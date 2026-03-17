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SPORT

Matildas Into Asian Cup Final: What to Expect and How to Watch

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 3 min

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The Matildas are into the AFC Women’s Asian Cup final after a 2–1 win over China. It wasn’t always pretty, but when the moment came, the Foord–Kerr combination delivered.

Now, with a final in Sydney just days away, Australia is one win from its first title since 2010.

Australia china afc women's asian cup semi final 2026 7
Image: The Asian Football Confederation

When Is the Matildas Asian Cup Final?

Date: Saturday, 21 March 2026
Time: 8:00pm AEDT
Location: Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Opponent: Japan or South Korea

Australia will face the winner of the second semi-final between Japan and South Korea tonight in Sydney.

Australia china afc women's asian cup semi final 2026 8
Image: The Asian Football Confederation

How to Watch the Matildas Asian Cup Final

TV: Network 10 (live)
Streaming: 10 Play, Paramount+

Visit 10 Play
Try Paramount+

All Matildas matches in the tournament are available free-to-air, with full coverage also streaming online.

Australia china afc women's asian cup semi final 2026 4
Image: The Asian Football Confederation

How Australia Beat China

Australia struck first through Caitlin Foord, finishing a sharp move after Ellie Carpenter broke forward and Mary Fowler cut it back to give the Matildas early control.

China responded soon after, capitalising on a defensive mistake and converting from the penalty spot to level things before half-time.

The second half never really opened up. China had a few moments, and Australia couldn’t’ quite get control of the game, struggling to turn possession into clear chances.

The breakthrough came just before the hour mark, when Foord slipped a perfectly weighted pass through to Sam Kerr, who rounded the goalkeeper and somehow found the finish from a near-impossible angle to restore the lead.

Australia china afc women's asian cup semi final 2026 5
Image: The Asian Football Confederation

What to Expect in the Women’s Asian Cup Final

The Matildas will face either Japan or South Korea, two very different teams, each one capable of testing our girls in the final clash.

Japan comes in with the strongest defence in the tournament and hasn’t conceded a goal so far. They’ve also had the edge over Australia in big moments, including the 2018 final.

South Korea, meanwhile, has already shown it can trouble our girls, with that 3–3 draw earlier in the tournament still fresh.

What Australia does have ihasn’tntum. This hasn’t been a dthey’ve run, but they’ve found ways thaven’then games haven’t gone to plan, leaning on players like Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord when it matters most.

Now, with a home they’ven Sydney, they’ve got a real chance to finish it.

Australia china afc women's asian cup semi final 2026 2
Image: The Asian Football Confederation

How Much Prize Money Will the Women’s Asian Cup Winners Receive?

Some, but not enough. The total prize pool for winning the Women’s Asian Cup hasn’t increased since it was introduced at the 2022 tournament, at $USD1.8 million (approx. $AUD2.7million). This total is only distributed among the top four finishers, with the winners expected to receive $USD1 million.

Meanwhile, the men’s 2023 Asian Cup featured a total prize pool of $USD14.8 million – more than eight times larger than the women’s tourament, with winners Qatar pocketing around $USD5 million.

Despite players’ pleas for “respect” ahead of the tournament, the AFC confirmed earlier this year it had no plans to increase the prize pool for female players.

“At this stage, the revenue generated by the AFC Women’s Asian Cup is still growing, and we aim to reach a sustainable point where prize money increases are backed by commercial success,” an AFC spoksperson said ahead of the tournament. “We are actively working to close this gap by enhancing the visibility and marketability of the women’s game.”

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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