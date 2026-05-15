Hamilton’s Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm is a Faithful FAPD 5101 Revival

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 15 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Faithful revival of the rare 1970s FAPD 5101 U.S. Air Force navigator.

Classic 36mm stainless steel case featuring a tool-watch matte finish.

Upgraded H-50 hand-wound movement offers an impressive 80-hour power reserve.

Authentic details include fixed strap bars and a boxed acrylic crystal.

Exclusive 2026 production run marks the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The best field watches prioritise legibility and ruggedness over ornament, which is a philosophy that Hamilton helped cement as a primary supplier to the U.S. military. While the genre has seen a massive resurgence lately, most modern interpretations deviate from the strict dimensional constraints established in the mid-century. However, the brand’s latest release ignores the trend of inflated “modern” military watches, opting to celebrate the specific, functional architecture of a piece originally designed for cockpit navigators.

The core appeal of the Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm lies in its faithful 36mm diameter, a size enthusiasts frequently request but brands often struggle to deliver correctly. While a direct competitor like the Tudor Ranger or a 38mm IWC Pilot’s Watch might offer more modern materials, Hamilton has opted for historical accuracy by retaining fixed bars and a boxed acrylic crystal. These features are rarely seen in modern retail watches due to their uncompromising nature, yet they are the exact details that distinguish it as a serious tool watch.

By limiting production to 2026 (manufactured throughout the year), the brand has created a window for collectors to secure a piece of historic horology. It’s a timed tribute to the 250th anniversary of the U.S.A.’s declaration of independence, and it marks a transition from a 1970s specialised Air Force tool to a modern mechanical daily with several smart technical upgrades that ensure it survives the boardroom too.

Model/Reference Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm / H69399930 Movement H-50 mechanical (manual wind) with Nivachron™ balance spring Power Reserve 80 Hours Case Material Stainless steel with matte finish Diameter 36mm Thickness 10.2mm Strap/Bracelet Textile NATO strap with fixed bars Water Resistance 10 bar (100m) Price AUD$1,100 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) | Image: Man of Many / Jordan Yankov

Dial Layout and Case Geometry

The design language is a direct descendant of the FAPD 5101, which was a reference issued to U.S. Air Force navigators in 1970 for only a short period of time. To keep it as close to the original as possible, the brand has employed a 36mm matte stainless steel case that avoids the glare and reflections common on polished surfaces. The dial stays true to its “navigator” roots with a stark black backdrop, crisp white Arabic numerals, and the essential 24-hour inner scale.

Meanwhile, the boxed acrylic crystal features a hard coating and anti-fingerprint treatment, offering the visual distortion of vintage plexiglass without the vulnerability to scratches. Perhaps most significantly for collectors, the case utilises fixed bars. This means the strap is looped directly through the case rather than held by spring bars, a traditional military requirement that ensures the watch cannot fall off even if one part of the strap fails.

Compared to the original the luminous material has seen a significant performance improvement with Super-LumiNova® Grade X2. While the colour provides a warm, vintage-inspired glow that mimics aged tritium, the actual light output is built for the modern day.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) | Image: Hamilton

What Powers the New Khaki Field?

When we look inside the matte case we find the Hamilton H-50 calibre, a hand-wound movement that removes the bulk and “parasitic” noise of an automatic rotor (and the convenience). This choice keeps the overall thickness to a slender 10.2mm, allowing the watch to sit low on the wrist even when paired with a double-pass NATO strap.

The movement includes a Nivachron™ balance spring, which offers superior resistance to magnetic fields, which is a vital feature for a watch inspired by flight navigation.

Finally, an 80-hour power reserve allows the wearer to leave the watch off for a full weekend without needing to reset the time.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) | Image: Man of Many / Jordan Yankov Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) | Image: Man of Many / Jordan Yankov Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) | Image: Man of Many / Jordan Yankov Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) | Image: Man of Many / Jordan Yankov

The Editor’s Take

Once again, Hamilton has found the balance between a modern tribute and a carbon copy. We’re living in a watch market where many “heritage” releases are upsized to 40mm or larger, so the commitment to the 36mm diameter shows an appreciation for the current enthusiast who looks for watches that shift toward smaller, more wearable proportions.

While the fixed bars limit strap choices to NATO or single-pass styles, this restriction is exactly what makes the watch feel like a purposeful piece of kit.

When compared to the standard 38mm Khaki Field Mechanical, this 36mm version feels more robust and focused. The increased water resistance to 100 metres (10 bar) is a major upgrade from the 50 metres found on many other field watches too. Finally, there’s the price of AUD$1,100, which makes it one of the most accessible ways to own a watch with genuine military provenance and a high-spec mechanical movement today.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) | Image: Man of Many / Jordan Yankov

Price and Availability

The Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm (ref. H69399930) is priced at AUD$1,100.

With a notable departure from standard production cycles, the brand has confirmed that this model will be produced exclusively in 2026. This timing serves as a horological marker for the 250th anniversary of the United States, linking Hamilton’s Pennsylvania origins to its current Swiss-made identity. Given the specific production window and the high demand for 36mm field watches, availability may be tight.