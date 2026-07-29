Swatch And OMEGA’s Solid Gold MoonSwatch Is Already Reselling For Thousands

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 29 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Production was strictly capped at just 1,969 units globally.

Buyers had to pass a strict online ESTA application process.

The AUD$900 retail price reflects gold’s 1969 value, not today’s.

Secondary market prices on StockX have rapidly surged past AUD$5,000.

With the AP collaboration firmly in the rearview mirror, Swatch turned its attention back to the MoonSwatch last week with a highly limited edition model covered in 11 grams of 18K Moonshine Gold (dial, hands, crown, pushers). But there was a catch, as prospective buyers had to apply for an Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application (ESTA) on the brand’s website, which required answering 32 specific questions within a strict five-day window.

This created unprecedented demand for the model, which is limited to just 1,969 units worldwide. Now, we’ve already covered the initial technical reveal and historical inspiration behind this gold-laden release, but now that lucky buyers have taken delivery of their allocated pieces, the secondary market has officially entered overdrive. Retail pricing for the limited edition was set at a surprisingly accessible CHF500 (AUD$900), calculated by Swatch based on the price of gold on July 21, 1969. That tongue-in-cheek pricing strategy created an instant arbitrage opportunity for flippers, especially given that each piece contains gold.

Today, we took a quick glance at secondary market platforms like StockX to see how much the watches are trading for. It revealed that the resale craze has escalated rapidly, as it did in the early days of the Royal Pop collaboration before they crashed just as quickly. Prices and early asks for the “Mission to the Moon 1969” have surged past AUD$5,000 within days of release. That represents an astonishing markup over retail price, proving that when Swatch combines precious metals with hyper-restricted production numbers, secondary market madness is bound to follow.

Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 | Image: Swatch

Why The Mission To The Moon 1969 Is Special

Part of what makes this specific MoonSwatch command such an insane premium comes down to its genuine gold construction. Unlike previous Moonshine Gold iterations that merely used a thin gold plating on the central chronograph hand, the “Mission to the Moon 1969” features a solid 18K Moonshine Gold dial, hands, crown, and pushers.

Swatch harvested old OMEGA spare parts dating back to the 1960s, melting them down in their own foundry to forge the gold elements for this project. The total weight of gold per watch sits at exactly 11 grams, a deliberate nod to the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

The aesthetic details further cement its status as a collector’s item. The vertical satin-gold dial finish, bevelled indexes with black lacquer, and period-correct OMEGA typography reference the gold Speedmaster given to NASA astronauts in 1969. Flip the watch over, and you’ll find an individually engraved edition number on the side of the case at 9 o’clock, alongside a golden battery hatch depicting the Moon and Armstrong’s famous footprint on the Sea of Tranquillity.

Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 offers on StockX | Image: StockX

Inside The Secondary Market Madness

Standard MoonSwatch models typically trade on platforms like StockX around the AUD$400 to $500 mark, while previous Moonshine Gold variants hover between AUD$1,500 and $2,500. The “Mission to the Moon 1969” has destroyed those benchmarks.

It’s still early days, but the offers data on StockX shows buyers are happy to pay more than AUD$5,500 to get their hands on one.

When you break down the numbers, the pure melt value of 11 grams of 18K gold accounts for a significant portion of the AUD$900 retail price alone. When we add the strict 1,969-piece worldwide cap to the mix, it creates a perfect storm for secondary-market price speculation. Whether or not the prices stay this high remains to be seen, but it’s likely, given the exclusivity of the piece and its position as the rarest and most sought-after model in the MoonSwatch catalogue.

Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 | Image: Swatch

Man of Many’s Verdict On The Prices

So where does that leave us? Paying upwards of AUD$5,000 on the secondary market for a watch with a Bioceramic case might sound insane to traditional luxury watch collectors, but the Moonswatch phenomenon has never operated on logic, has it?

By melting down genuine 1969 vintage OMEGA gold parts and capping production at 1,969 pieces, Swatch has created an instant collector’s item. If you were one of the lucky few to secure an ESTA approval at the AUD$900 retail price, you’re holding one of the biggest watch flip wins of the decade. For everyone else, watching the secondary market climb past 10x retail is inevitable, and a wild reminder that Moonswatch mania is still very much alive.

1/ 5 Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 | Image: Swatch

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