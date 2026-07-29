Home/Watches
Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 0001 generative fill
WATCHES

Swatch And OMEGA’s Solid Gold MoonSwatch Is Already Reselling For Thousands

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Production was strictly capped at just 1,969 units globally.
  • Buyers had to pass a strict online ESTA application process.
  • The AUD$900 retail price reflects gold’s 1969 value, not today’s.
  • Secondary market prices on StockX have rapidly surged past AUD$5,000.

With the AP collaboration firmly in the rearview mirror, Swatch turned its attention back to the MoonSwatch last week with a highly limited edition model covered in 11 grams of 18K Moonshine Gold (dial, hands, crown, pushers). But there was a catch, as prospective buyers had to apply for an Electronic Swatch Timepiece Application (ESTA) on the brand’s website, which required answering 32 specific questions within a strict five-day window.

This created unprecedented demand for the model, which is limited to just 1,969 units worldwide. Now, we’ve already covered the initial technical reveal and historical inspiration behind this gold-laden release, but now that lucky buyers have taken delivery of their allocated pieces, the secondary market has officially entered overdrive. Retail pricing for the limited edition was set at a surprisingly accessible CHF500 (AUD$900), calculated by Swatch based on the price of gold on July 21, 1969. That tongue-in-cheek pricing strategy created an instant arbitrage opportunity for flippers, especially given that each piece contains gold.

Today, we took a quick glance at secondary market platforms like StockX to see how much the watches are trading for. It revealed that the resale craze has escalated rapidly, as it did in the early days of the Royal Pop collaboration before they crashed just as quickly. Prices and early asks for the “Mission to the Moon 1969” have surged past AUD$5,000 within days of release. That represents an astonishing markup over retail price, proving that when Swatch combines precious metals with hyper-restricted production numbers, secondary market madness is bound to follow.

Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 0004 sp01 26 moonswatch 1969 ssx01b700 picture close up
Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 | Image: Swatch

Why The Mission To The Moon 1969 Is Special

Part of what makes this specific MoonSwatch command such an insane premium comes down to its genuine gold construction. Unlike previous Moonshine Gold iterations that merely used a thin gold plating on the central chronograph hand, the “Mission to the Moon 1969” features a solid 18K Moonshine Gold dial, hands, crown, and pushers.

Swatch harvested old OMEGA spare parts dating back to the 1960s, melting them down in their own foundry to forge the gold elements for this project. The total weight of gold per watch sits at exactly 11 grams, a deliberate nod to the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

The aesthetic details further cement its status as a collector’s item. The vertical satin-gold dial finish, bevelled indexes with black lacquer, and period-correct OMEGA typography reference the gold Speedmaster given to NASA astronauts in 1969. Flip the watch over, and you’ll find an individually engraved edition number on the side of the case at 9 o’clock, alongside a golden battery hatch depicting the Moon and Armstrong’s famous footprint on the Sea of Tranquillity.

Prices
Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 offers on StockX | Image: StockX

Inside The Secondary Market Madness

Standard MoonSwatch models typically trade on platforms like StockX around the AUD$400 to $500 mark, while previous Moonshine Gold variants hover between AUD$1,500 and $2,500. The “Mission to the Moon 1969” has destroyed those benchmarks.

It’s still early days, but the offers data on StockX shows buyers are happy to pay more than AUD$5,500 to get their hands on one.

When you break down the numbers, the pure melt value of 11 grams of 18K gold accounts for a significant portion of the AUD$900 retail price alone. When we add the strict 1,969-piece worldwide cap to the mix, it creates a perfect storm for secondary-market price speculation. Whether or not the prices stay this high remains to be seen, but it’s likely, given the exclusivity of the piece and its position as the rarest and most sought-after model in the MoonSwatch catalogue.

Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 back
Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 | Image: Swatch

Man of Many’s Verdict On The Prices

So where does that leave us? Paying upwards of AUD$5,000 on the secondary market for a watch with a Bioceramic case might sound insane to traditional luxury watch collectors, but the Moonswatch phenomenon has never operated on logic, has it?

By melting down genuine 1969 vintage OMEGA gold parts and capping production at 1,969 pieces, Swatch has created an instant collector’s item. If you were one of the lucky few to secure an ESTA approval at the AUD$900 retail price, you’re holding one of the biggest watch flip wins of the decade. For everyone else, watching the secondary market climb past 10x retail is inevitable, and a wild reminder that Moonswatch mania is still very much alive.

Learn more at Swatch
Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 0008 sp01 26 moonswatch 1969 ssx01b700 picture close up bezel1/5
Swatch x OMEGA Mission To The Moon 1969 | Image: Swatch

Related reads

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Morning routine for men
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Science-Backed Morning Routine for Men Who Want to Live Longer

7 best men's underwear brands
STYLE

7 Best Men’s Underwear Brands (Because it’s Time to Ditch the Cheap Multipack)

2026 commonwealth games
SPORT

Australia Is Dominating Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here’s Every Gold Medal So Far

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

8 best men's chinos for work and the weekend
STYLE

8 Best Men’s Chinos for Work and the Weekend

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

A lineup of Foot Locker sale sneakers from brands including Nike, Jordan and New Balance arranged on a plain studio background. (4 of 4)
SNEAKERS & SHOES

5 Sneakers to Grab in the Foot Locker 30% Off Sale

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

Samsung foldables
TECH

Samsung Unveils Three New Foldable Smartphones at Unpacked 2026

Range rover gt 0000 rr gt side profile
CARS

New Range Rover GT Revealed With Coupé Proportions and Cutting-Edge EV Platform

Garmin cirqa smart band 5
TECH

Garmin’s First Screenless Band Keeps Tracking When the Watch Comes Off

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Two male models in Calibre winter tailoring at a glass pavilion in the South of France
STYLE

Inside CALIBRE’s Cinematic Menswear Campaign, ‘the Weekender’

Made In Cookware stainless clad pots and pans on a home kitchen stovetop
FOOD

4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

WHOOP MG wearable bands in grey, sand and tan colourways
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Reveals What GLP-1 Drugs Do to Your Heart

Comic con 2026 header
MOVIES & TV

10 Major Announcements from San Diego Comic-Con 2026

CURREX PickleballPRO pickleball insoles in use
SPORT

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: MLP’s Official Insole Partner

Goldfield & Banks Coast to Coast fragrances: Pacific Rock Moss, Sunset Hour and Bohemian Lime Eau de Parfum bottles
FRAGRANCES

These Top-Selling Fragrances from Goldfield & Banks Must Be Seen (and Smelled) to Be Believed

Momcozy UK baby essentials including bottle warmer, breast pump, baby carrier, nasal aspirator, sound machine and nursing bra
CULTURE

Momcozy UK Baby Essentials Aren’t Just for the Moms This Father’s Day