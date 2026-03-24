2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package Review: Daily Driving Australia’s Quickest Car

I can’t believe that you can walk into a Porsche dealership right now and purchase the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package. You’d have to have more than half a million dollars lying around to spend on a toy (it’s priced from AUD$416,000 before on-road costs), but what you really need is an indemnity form. If not, perhaps mandatory driving lessons, but even then, piloting an electric vehicle that’s this quick feels illegal.

Unlike petrol-powered supercars, the speed is so accessible, and because it makes no sound, it’s not antisocial. Karen won’t yell at you for driving the speed limit in your bright purple Porsche, but you only have to squish the accelerator pedal for 2.2 seconds from a standstill to hit 100 km/h, so you imagine what it’s capable of when you roll into the throttle at 100 km/h to accelerate around a car on the freeway.

The acceleration never gets old, and as long as you can keep your license, it’s an intoxicating experience every time you get behind the wheel. I spent a week with the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package for this review, and I’ll explain what it’s like to live with a 1,000 HP EV in the article below.

Pros Cons The acceleration is genuinely mind-bending, delivering a hypercar-slaying 2.2-second 0-100 km/h sprint and a blistering 9.4-second quarter-mile. Porsche’s brilliant Active Ride suspension completely defies physics, keeping this electric missile dead flat through corners. Stripping out the sound insulation and rear seats creates an unmatched, raw, visceral connection to the road. The eye-watering $416,000 base price makes it an incredibly expensive weekend toy. The Weissach Package ruins any practicality for a daily driver by deleting the rear seats entirely. Furthermore, with a massive 2,144 mm width and a hefty 2,220 kg curb weight, navigating tight city streets or cramped car parks becomes highly stressful. Scroll horizontally to view full table

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia

Because it’s a Porsche, the engineers didn’t stop at the acceleration, and they’ve stuffed one of the most technically advanced suspension systems on the planet underneath. I’ve waxed lyrical about Active Ride in my Panamera Turbo E Hybrid review, and a version of that suspension carries over here. With a sportier twist, it helped the rear-seat-less Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package achieve an official Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7:07.55.

This lap record made it the fastest four-door electric production car around the 20.8-kilometre circuit at the time, beating the Tesla Model S Plaid by roughly 18 seconds. The Porsche was later beaten by the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (7:04.957), but the time underscores the fact that this is a seriously impressive vehicle, electric or not.

You can buy a version of the Taycan Turbo GT without the hardcore Weissach Package, which skews it back towards a daily driver by adding the rear seats back in. However, I have a soft spot for the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package as it just shouldn’t exist. The fact that Porsche took their sensible, daily-driver, family-oriented electric vehicle, removed the rear seats, filled it with carbon fibre, and gave it more than 1,000 HP defies belief. They’ve created the Porsche GT3 RS of EVs, and I’m here for it.

Interior

There’s not all that much to talk about when it comes to the interior of the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package, as Porsche has removed most of it to save weight.

It sheds 70 kg overall, reducing the standard Taycan Turbo GT’s weight from 2,290 kg to 2,220 kg with the Weissach Package. That’s heavy, but it’s lighter than many new plug-in hybrid sports cars, including the new Audi RS 5 (2,370 kg) and BMW M5 (2,435 kg). Most of the weight has been removed from the interior, completely removing the rear seats and replacing them with a large carbon panel with cutouts for your racing helmet. They’ve also replaced the electrically operated battery charge port covers with lighter manual covers.

Despite the diet, the interior still feels incredibly high-end with a blend of Black Race-Tex (on the dashboard carrier, door trims, and steering wheel rim) with smooth-finish leather (on the seat bolsters and headrests).

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia

The Weissach Package adds a GT-sports steering wheel in Black Race-Tex featuring two dedicated mode switches, and lightweight “918” full-bucket seats with no back adjustment or lumbar support. Due to the rear-seat delete, the Weissach Package also reduces the AC to a two-zone set-up.

It’s such a unique experience, and with the rear-seat removal and lack of sound insulation, you can hear the electric motors more clearly. You’re more connected with the road and the vehicle than any other EV I’ve driven, and I’m not sure why more brands don’t strip the interiors out of the EVs. It sounds and feels like you’re piloting a Formula E car.

Lastly, your phone is wirelessly connected to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), featuring a high-resolution 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen display that supports Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a configurable direct-access bar on the home screen. Sound comes from a standard BOSE Surround Sound System featuring 14 speakers and a total output of 710 Watts (no-cost option on Weissach).

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia

Performance

Specification Detail Motor Setup Dual Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Transmission Single-speed transmission on the front axle / Two-speed transmission on the rear axle Battery Capacity Performance Battery Plus

106 kWh gross / 97 kWh net Standard Maximum Power 580 kW (789 PS) Overboost Power 760 kW (1,034 PS) with Launch Control Maximum Torque 1,240 Nm Electric Range Up to 606 km Electricity Consumption 18.4 kWh/ 100 km (combined) AC Charging Time (11 kW, 0–100%) 11 hours DC Charging Time (120 kW, 10–80%) 46 minutes DC Charging Time (320 kW, 10–80%) 18 minutes Scroll horizontally to view full table

To put into perspective just how unhinged the performance of the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package is, I’ll run you through some of the numbers:

0-100 km/h in 2.2 seconds – Quicker than a $5 million Bugatti Chiron

– Quicker than a $5 million Bugatti Chiron 0-200 km/h in 6.4 seconds – Faster than a Volkswagen Golf GTI takes to reach 100 km/h

– Faster than a Volkswagen Golf GTI takes to reach 100 km/h 0-400m (1/4 mile) in 9.4 seconds – Quicker than a million-dollar McLaren P1 hypercar

– Quicker than a million-dollar McLaren P1 hypercar Top Speed of 305 km/h – Higher than the top speed of a current Porsche 911 GT3 RS

– Higher than the top speed of a current Porsche 911 GT3 RS Maximum Power (Launch Control) of 760 kW (1,034 PS) — More than the original Bugatti Veyron

— More than the original Bugatti Veyron Maximum Torque of 1,240 Nm — More than a heavy-duty RAM 2500 truck

The ones that really stand out to me are the 0-200 km/h acceleration time of 6.4 seconds and the quarter-mile time of 9.4 seconds. Here in Australia, Porsche ran the same car I drove down the drag strip and achieved a time of 9.083 seconds at a top speed of 156.61mph (252.04km/h), which is believed to be the fastest time ever recorded by an unmodified production car on a domestic drag strip. The top speed was so high that it was effectively banned, requiring a parachute to make another pass.

Turbo GT still carries all of the great Taycan tech across as it relates to battery and charging speeds. It’s an 800-volt system, so it can charge from 10-80% in 18 minutes on a 320 kW DC charger, and it’s remarkably efficient when you don’t put your foot down, achieving 18.4 kWh/100km combined, which is good for 606 km of range.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia

Verdict

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach Package is a brilliant contradiction. It takes the inherent practicality of the brand’s electric, four-door sedan and strips it back like an RS, leaving you with a two-seater missile. With a $416,000 (before on-road costs and options) starting price, it’s undeniably an expensive toy, but in a world where equivalent supercars now cost AUD$1 million, you’re getting hypercar-destroying performance at half the price.

With a 0-100 km/h sprint of just 2.2 seconds, 0-200 km/h time of 6.4 seconds, and a 9.4-second quarter-mile, it’s one of the most violently fast production cars on the planet, and the quickest I’ve ever driven on public roads.

If you want a comfortable daily driver to cart the family around, the non-Weissach Turbo GT is the smarter, more logical play. But if you want the absolute pinnacle of electric track performance, and you love the ridiculousness of an EV that feels and accelerates like a stripped-out race car, there’s nothing else like it.

2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Package Full List of Specifications and Options as Tested

Powertrain & Driving Dynamics:

Porsche E-Performance powertrain with Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors on the front and rear axles

Two-speed transmission on the rear axle and single-speed transmission on the front axle

Performance Battery Plus

Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and Porsche Recuperation Management (PRM)

Sport mode with Launch Control and Range mode for efficiency

Sport Chrono Package with Attack Mode

Adaptive air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Porsche Active Ride

Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and Integrated 4D Chassis Control

Power steering Plus and Porsche Stability Management (PSM) with ABS, ASR, ABD, and MSR

Brakes & Wheels:

Lightweight Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB)

10-piston front and 4-piston rear weight-optimised Aluminium fixed monobloc brake calipers in Victory Gold

Internally vented brake discs (420mm front, 410mm rear)

Regenerative brake system, electric parking brake, automatic hold function, and Porsche Hill Control (PHC)

Multi-collision brake

21-inch Turbo GT forged lightweight wheels with full-colour Porsche crest wheel centres

Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPM) and tyre sealing compound with an electric air compressor

Exterior & Aerodynamics:

Fully galvanised steel-Aluminium-hybrid lightweight bodyshell

Bonnet, tailgate, doors, side sections, front wings, and contoured roof in Aluminium

Full-surface aerodynamic underbody panelling and upper valance with vertical air intakes

Auto-deploying door handles

SportDesign side skirts, lower valance, and exterior mirror upper trims in Carbon

Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) with adaptive rear spoiler with a gurney flap in visible Carbon

Matrix LED headlights, including four-point daytime running lights

Auto-dimming mirrors and electrically adjustable, heatable, and folding exterior mirrors

Windscreen wipers with rain sensor

Vehicle charge ports with electric covers

Automatic tailgate

Interior & Comfort:

Four-zone automatic climate control and pre-climatisation for parking

Adaptive sports seats in front (18-way, electric) with memory package

Seat heating (front and rear) and seat ventilation (front)

Race-Tex interior package with extensive smooth-finish leather items in Black

Multifunction sports steering wheel in leather, including mode switch and heating

Roof lining in Race-Tex

Pedal pad edge in stainless steel and door sill guards in Black

Privacy glass and windscreen with Grey top tint

Safety & Technology:

Full-size airbags, knee airbags, side airbags for driver and front passenger, curtain airbags, rear side airbags

Surround View with Active Parking Support and exterior mirrors with parking assistance (kerb-view)

Warn and brake assist incl. pedestrian protection, Intersection Assist, and Swerve and Turn Assist

Lane Change Assist and Lane Keeping Assist incl. Emergency stop function

Porsche Entry & Drive

Head-Up Display

Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS)

Infotainment & Audio:

10.9-inch touchscreen Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Online Navigation

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

BOSE Surround Sound System with 14 loudspeakers (710 Watts)

Digital radio (DAB+)

Four USB-C connectivity and charging ports (two front, two rear)

11 kW On-Board AC-Charger and Heat pump

Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package adds (or removes) the following:

Added / Upgraded:

Fixed rear wing in exposed Carbon with integral body mounts in satin Black

Fixed rear spoiler painted in exterior colour with Weissach logo on the side

Rear diffuser in louvered design with inlay in Carbon

Outer B-Pillar trim in Carbon

Lightweight Full bucket seats

GT-sports steering wheel in Race-Tex black, including two mode switches

GT interior package with high-quality Race-Tex and leather items in Black

Manual covers for the left and right vehicle charge ports (replaces electric covers)

Manual tailgate (replaces automatic tailgate)

Removed for Weight Reduction:

Complete removal of rear seats, rear headrests, and rear ISOFIX mounting system

Removal of rear seat belts and rear seat heating

Removal of rear side airbags

Removal of front seat ventilation

Downgrade from four-zone to two-zone automatic climate control

Removal of the two rear USB-C charging ports

Downgrade from the BOSE Surround Sound System to the lighter Sound Package Plus (BOSE is available to add back as an NCO)



Available Options & Pricing

Standard No-Cost Options (NCO) available across both models:

Paint colours : Contrasts (White, Black), Shades (Ice Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic), and Dreams (Provence, Gentian Blue Metallic, Neptune Blue, Frozenblue Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Carmine Red, Purple Sky Metallic).

: Contrasts (White, Black), Shades (Ice Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic), and Dreams (Provence, Gentian Blue Metallic, Neptune Blue, Frozenblue Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Carmine Red, Purple Sky Metallic). Panoramic roof, fixed

Adaptive cruise control

Floor mats

Porsche Electric Sports Sound

Specific Options Fitted to Man of Many’s Test Vehicle:

Door sill guards in Carbon matt, illuminated ($3,500)

GT interior package, with Race-Tex and leather items, Black incl. contrasts in GT Silver ($1,520)

Exterior mirrors painted in exterior colour, including mirror base painted in Black ($1,120)

Personalised vehicle keys painted with case ($780)

Pedals in Aluminium ($700)

Purple Sky Metallic Paint (NCO)

21-inch Turbo GT forged lightweight wheels (NCO)

Full bucket seats (NCO)

Seat belts in GT Silver (NCO)

BOSE Surround Sound System (NCO reinstatement)

Other Available Paid Options: