s Godzilla Guitars Celebrate 70 Years of Japan’s Atomic Icon

2026 tesla model 3 long range rear wheel drive
CARS

‘Longest-Range EV in Australia’: 2026 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Defeats Range Anxiety

TAG Heuer Autavia
WATCHES

The Watches We Love: TAG Heuer Autavia

Montblanc Collection Star Oud EDP | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—11 October, 2025

2026 aston martin db12 s front three quarter
CARS

2026 Aston Martin DB12 S Revealed as 690HP Super-duper Tourer

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

iPhone Air
SMARTPHONES

3 Weeks Later: How Does the ‘iPhone Air’ Hold Up?

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition
WATCHES

Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet