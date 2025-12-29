10 Best Health & Fitness Articles in 2025

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 30 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min The Lowdown: Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Working on your New Year’s resolutions and fitness goals? You’re definitely in the right place. As we gear up for 2026, our crack team of fitness freaks looked back on 2025 and selected the year’s best health-related articles. Yes, you’ll find our mega-popular celebrity diet and workout plans, but you’ll also discover inspirational stories, helpful guides, and in-depth discussions on important subjects such as childcare. Here are Man of Many’s 10 best health and fitness articles of 2025.

1. Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Publish date: 2025-03-21

We first covered Michael B. Jordan’s workout routine when he was prepping for the Creed movies, then updated it after seeing him looking similarly jacked in Sinners. The 2020 winner of “Sexiest Man Alive” was still pretty damned sexy in 2025, thanks to a protein-rich diet plan and circuit training regimen. If you wish to follow suit, prepare to focus on every muscle group, incorporating plenty of cardio as well. Read the adjoining article in full for an extensive breakdown.

2. The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

Publish date: 2025-07-26

Dwayne Johnson is another shredded actor who keeps our fitness writers busy as they track his evolving workout and diet plans. Determination is the name of his game, and it touches down on every aspect of his multifaceted career. Whenever he’s building muscle mass for a role, his diet plan is predictably rich in lean meats, fish, vegetables, egg whites, and casein protein. Meanwhile, his workout routine is downright brutal but also quite intelligent, targeting different muscle groups on different days. On the bright side, he eats tons of ice cream on his one day of rest.

3. Henry Cavill’s Superman Diet & Workout Plan

Publish date: 2025-07-21

You can’t play a Man of Steel if you’re not willing to look the part. So went Henry Cavill’s diet and workout plan when he was preparing for superhero-sized roles, including Superman and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. There will be eggs. There will be steak. There will be…rosemary water? Sure, why not! Combine that with CrossFit and bodybuilding, and you just might be ready to save the day.

4. 5 Top Ways to Beat the Dreaded 3 PM Slump

Publish date: 2025-04-13

No matter how hard you try, it seems impossible to avoid the 3 PM slump, whereby you feel downright drowsy in the middle of the day. The good news is that it’s not in your mind; this common phenomenon is backed by science. The better news is that you can take certain proven measures to counteract it. Would you like to know more? Then read the freaking article!

5. Game Changer: 3 Ways Famous Nutrition Can Supercharge Your Workout

Publish date: 2025-01-09

Persistent dedication lies at the very root of personal fitness, but what happens when you lose momentum or hit a plateau? Writer Rob Edwards teamed up with the folks at Famous Nutrition to help put you back on track. From pre-workout to recovery, they have you covered with expert advice and popular supplements.

6. Chris Evans’ Captain America Workout & Diet Plan

Publish date: 2025-07-24

Actor Chris Evans will don the body armour and shield once again when he appears in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Before tackling the role, he presumably revisited his Captain America workout and diet plan. There’s a part of us that wonders if he clicked on our article – originally published in 2023 – to brush up on his own routine (what? We can dream!). It keeps things fairly basic by combining a streamlined meal plan with a rotating door of strength-building exercises. Did the effort pay off? We’ll see in 2026 when we catch the new Marvel flick!

7. A Real Lifesaver: Secure Your Skin Health for Summer with MoleMap

We were startled to discover that Australia’s skin cancer rates are through the roof, with nearly two-thirds of Aussies receiving a skin cancer diagnosis by the age of 70. That makes MoleMap a literal lifesaver, as the clinic offers online risk assessment and an easy follow-up process. If there’s one article you read on our list, make it this one!

8. Chasing Ocean Giants: One Surfer’s Record-Breaking Journey of Big-Wave Ambition

Publish date: 2025-11-20

The 2020 documentary Undone told the story of Laura Enever, a pro surfer who left the WSL Championship Tour to pursue big-wave surfing. Her move didn’t go as planned, but now she’s blazing a comeback trail with a little help from the Ambition Project. Mounted by investing platform Stake, the project supports big dreamers just like her to the tune of $10,000. For anyone seeking inspiration – and maybe even some financial help – you’ve found it right here.

9. Paging Doctor Dad: Real Fathers, Real Stories, Real Advice

Publish date: 2025-08-29

Spoiler alert: parenting is hard, especially when your child is sick. Knowing that you’re not alone can go a long way, which is why we partnered with Children’s Panadol for this collection of anecdotes and pointers. Discover real-life stories from the parents on Man of Many’s own staff as they grapple with child sickness and other challenges.

10. Unlock Peak Dad Mode with Man of Many’s ‘Brilliant Moments Kit’

Publish date: 2025-07-02

Here is another essential article for all the parents out there. Created in partnership with Children’s Panadol, the ‘Brilliant Moments Kit’ is a checklist of essential childcare products, ranging from medicine to entertainment. The parents in our own staff participated in the article, resulting in real stories from real people. Peak Dad mode, unlocked.

