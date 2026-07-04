Home/Watches
Swatch ai dada 1
WATCHES

Swatch Lets You Create A Custom NEW-GENT Watch Thanks To AI-DADA

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Swatch AI-DADA lets users create one-of-one NEW GENT watch designs from text prompts
  • The tool gives users three prompts per day and generates designs in a matter of minutes
  • Users can customise indexes and mechanism colour before ordering
  • Each AI-DADA watch costs CHF 170 (approx. AUD$308) incl. VAT

You might not realise it, but AI has already found its way into watches. Audemars Piguet has used it to help automate one of watchmaking’s more painful jobs: setting and winding a perpetual calendar. Casio has also leaned on AI with its R&D teams for the limited-edition G-D001, a one-of-one 40th-anniversary G-SHOCK.

But I can’t say I expected Swatch to turn the technology into a colourful prompt machine that pumps out strange, one-of-a-kind watches. Though we’re talking about a brand that has spent decades treating plastic, colour, art and personal taste as part of the same conversation.

So say hello to AI-DADA, Swatch’s AI-powered design tool that lets users turn text prompts into a custom NEW GENT watch.

How AI-DADA Makes Your Custom Swatch

Once you get past the account login, using AI-DADA is actually pretty straightforward. You prompt the tool with your idea: a chronograph for someone who struggles to tell the time, a whisky bar at midnight, an old Porsche poster, a Bond villain’s pool tiles, the inside of a record store, or a football jersey from some imaginary club.

After a couple of minutes, that prompt becomes a custom NEW GENT design. Once it generates a design, you can refine the watch by choosing whether to add indexes and selecting the mechanism colour, then add it to the cart if you like it. It’ll set you back CHF 170 (approx. AUD$308) including VAT.

That simple.

Swatch ai dada 2
Swatch’s AI-DADA tool can give you a one-of-a-kind NEW GENT design | Image: Swatch

What Are The Limits Of Swatch’s AI-DADA Tool?

There are a few limits to be aware of. Swatch only gives out three prompts per day, so you can’t just endlessly brute-force your way to the perfect dial. Designs aren’t saved automatically either, so if you accidentally exit the tool before clicking the order button, your work will be lost forever. And because there’s no guarantee AI-DADA will recreate the same design, be careful when opening new tabs.

Once you’re done with your AI-tinkering, the finished Swatch comes with a “1/1” mark on the caseback. Just be mindful that AI-DADA watches are excluded from Swatch’s standard return and refund policy, except for warranty cases. Which, I guess, makes sense when you’re buying a watch generated by an AI prompt. Whether it looks as good on your wrist as it did on your screen is another question.

Swatch ai dada 3
Swatch’s AI-DADA lets you create a one-of-a-kind NEW GENT watch | Image: Swatch

The AI-DADA Part Isn’t Just Branding

AI-DADA is not being pitched as a generic internet image-generation machine. At least, that’s not how Swatch is framing it. The brand says the “artistic intelligence” tool was fed more than 40 years of Swatch creations, including watches, designs, events, art and street paintings.

The other part of the name is taken quite literally from the Dada movement, which began in Zurich in 1916 and centred on playful experimentation, absurdity and a fairly open rejection of convention. You only need to look at the recent run of collaborations, from the AP x Swatch Royal Pop to the Blancpain x Swatch Scuba Fifty Fathoms and Omega MoonSwatch, to know the brand is fairly comfortable making serious watch people uncomfortable. Even if AI-DADA sounds a little ridiculous, the reference isn’t completely out of nowhere.

But that doesn’t make it any less fun. An AI-powered watch designer could work for other watch brands, but with Swatch doing what Swatch does, it fits. AI-DADA isn’t here to change watchmaking, just like Nike’s custom ‘Nike By You’ configurator hasn’t changed shoemaking.

What Are Some Prompts You Can Give Swatch’s AI-DADA Tool?

It’s giving you three shots a day to make something strange, personal and wearable enough to call your own.

Speaking of which, here’s what we came up with. To see what that actually looks like, we used our three daily prompts and kept things very Man of Many.

Swatch ai dada prompts 1

Prompt #1

A late-night whisky bar at midnight: deep amber, dark walnut, smoky shadows, low brass lighting, black leather booths and a quiet backbar glow. Warm, moody and grown-up, with a dial that feels like the last drink before closing.

Swatch ai dada prompts 2

Prompt #2

“A Bond villain’s pool tiles: icy blue, deep teal and white geometric patterns, sharp mid-century lines, glossy surfaces and a slightly sinister luxury mood. Make it clean, strange and expensive-looking, like trouble in a tiled room.”

Swatch ai dada prompts 3

Prompt #3

The inside of a record store: black vinyl, faded album sleeves, crate-digging colours, sticker-covered counters and warm vintage lights. Make it messy but cool, with layered graphics and a dial that feels like finding a rare pressing.

Half the fun is just seeing what AI-DADA comes up with. Whether you actually pay for one is almost beside the point. For Swatch, the real achievement is making an AI watch tool feel less like a gimmick and more like something that seems completely natural to the brand’s ethos.

Create Your Own Swatch with AI-DADA

Related reads

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Best watches from wimbeldon
WATCHES

The Best Watches at Wimbledon 2026 So Far

Morgan waterhouse batcave mansion 0003 layer 1
ARCHITECTURE

Inside Australia’s $35 Million ‘Batcave’ Mansion

Ferrari vs mclaren
CARS

McLaren W1 vs. Ferrari F80: Here’s What the Critics are Saying

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

8 best trench coats for men who want timeless style
STYLE

8 Best Trench Coats for Men Who Want Timeless Style

Bmw x5 m60e xdrive 0004 p90646110 highres bmw x5 m60e xdrive 0
CARS

New BMW X5 Revealed With 600HP M60e xDrive Flagship and Yellow M Lights

Australia vs egypt fifa world cup round of 32 image 4
SPORT

Socceroos vs Egypt Preview: Australia’s Best Shot at World Cup History Starts at 4am

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Australia's best mancave 9 11 bloomburg street 0008 imgi 68 101a9535 hdr 8851 69f191f6795cf scaled
ARCHITECTURE

Australia’s Best Man Cave Up for Grabs After $1.45 Million Transformation

Iphone 18 pro burgundy
TECH

iPhone 18 Pro Release Date and Every Rumour We’ve Seen So Far

Gta 6 disc header
GAMING

Physical Discs Are Dead, And ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Killed Them

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Cristiano Ronaldo shirtless, flexing muscles on a football field with intense expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube

Megelin SlimCore toning belt with red LED light therapy
CULTURE

My Megelin SlimCore Toning Belt Review: Adding LED and Vibration Therapy to My Recovery Stack