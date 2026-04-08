Exact Moment Vacuuming Became Fun For Me as a 28-Year-Old Male

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 8 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Dreame Z50 bridges raw power with automated convenience.

Auto-emptying base station eliminates the dreaded dust cloud.

The OmniX 2.0 brush head illuminates hidden dust on hard floors.

AI dirt detection automatically adjusts the 330AW suction power.

It includes practical attachments, such as a flexible mid-joint tube.

I never thought that I’d take the punt on reviewing a vacuum cleaner. Usually, I’m reviewing the latest smartphone, a new pair of headphones, or the latest Ferrari supercar. I’ve never thought about reviewing a vacuum, and to be completely honest with you, I had no idea where to start. At least, that’s what I thought before I got behind the wheel of the Dreame Z50 Station Stick Vacuum and Dock (from AUD$1,499). Emphasis on the word “Station” because that’s what intrigued me the most, having never owned anything more than a hand-me-down Dyson Ball.

The Border Collie dog (likely AI-generated) in the stock imagery also hit quite close to home. But what I really wanted to find out is whether a vacuum could change the habits of a sub-30-year-old male. Up until this point, I’ve relied solely on my Dreame X50 Ultra robot vacuum, and while I love it more than any robot vacuum I’ve used before, I just wasn’t convinced it was giving me the deepest clean.

It doesn’t need to be pointed out, but I’m also about to turn 29, and every time I see one of those TikTok videos that makes fun of people born in “19..” it really irks me. Still, the fact that I’m getting excited about a new vacuum cleaner might make me as ancient as those videos suggest. What I’m trying to say is that I’ve either crossed into the age bracket where the idea of dusting has started to excite me, or the Dreame Z50 vacuum is that good. I’m thinking it’s a combination of the two, but I’ll let you be the judge once you’ve read through this full review. Trust me, it will get better in a moment.

Dreame Z50 | Image: Supplied / Dreame

Dreame Z50 Station Cordless Stick Vacuum Key Specifications

Details Vacuum Cleaner Rated Power 880W Dust-Removal Hub Rated Power 1050W Suction Power 330 AW Battery Capacity 8 x 3,200mAh Maximum Runtime 90 minutes Vacuum Weight (Handheld Part) 2.3kg Dust-Removal Hub Weight 5kg Charging Time Approximately 3.5 hours Dust Bag Capacity 3 litres Dust Cup Capacity 0.6 litres Software Updates (Launch Date) 2025-12-25 Software Updates (End Date) 2029-02-04 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Dreame Z50 | Image: Supplied / Dreame

Station Vacuum Explained

This vacuum doesn’t come cheap, I know that. If you’re in the same boat as me and love your robot vacuum, this is the logical addition to your home cleaning setup, as it adopts many of the key features you’ll love from your self-emptying robot vacuum.

I’ll talk about the suction power of the Z50 in a moment, but it’s the convenience that cemented the product for me. When you finish cleaning, you dock the stick, and the base automatically sucks the dirt out of the vacuum’s canister into a larger, sealed dust bag that I still haven’t had to empty. That’s important because I’m the type of guy who loathes the cloud of dust that comes with emptying a traditional bin.

Spec-wise, the entire system utilises a 99.99% HEPA-14 filtration setup. You only have to deal with the actual dirt once every few months.

Dreame Z50 | Image: Supplied / Dreame

Performance and The Turbo Mode

The whole reason I was considering a stick vacuum was that I wasn’t convinced my robot vacuum was really giving my floor the clean it needed. Mates would come over, they’d spill a Negroni on the hardwood floors, I’d send Bill around to clean up after them, and it would look clean, but how clean was it really?

When the Z50 arrived, I found out exactly how much the robot vacuum had missed. It’s not that the robot was doing a bad job; it just missed a spot or two along the way, and for someone who cares about the last one per cent of every job, taking this thing for a spin made me question what my robot vacuum has been doing all day. To talk tech for a second, the Z50 features an OmniX 2.0 brush head equipped with 140-degree CelesTect LED lighting. It illuminates hard floors like a forensics agent, highlighting every tiny speck of dust you previously thought was gone. It left me with a weird feeling where I was simultaneously satisfied and completely horrified to see what I’d been living with.

Dreame Z50 | Image: Supplied / Dreame

It handles beautifully, too. Note that it’s on the heavier side (weighing 3.57kg with the wand and head attached), so if you’re coming from a tiny Dyson Pencil vacuum, this will feel like a beast.

Of course, there are plenty of attachments. There’s the one-piece flexible tube that bends in the middle, allowing you to reach deep under low furniture without crouching, and the AI dirt detection automatically ramps up that 330AW suction when it hits a particularly dirty patch of carpet, actively adapting as you drive it. However, my favourite attachment is the slinky tube, which lets you put the main vacuum section down on your desk and manoeuvre the end of the slinky to clean dust from desks, keyboards, and shelves around the room.

There are three main modes: normal, eco, and turbo. It uses a heck of a lot of 8 x 3,200 mAh battery packs in turbo mode, but it’s rare that you’ll need more than normal mode. Unlike many lightweight alternatives, you can get 90 minutes of runtime in ecomode for regular cleaning. You won’t want to hold the vacuum for more than that, to be honest, and it takes about 3.5 hours to charge.

Dreame Z50 | Image: Supplied / Dreame

Verdict

Priced at AUD$1,499, the Dreame Z50 is an investment. You’ll need deep pockets to get your hands on it, but this is the heavy-duty detailing tool you need for a genuinely deep clean. By bridging the gap between raw power and automated convenience, it turns the loathed chores we encounter as we get older into an afterthought.

Does getting excited about a 330AW stick vacuum officially make me old? Probably. But honestly, my floors look fantastic, the dust on my desk is gone, and I don’t care.