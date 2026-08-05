Home/Auto/Cars
New nissan patrol y63 coming to australia 0004 nissan heritage patrol y63 018 hr midfilesize
CARS

2027 Nissan Patrol Y63 Confirmed for Australia: Specs, Engine, and No More V8

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Australian Y63 Patrol orders open late August with Q1 2027 deliveries.
  • Production of the V8 Y62 and Patrol Warrior ends this August.
  • New GT-R-derived twin-turbo V6 delivers 317kW of power and 700Nm torque.
  • Features speed-sensitive Adaptive Air Suspension and expected 3,500kg braked towing capacity.
  • Cabins gain Biometric Cooling, dual 14.3-inch displays, and 600W Klipsch audio.

The long-awaited changing of the guard is officially underway. Nissan Australia has today confirmed that official order books for the seventh-generation ‘Y63’ Nissan Patrol will open later this month, ahead of first customer deliveries arriving in local showrooms in the first quarter of 2027. The local announcement coincides with a major global milestone for the nameplate — marking 75 years of the Patrol globally and 65 years since it first arrived on Australian soil in 1961.

While full grade structures and pricing will be detailed closer to launch, the Y63’s extensive technology upgrades and premium positioning are widely expected to push flagship models into the $140,000 to $150,000 bracket, placing it directly against the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Sahara ZX ($146,876 before on-roads).

However, the arrival of the new model brings a bittersweet reality for enthusiasts. It marks the end of the road for the legendary 5.6-litre V8. Nissan has confirmed that Japanese production of the outgoing Y62 Patrol will officially cease this August, with local assembly of the Australian-engineered Patrol Warrior by Premcar wrapping up shortly after. It marks the closing chapter on more than a decade of V8 power for a nameplate that has delivered over 258,000 vehicles to Australian buyers, with a legacy that traces back to geologist Reg Sprigg making the first motor crossing of the Simpson Desert in a G60 Patrol in 1962, and ‘Legend’ Les Siviour claiming 15 consecutive Australian Off-Road Championships.

“The Patrol has been a constant presence in Australian motoring, and the Y62 has played a defining role in that legacy,” said Steve Milette, Managing Director of Nissan Oceania. “Its 5.6-litre V8 is part of what has made this generation so beloved by enthusiasts, families and adventurers alike… as we look ahead to the all-new to Australia Y63 later this year, the run-out of the Y62 represents a genuine ‘last chance’ moment for Australians who want to add a new V8 Patrol to their garage.”

New nissan patrol y63 coming to australia 0003 nissan heritage patrol y63 026 hr midfilesize
2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied

Power, Torque, and a GT-R Lineage

It’s not all sad news, however, as the thirsty 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 is retired, the beating heart of the new model is an all-new 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

Mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission, the boosted V6 punches out 317kW of power and 700Nm of torque. That delivers 19kW more power and a staggering 140Nm torque increase over the outgoing V8. Crucially for touring and off-roading, peak torque is delivered significantly earlier in the rev range, offering sharper engine response and stronger low-end grunt under load.

The powertrain inherits genuine high-performance hardware from Nissan’s performance division. Drawing directly on GT-R engineering expertise, the V6 incorporates a specialised scavenger oil pump engineered specifically to maintain continuous engine lubrication during extreme off-roading, steep inclines, and off-camber rock crawling. It won’t replace the tasty sounds of the Nissan V8, but it will certainly perform a heck of a lot better.

New nissan patrol y63 coming to australia 0005 nissan heritage patrol y63 015 hr midfilesize
2027 Nissan Patrol Y63 | Image: Nissan

Adaptive Air Suspension and Speed-Sensitive Ride Height

Ride comfort is ensured by a new adaptive air suspension system, available as standard. It’s unclear whether steel springs will be available in our market, but we’d expect any entry-level model grades to at least offer the option of upgradeable springs and dampers.

That said, if you spend more time on-road than off-road, the new suspension system with e-damper technology is the choice.

This new suspension system automatically adjusts the damper settings based on driving conditions, similar to systems on other luxury SUVs, such as the Range Rover Sport. It also combines with the six drive modes: standard, sand, rock, mud, eco, and sport.

Nissan Patrol 2025 interior with red leather seats and modern dashboard display.
2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied
Nissan Patrol 2025 interior with red quilted leather seats and ambient lighting.
2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied
Nissan Patrol interior with dual rear screens and panoramic sunroof, city skyline visible through windows.
2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied
Nissan Patrol 2025 model with door open, showcasing red interior and sleek black and white exterior.
2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied

Upgraded Cabin Tech with Biometric Cooling and Big Displays

Look inside, and the Y63 cabin represents a total departure from the aging architecture, introducing several segment-first comfort and entertainment technologies tailored for the premium end of the market. Headlining the climate control is the new Biometric Cooling system, which uses roof-mounted infrared sensors to monitor passengers’ body temperatures upon entry. When activated at ignition, the system automatically adjusts climate control settings and directs airflow to rapidly cool occupants in extreme heat. We’ll see how it stacks up, but it sounds like a potential game-changer for the Australian summer.

The new, large Monolith display screen is the centrepiece of the dashboard. On select grades, the display will feature dual 14.3-inch high-resolution screens for navigation, vehicle telemetry, and media. It will be matched by a new Head-Up Display that projects essential driving details directly into the driver’s line of sight, complementing the screens full smartphone connectivity and app integration.

Seat comfort has also been drastically overhauled, with first- and second-row passengers benefitting from “NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats” engineered to support optimal posture and reduce body fatigue on long outback journeys. Meanwhile, front-row occupants are treated to built-in massage functionality. Meanwhile, audiophiles are catered to with a 12-speaker Klipsch premium audio system developed in partnership with Panasonic Automotive. Powered by a 12-channel, 600-watt amplifier, the system was acoustically tuned specifically to reproduce the depth and impact of a live performance inside the cabin.

New nissan patrol y63 coming to australia 0002 nissan patroly63 urban 001 midfilesize
2027 Nissan Patrol Y63 | Image: Nissan

Towing Expectations and Order Availability

While Middle Eastern specification sheets cite a conservative 2,000kg rating, Australian-delivered Y63 Patrols are expected to retain the nameplate’s non-negotiable 3,500kg braked towing capacity to satisfy local caravanning and boating requirements.

With Y62 stock strictly finite across the national dealer network, the transition window for V8 buyers is closing fast.

Nissan Australia has officially opened its online registration portal today for prospective buyers wanting early updates on the new model. Official Australian order books for the Y63 Patrol open later this month, with full pricing, grade breakdowns, and final local specifications to be confirmed ahead of first customer deliveries in Q1 2027.

Learn more at Nissan
New nissan patrol y63 coming to australia 0001 nissan patroly63 urban 013 midfilesize
2027 Nissan Patrol Y63 | Image: Nissan

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Rose davies commonwealth games gold medal glasgow 2026
SPORT

Australia Is Dominating Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here’s Every Gold Medal So Far

Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 0001 generative fill
WATCHES

Swatch And OMEGA’s Solid Gold MoonSwatch Is Already Reselling For Thousands

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Omoda 9 SHS-P parked in front of a city skyline with a woman walking alongside it
CARS

4 Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid Cars Built for Range, Efficiency and Power

Tadej Pogacar climbing in the world champion's jersey for UAE Team Emirates XRG at the Tour de France
CULTURE

WHOOP Data Reveals the Science Behind Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Dominance

Tom Holland standing shirtless in a dimly lit room, showing defined abs and a surprised expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Workout & Diet Plan

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Apple tv ted lasso key art 2 3
MOVIES & TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Gives Him A New Team To Believe In

1962 aston martin db4 gt zagato 0009 imgi 136 128315583ceb30b2a3dbb6bc8d33dea1a1a90ae2
CARS

10 Best Cars Heading to Auction for Monterey Car Week 2026

Tom holland zendaya spider man
MOVIES & TV

Tom Holland and Zendaya Sling ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Odyssey’ Into the Biggest Box Office Weekend in History

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Jack daniel's 10 year old batch no 5
DRINKS

Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 05 is a Generational Labour of Love

Million kilometre landcruiser 0001 imgi 4 1639197008959179210 ca352572 8f30 4bad a08a defb8c811690
CARS

This Million KM Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series is Heading to Auction

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds stand together against a red and blue gradient background.
MOVIES & TV

10 Highest-Paid Actors in Hollywood Right Now

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

Le mont saint michel genuine work jacket
STYLE

Le Mont Saint-Michel’s Work Jacket Completely Changed How I Wear Clothes

Spider man brand new day feature
CULTURE

‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Review: A Grounded Follow-Up To ‘No Way Home’

whisky cognac
CULTURE

5 Best Cognac Bottles To Try If You’re A Whisky Lover

7 best men's underwear brands
STYLE

7 Best Men’s Underwear Brands (Because it’s Time to Ditch the Cheap Multipack)