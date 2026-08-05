2027 Nissan Patrol Y63 Confirmed for Australia: Specs, Engine, and No More V8

Australian Y63 Patrol orders open late August with Q1 2027 deliveries.

Production of the V8 Y62 and Patrol Warrior ends this August.

New GT-R-derived twin-turbo V6 delivers 317kW of power and 700Nm torque.

Features speed-sensitive Adaptive Air Suspension and expected 3,500kg braked towing capacity.

Cabins gain Biometric Cooling, dual 14.3-inch displays, and 600W Klipsch audio.

The long-awaited changing of the guard is officially underway. Nissan Australia has today confirmed that official order books for the seventh-generation ‘Y63’ Nissan Patrol will open later this month, ahead of first customer deliveries arriving in local showrooms in the first quarter of 2027. The local announcement coincides with a major global milestone for the nameplate — marking 75 years of the Patrol globally and 65 years since it first arrived on Australian soil in 1961.

While full grade structures and pricing will be detailed closer to launch, the Y63’s extensive technology upgrades and premium positioning are widely expected to push flagship models into the $140,000 to $150,000 bracket, placing it directly against the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Sahara ZX ($146,876 before on-roads).

However, the arrival of the new model brings a bittersweet reality for enthusiasts. It marks the end of the road for the legendary 5.6-litre V8. Nissan has confirmed that Japanese production of the outgoing Y62 Patrol will officially cease this August, with local assembly of the Australian-engineered Patrol Warrior by Premcar wrapping up shortly after. It marks the closing chapter on more than a decade of V8 power for a nameplate that has delivered over 258,000 vehicles to Australian buyers, with a legacy that traces back to geologist Reg Sprigg making the first motor crossing of the Simpson Desert in a G60 Patrol in 1962, and ‘Legend’ Les Siviour claiming 15 consecutive Australian Off-Road Championships.

“The Patrol has been a constant presence in Australian motoring, and the Y62 has played a defining role in that legacy,” said Steve Milette, Managing Director of Nissan Oceania. “Its 5.6-litre V8 is part of what has made this generation so beloved by enthusiasts, families and adventurers alike… as we look ahead to the all-new to Australia Y63 later this year, the run-out of the Y62 represents a genuine ‘last chance’ moment for Australians who want to add a new V8 Patrol to their garage.”

2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied

Power, Torque, and a GT-R Lineage

It’s not all sad news, however, as the thirsty 5.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 is retired, the beating heart of the new model is an all-new 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

Mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission, the boosted V6 punches out 317kW of power and 700Nm of torque. That delivers 19kW more power and a staggering 140Nm torque increase over the outgoing V8. Crucially for touring and off-roading, peak torque is delivered significantly earlier in the rev range, offering sharper engine response and stronger low-end grunt under load.

The powertrain inherits genuine high-performance hardware from Nissan’s performance division. Drawing directly on GT-R engineering expertise, the V6 incorporates a specialised scavenger oil pump engineered specifically to maintain continuous engine lubrication during extreme off-roading, steep inclines, and off-camber rock crawling. It won’t replace the tasty sounds of the Nissan V8, but it will certainly perform a heck of a lot better.

2027 Nissan Patrol Y63 | Image: Nissan

Adaptive Air Suspension and Speed-Sensitive Ride Height

Ride comfort is ensured by a new adaptive air suspension system, available as standard. It’s unclear whether steel springs will be available in our market, but we’d expect any entry-level model grades to at least offer the option of upgradeable springs and dampers.

That said, if you spend more time on-road than off-road, the new suspension system with e-damper technology is the choice.

This new suspension system automatically adjusts the damper settings based on driving conditions, similar to systems on other luxury SUVs, such as the Range Rover Sport. It also combines with the six drive modes: standard, sand, rock, mud, eco, and sport.

2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied 2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied 2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied 2025 Nissan Patrol | Image: Supplied

Upgraded Cabin Tech with Biometric Cooling and Big Displays

Look inside, and the Y63 cabin represents a total departure from the aging architecture, introducing several segment-first comfort and entertainment technologies tailored for the premium end of the market. Headlining the climate control is the new Biometric Cooling system, which uses roof-mounted infrared sensors to monitor passengers’ body temperatures upon entry. When activated at ignition, the system automatically adjusts climate control settings and directs airflow to rapidly cool occupants in extreme heat. We’ll see how it stacks up, but it sounds like a potential game-changer for the Australian summer.

The new, large Monolith display screen is the centrepiece of the dashboard. On select grades, the display will feature dual 14.3-inch high-resolution screens for navigation, vehicle telemetry, and media. It will be matched by a new Head-Up Display that projects essential driving details directly into the driver’s line of sight, complementing the screens full smartphone connectivity and app integration.

Seat comfort has also been drastically overhauled, with first- and second-row passengers benefitting from “NASA-inspired Zero Gravity seats” engineered to support optimal posture and reduce body fatigue on long outback journeys. Meanwhile, front-row occupants are treated to built-in massage functionality. Meanwhile, audiophiles are catered to with a 12-speaker Klipsch premium audio system developed in partnership with Panasonic Automotive. Powered by a 12-channel, 600-watt amplifier, the system was acoustically tuned specifically to reproduce the depth and impact of a live performance inside the cabin.

2027 Nissan Patrol Y63 | Image: Nissan

Towing Expectations and Order Availability

While Middle Eastern specification sheets cite a conservative 2,000kg rating, Australian-delivered Y63 Patrols are expected to retain the nameplate’s non-negotiable 3,500kg braked towing capacity to satisfy local caravanning and boating requirements.

With Y62 stock strictly finite across the national dealer network, the transition window for V8 buyers is closing fast.

Nissan Australia has officially opened its online registration portal today for prospective buyers wanting early updates on the new model. Official Australian order books for the Y63 Patrol open later this month, with full pricing, grade breakdowns, and final local specifications to be confirmed ahead of first customer deliveries in Q1 2027.