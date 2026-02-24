17 Affordable, High-End Homewares That Only Look Expensive

Making a home look expensive is less about the cost and more about thoughtful curation. The homes that read as expensive almost always have one thing in common, they contain fewer things, and every item earns its place.

We appreciate the finer things as much as anyone, but we also love affordable homeware that punches well above its weight in terms of value for money. Below are 15 affordable home essentials spanning every room from the entryway to the bathroom, chosen for one reason: they’ll elevate your space without costing a fortune. Consider this your shortcut to a home that feels high-end without the price tag.

The Entryway

An unstyled entryway can easily become an awkward void by default. Choosing intentional yet functional pieces puts the space to work, and tells guests everything they need to know about your style.

1. Lighting

As the saying goes, first impressions last—and the best way to get plenty of bang for your buck is through thoughtful lighting choices. Pools of light create warm, inviting spaces, and can bring a whole new vibe to any space. Do it right, and you’ll never have to use harsh, overhead lighting again.

Dennis Dit It has a great range of affordable options, starting with their signature Orange Puff Ball Lamp, which can elevate your entry or living space instantly. For an more affordable option, Bunnings has a great range of indoor lighting, starting at a considerably lower price point.

Price: $15 at Bunnings, or $179 AUD at Dennis Did It

2. A hallway console table

Image: Mocka

A console table gives an entryway a purpose and the opportunity to create a strong first impression of your home. Choose a console table that’s narrow and won’t overpower the space and style it with one tall object and one at surface level, like a lamp, a candle or a stack of books.

The Eve Console Table from Mocka is our pick here. The fluted design and natural birch finish sit comfortably alongside designer console tables from HAY and Menu starting at $600. Honestly, nobody will know the difference.

Price: From $198 AUD at Mocka

3. Storage baskets and entryway organisation

Image: West Elm

A woven storage basket is one of the simplest ways to avoid a cluttered entryway, and natural fibre is the material that does it best.

Kmart’s Rectangle Herringbone Paper Rope Basket looks stylish, and at $29 punches well above its price point. Or for a slightly more elevated version, try West Elm. Tuck it under your console table, beside the front door or wherever shoes tend to land, and you’ve got an entryway that feels organised and stylish and practical for less than thirty bucks.

Price: $29 AUD at Kmart or from $79 at West Elm.

4. Wall mirror

Image: Cooper & Co

A wall mirror in the entryway does three things: it adds height, amplifies light and gives the space an anchor point. It’s also the piece guests notice immediately, and will quietly assume costs more than it actually did.

The Kai Pebble Mirror keeps it simple with a unique pebble silhouette with an aluminium frame in a matte black finish that works in any neutral entryway. Hang it above the console table or lean it against the wall, either way it earns its place.

Price: From $126.65 AUD at Cooper & Co.

The Living Room

Your living room is where the biggest style gains are on offer, and where strategic choices make the most visible difference.

5. Sheer or linen curtains

Image: Temple and Webster

Floor-to-ceiling linen sheers are still the piece that gets the most compliments in my apartment, and they were the first thing I invested in when I moved in.

There’s something about the way they filter light and add height that makes a room feel instantly more luxurious, like a boutique hotel you never have to check out of.

Temple & Webster’s sheer curtain range gives you that look for a fraction of what premium linen brands charge. Aim to hang the rod as close to the ceiling as possible, that extra drop is everything.

Price: $59.99 AUD for a set of 2 panels at Temple & Webster.

6. A natural fibre rug

Image: Ikea

Nothing grounds a living room quite like a rug, but making it look expensive all comes down to the material. Natural fibres like wool, jute, cotton and bamboo silk absorb light and add warmth in a way synthetics can’t replicate.

IKEA’s LOHALS Jute Rug is a no-brainer pick. Natural material, neutral tone, honest texture that sits comfortably alongside rugs four times the price.

When choosing a living room rug, go bigger than feels comfortable. As a rule, all four legs of your sofa should easily sit on the rug.

Price: $119 AUD at IKEA.

7. Coffee table

Image: Kogan

The coffee table is the most-styled surface in the living room. Stone and stone-effect finishes feel premium in a way timber veneer and glass don’t, but you don’t need to spend West Elm prices to get there.

This Shangri-La Noosa Travertine-Look Coffee Table has a soft curve and travertine-style finish, giving you the visual weight of stone without the price tag or the back injury.

Style it with a tray, a ceramic object and a stack of coffee table books for a modern luxury look.

Price: $239 AUD on Kogan.

8. Statement furniture

Image: Ikea

As you’re building a room, it never hurts to think about that one accessory or piece of furniture that will draw people’s eye first. Ikea’s Dyvlinge swivel chair is perfect for the job—it’s comfy as hell, adds a pop of colour to any room, and at just $229 AUD, it’s on the more affordable end of the furniture spectrum.

Ikea: It’s not just for university sharehouses anymore.

Price: $229AUD.

The Kitchen

You don’t need a full renovation to make a kitchen feel expensive. A few considered swaps in the right places do more work than most people realise.

9. Cabinet hardware and handles

Image: Bunnings

Swapping cabinet handles is the single best value upgrade on this entire list. Brushed brass or matte black bar handles immediately make flat-pack cabinetry look intentional. They’re timeless, sophisticated and a popular choice in kitchens that cost considerably more.

Bunnings has a range of chic cabinet handles, some for less than a dollar per handle. Our favourite is the Lane 128mm Brass Cabinet Knurled T Handle.

Price: $9.59 AUD at Bunnings

10. Pendant lights

If your kitchen relies solely on overhead downlights, adding a pendant light is the upgrade that will transform how the room feels, day and night.

Our pick is the Remy Metal & Frosted Glass 6 Light Pendant from Temple & Webster. It features a golden steel rod frame and 6 amber glass globes that suggests you know a thing or two about design.

It works over a kitchen island or dining table, but note that installation requires a licensed electrician.

Price: $119.99 at Temple & Webster.

11. A statement accessory

Pic: Youtopian Home

If you’ve ever searched ‘luxury kitchens’ on Pinterest, you’ll notice almost every image has a statement piece on the bench. An oversized bowl or vase creates a focal point, adds visual interest and elevates the space without adding clutter.

A Pleated Decor Bowl from Kmart has absolutely no business looking as good as it does. Style it empty, with fruit or dried botanicals—You can’t go wrong for just $13. Alternatively, this marble incense burner from YouTopian home is a guaranteed conversation starter, brings an elevated accent to any room, and will your home with a delightful aroma that will linger on your guests’ palate long after desert. Sure, it’s no $13 Kmart bowl, but it certainly punches well above its weight.

Price: $13 AUD at Kmart or $169 at Youtopian Home.

Pic: Ikea

If a statement vase is more your thing, IKEA’s BERÄKNA Clear Glass Vase is the perfect choice. At 45cm, it’s tall enough to command a bench and versatile enough for a fresh bunch of flowers, a single stem or nothing at all.

Price: $39.99 at Ikea.

The Bedroom

A few small upgrades can transform your bedroom into a boutique hotel.

12. Linen bedding and quilt covers

Image: Target

One day you wake up in your 30s and realise bed linen is the most important thing in your life. Just us?

Start with a neutral base and build from there. Target’s Eden Egyptian Cotton range provides a solid baseFor a more mid-range option, Bed Threads has sheet sets starting at $380, and individual pieces for much cheaper if you just want to add a pop of colour.

Price: From $100 AUD at Target.

13. A bed bench or ottoman

Image: Temple & Webster

A bench at the foot of the bed is a fixture of hotel room design for a reason. This versatile piece adds a layer of sophistication and practical functionality, working as extra seating, storage or just somewhere to lay out your clothes.

Temple & Webster’s upholstered bench range delivers the proportions and finish of hotel-grade pieces that would typically retail at $500–$900 in boutique stores.

Price: From $119.99 AUD at Temple & Webster.

14. Wall sconce lighting

Image: Amazon

Mounted on either side of the bed, bedside wall scones free up surface space, remove the visual clutter of cords and bedside tables, and create warm layered light that makes a bedroom feel extra boujee.

These rechargeable wireless wall sconces on Amazon come as a set of two, mount with screws or adhesive hooks, charge via USB and dim with a remote.

Price: $82.99 on Amazon.

The Bathroom

No matter what you’re working with, a few simple upgrades can help elevate the space and make your bathroom look more expensive.

15. Home fragrances

Image: Hunter candles

Scent is the invisible detail that subtly shapes the feeling of a home, and it’s one of the easiest ways to signal expensive taste without spending much.

My signature home scent is the No. 2 Reishi Mushroom, Violet Leaf, Juniper Berry and Petrichor candle from Hunter Candles. It’s hard to articulate exactly why a smell feels expensive, but this one just does. If that’s not for you, Hunter Candles has a wide range of fragrances, and even offers a monthly candle subscription service for those that really want to invest in a signature scent.

Price: $64.95 AUD from Hunter Candles.

16. A showerhead upgrade

Swapping out your old showerhead to a stylish rainfall showerhead can transform a daily necessity into something that genuinely feels like a treat.

The Solander Matte Black Twin Shower from Temple & Webster delivers wide overhead coverage in a matte black finish that can take your bathroom from “blah” to “spa”, for a fraction of the cost of more premium brands.

If you’re swapping directly onto an existing shower arm it’s a five-minute no-tools job, perfect if you’re renting. But if your bathroom needs a new arm or ceiling mount, you’ll need a plumber to help with the installation.

Price: $329.99 AUD at Temple & Webster.

17. Towels and Bath Linens

Image: Myer

If you haven’t made the switch to waffle weave towels, consider this your sign. The honeycomb texture looks expensive, feels luxurious against your skin and is more absorbent and faster drying than a traditional terry towel.

The Aura Home Waffle Bath Towel Set from Myer is our recommendation here. Small upgrade, lasting impression.

Price: $179 AUD for the set at Myer.

