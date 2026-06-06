Socceroos World Cup 2026 Preview: Fixtures, Final Squad, Group D and How to Watch

The Socceroos will face Türkiye, the United States and Paraguay in Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Australia’s group-stage matches kick off at 2pm (Sunday, 14 June), 5am (Saturday, 20 June), and 12pm (Friday, 26 June)

All three Socceroos group matches will be shown live on SBS and SBS On Demand

Tony Popovic has named a 26-player squad, including 17 potential World Cup debutants

Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie are in line to join Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan as four-time Australian World Cup players

For Australian football fans, the World Cup really begins with a calendar check. You look at the group, scan the kick-off times, work out which matches require an alarm, then convince yourself you’ll actually wake up for that 5am kick-off.

But honestly, that’s about as bad as it gets this time around.

Australia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage matches against Türkiye, the United States and Paraguay are all being played in the western region of North America, which gives local fans a decent spread of kick-off times. There’s one early 5am start – against co-hosts the USA – but compared with past tournaments, we’ve had worse.

On the pitch, Australia arrives with a squad that looks noticeably different from the team that walked into Qatar. Outside the familiar names of Mat Ryan, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aziz Behich and Harry Souttar, Tony Popovic has also picked 17 players who could make their World Cup debut.

So whether you follow the Socceroos every time they play, or you’re only tuning in because that four-year football alarm finally went off, here’s everything you need to know about the Socceroos at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Image: Football Australia

When Does the 2026 FIFA World Cup Start?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Friday, 12 June, with co-hosts Mexico opening the tournament against South Africa in Mexico City.

This edition is the first men’s World Cup to be hosted across three countries, with matches taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It’s the first expanded men’s tournament, with 48 teams instead of 32.

That means more matches, more groups and a slightly more forgiving path out of the group stage. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams. No team wants to be relying on third-place calculations.

The final will be played on Monday, 20 July. Technically, it’s being played at MetLife Stadium, though for the tournament, it will be referred to as New York New Jersey Stadium.

SBS FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast team lineup | Image: Supplied

How to Watch the Socceroos in Australia

All three Socceroos group-stage matches will be broadcast live in Australia on SBS and SBS On Demand, with all 104 matches available live and free across SBS, SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.

Image: Football Australia

Where to Watch the Socceroos at Live Sites in Australia

If watching at home doesn’t feel loud enough, a number of live sites have also been confirmed across Australia for the Socceroos’ Group D matches.

Match Date (AEST) Kick-Off Time (AEST) Venue & Location Broadcast Partner Australia v Türkiye Sunday, 14 June 2:00 PM BC Place, Vancouver SBS & SBS On Demand United States v Australia Saturday, 20 June 5:00 AM Seattle Stadium, Seattle SBS & SBS On Demand Paraguay v Australia Friday, 26 June 12:00 PM San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara SBS & SBS On Demand Scroll horizontally to view full table

New South Wales

Allianz Stadium, Sydney: 14 June

Tumbalong Park, Sydney: 14 June, 20 June, 26 June, plus selected knockout matches

Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney Olympic Park: 14 June, 20 June, 26 June

Parramatta Square, Sydney: 14 June, 20 June, 26 June

Playford Park, Bankstown: 14 June

Blacktown Football Park, Sydney: 14 June, 26 June, quarter-finals and final

Victoria

Federation Square, Melbourne: 14 June, 20 June, 26 June

AAMI Park, Melbourne: 14 June, 20 June, 26 June

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne: 26 June

Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo: 14 June

Alfred Deakin Place, Ballarat: 14 June

Johnstone Park Forecourt, Geelong: 14 June

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon: 14 June

Shepparton Showgrounds, Shepparton: 14 June

South Australia

The Drive, Adelaide: 14 June, 20 June, 26 June

Western Australia

Northbridge Piazza, Perth: 14 June, 20 June, 26 June

Who Are the Socceroos Playing?

Australia has been drawn in Group D with Türkiye, the United States and Paraguay.

It’s not the most frightening group in the tournament. But without a clear frontrunner and zero weak links, there’s barely any separation to make a clear prediction.

Türkiye may be the toughest opening assignment, mostly because Australia can’t afford to spend the first match easing into the tournament. The USA will have the crowd and the travel advantage, but also the pressure that comes with hosting. And Paraguay, well, South American teams rarely make World Cup games comfortable.

A win against Türkiye could shape the campaign early. A draw keeps Australia in the mix. A loss sends the Socceroos into the USA match with pressure already building.

Türkiye

Australia opens against Türkiye in Vancouver on Sunday, 14 June at 2:00pm AEST.

This is the match that will tell us a lot quickly. Türkiye won’t have the same must-watch profile for casual viewers as the USA will, but they’re likely to be the most serious test in the group stage. If the Socceroos can start well here, the confidence can help navigate the rest of the group.

United States

Australia’s second match is against co-hosts the United States in Seattle on Saturday, 20 June at 5:00am AEST.

Without a doubt, this is the biggest fixture in the group. As SBS broadcaster Claudes Fabiano told Man of Many, beating the USA in Seattle could make us “number one villain of the World Cup”. The USA will have the crowd behind them, which makes this Australia’s most hostile group-stage setting.

Paraguay

Australia finishes the group stage against Paraguay in Santa Clara on Friday, 26 June at 12:00pm AEST.

It might seem a bit obvious at first, but our game against Paraguay could be make-or-break for the Socceroos’ knockout hopes. They’re the least familiar opponent in the group for many Australian fans, and exactly the kind of side you don’t want to face needing a result.

Who Is in the Socceroos Squad?

Tony Popovic has named a 26-player Socceroos squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with 17 players selected for the tournament for the first time.

The 2026 Socceroos squad is a mix of old and new. Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie are set for their fourth World Cup, which puts them alongside Tim Cahill and Mark Milligan for the most by an Australian men’s player. Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek and Jackson Irvine are heading towards their third.

Around them are plenty of fresh faces. Cristian Volpato and Tete Yengi have been picked as uncapped players, while Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure, Patrick Beach, Paul Okon-Engstler and Nishan Velupillay are among the names casual fans may get to know properly over the next few weeks.

Socceroos 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Beach (Melbourne City), Paul Izzo (Randers FC), Mat Ryan (Levante UD)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Melbourne City), Jordan Bos (Feyenoord), Cameron Burgess (Swansea City), Alessandro Circati (Parma Calcio 1913), Milos Degenek (APOEL FC), Jason Geria (Albirex Niigata), Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids), Jacob Italiano (Grazer AK), Harry Souttar (Leicester City), Kai Trewin (New York City)

Midfielders: Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Heracles Almelo), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Connor Metcalfe (St Pauli FC), Aiden O’Neill (New York City), Paul Okon-Engstler (Sydney FC)

Forwards: Nestory Irankunda (Watford), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (CD Castellón), Mohamed Toure (Norwich City), Nishan Velupillay (Melbourne Victory), Cristian Volpato (Sassuolo), Tete Yengi (Machida Zelvia)

There are some notable omissions, too. Kye Rowles, Martin Boyle and Brandon Borrello have all missed out, while Riley McGree’s injury opened the door for more change in the attacking group.

Socceroos Players Casual Fans Should Know

This doesn’t need to become homework. If you’re jumping back in for the World Cup, these are the names worth keeping an eye on.

Mat Ryan

The Socceroos captain is one of the last major links to several Australian World Cup campaigns. If he plays, this will be his fourth tournament.

Mathew Leckie

Leckie scored the goal against Denmark that sent Australia into the knockout stage in 2022. He’s back again, and his experience is part of why Popovic kept him in the group.

Harry Souttar

Souttar was one of Australia’s standout players in Qatar. His return from injury is a boost, especially in defence and at set pieces.

Jackson Irvine

Irvine is one of the team’s most recognisable leaders and a regular presence in midfield. He’s also one of the players most likely to set the tone for how Australia handles the bigger moments.

Nestory Irankunda

Irankunda is an exciting pick. He’s quick, direct and capable of producing moments that get football purists and tournament newbies alike off the couch. No need to overcomplicate this one: he’s fun to watch.

Cristian Volpato

Volpato only recently switched his international allegiance from Italy to Australia; clearly he’s rewatched the heartbreak from 2006. He’s uncapped at senior level for the Socceroos, which makes him one of the more interesting inclusions.

Full Socceroos Squad at a Glance

Position Player Club World Cup Exp. Goalkeeper Mat Ryan (C) Levante UD (ESP) 4th Tournament Goalkeeper Paul Izzo Randers FC (DEN) Debutant Goalkeeper Patrick Beach Melbourne City (AUS) Debutant Defender Harry Souttar Leicester City (ENG) 2nd Tournament Defender Aziz Behich Melbourne City (AUS) 3rd Tournament Defender Milos Degenek APOEL FC (CYP) 3rd Tournament Defender Alessandro Circati Parma Calcio 1913 (ITA) Debutant Defender Jordan Bos Feyenoord (NED) Debutant Defender Cameron Burgess Swansea City (ENG) Debutant Defender Jason Geria Albirex Niigata (JPN) Debutant Defender Jacob Italiano Grazer AK (AUT) Debutant Defender Kai Trewin New York City (USA) Debutant Defender Lucas Herrington Colorado Rapids (USA) Debutant Midfielder Jackson Irvine St Pauli (GER) 3rd Tournament Midfielder Ajdin Hrustic Heracles Almelo (NED) 2nd Tournament Midfielder Connor Metcalfe St Pauli FC (GER) Debutant Midfielder Cameron Devlin Hearts (SCO) 2nd Tournament Midfielder Aiden O’Neill New York City (USA) Debutant Midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler Sydney FC (AUS) Debutant Forward Mathew Leckie Melbourne City (AUS) 4th Tournament Forward Awer Mabil CD Castellón (ESP) 2nd Tournament Forward Nestory Irankunda Watford (ENG) Debutant Forward Cristian Volpato Sassuolo (ITA) Debutant (Uncapped) Forward Mohamed Toure Norwich City (ENG) Debutant Forward Nishan Velupillay Melbourne Victory (AUS) Debutant Forward Tete Yengi Machida Zelvia (JPN) Debutant (Uncapped) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Who Is Coaching the Socceroos?

Tony Popovic is taking charge of Australia at a World Cup for the first time. The former Socceroos defender replaced Graham Arnold in September 2024 and guided Australia through qualification. He inherits the team with World Cup experience and is starting to make it his own.

Popovic hasn’t tried to turn Australia into something unrecognisable. The Socceroos still need to be organised, physical and hard to beat, because that’s how Australia usually stays alive at World Cups.

The difference is the number of new faces. This squad still has Ryan, Leckie, Irvine, Behich and Souttar, but it also has a long list of players getting their first proper World Cup chance. Popovic’s job is to make that mix feel like a team quickly.

Image: Nike

Image: Nike

Image: Nike

What Will the Socceroos Wear at the World Cup?

Australia will wear Nike at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the home kit sticking to the classic gold and green while drawing on past Socceroos shirts, including the 2006 World Cup strip (never forget). There are also subtle nods to Nike’s T90 era.

The away kit goes much brighter, using a coral-and-deep-green gradient inspired by an Australian sunrise instead of a more familiar darker or white change strip. The goalkeeper kit is even louder than the away kit, with a wild grape colourway and jagged graphic patterns.

We’ve broken down every confirmed 2026 World Cup jersey in our full kit guide, including Australia’s Group D opponents, Türkiye, the United States and Paraguay.

Image: Football Australia

How Did Australia Qualify?

Australia qualified automatically after finishing second behind Japan in its AFC qualifying group.

A 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia helped seal the Socceroos’ place at the World Cup. And while the campaign was anything but perfect, when you end it with a 1–0 win over Japan – Australia’s first victory over the Samurai Blue in 16 years – there’s very little to complain about.

More importantly, Australia avoided the playoff route. We didn’t need that kind of stress, anyway.

Image: Football Australia

What Happened at the Last World Cup?

Australia’s 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar remains one of the Socceroos’ best in recent memory.

After losing heavily to France in the opening match, Australia beat Tunisia and Denmark to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2006. The run ended in the Round of 16 against Argentina, but not before the Socceroos pushed the eventual champions into deeper waters.

For many fans, that Argentina game is probably the last defiant memory of the Socceroos: Aziz Behich’s wild run, Garang Kuol’s late chance and the brief, dangerous feeling that something ridiculous might happen. For a few seconds, it genuinely looked like Australia might drag Argentina somewhere they didn’t want to go.

That’s the standard this squad will be measured against: how far can we go this time?

Image: Supplied

What Happens if Australia Gets Through?

With this tournament’s expanded World Cup format, Australia has more avenues to reach the knockout stages.

The top two teams in each group qualify automatically for the Round of 32, while the eight best third-placed teams also progress. In a group as hard to read as ours, that could keep Australia alive even if the campaign gets messy. Something the Socceroos have no problem with.

And while a cleaner pathway out of the group stage would be nice, we’re looking down the barrel of a tense final group game against Paraguay.

Image: Supplied

What Should Fans Expect?

Expect a Socceroos team with familiar leaders, a new coach and more unknowns than usual. That’s not a bad thing. Australia’s best World Cup moments rarely come from comfort. They come from awkward games, stubborn defending, late chances, nervous mornings and the sudden belief that the team might have one more result in it.

This squad isn’t as settled as the one fans watched in Qatar. It’s younger in key spots, has more tournament first-timers and carries a few selections that could produce the outcome we’re looking for.

Group D is tight, but still open enough to give us a chance. And regardless of how we finish, there will be plenty of incredible football to watch throughout the tournament.