Audemars Piguet x Swatch Ditches the Wrist With Colourful Bioceramic Pocket Watches

Audemars Piguet x Swatch introduce eight colourful Bioceramic pocket watches.

Collection blends the Royal Oak with the 1980s Swatch POP.

Modified hand-wound SISTEM51 calibre powers the new release.

Accessories include a calfskin lanyard and a desk stand.

Exclusive retail availability begins May 16, 2026, at selected Swatch stores.

One of the primary objectives of the Swiss watch industry is to navigate both rigid tradition and a need for modern relevance. No one has done that better than Swatch. While high-end manufacturers often guard their heritage with a heavy hand, the landscape shifted significantly following the MoonSwatch phenomenon.

That release proved that entry-level accessible luxury could coexist with high-horology icons without diluting the brand. Making headlines beyond the world of horology, the latest Audemars Piguet news centres on a surprising partnership. Part of the “Holy Trinity” of independent watchmakers, the brand is the oldest fine watchmaking manufacturer still in the hands of its founding families. So it’s surprising, then, that it would join forces with Swatch for a project as unexpected as a manual-wound pocket watch. But it’s here.

This collaboration, titled “Royal Pop,” arrives with a curveball as it completely abandons the wrist. Without the traditional integrated bracelet of the Royal Oak, the Audemars Piguet x Swatch models utilise a pocket-watch format inspired by the Swatch POP of the 1980s. Dropping globally on May 16, 2026, the collection commands an accessible AUD$630 price tag, though strict one-watch-per-person purchase limits are in place to manage demand.

While a standard Royal Oak 15500ST might command severe premiums on the secondary market, the Royal Pop utilises Swatch’s industrial SISTEM51 movement, modified for the first time into a hand-wound calibre with 15 active patents.

It’s a move that puts a Genta-inspired octagonal silhouette into the hands of a new demo, challenging the Speedmaster-based MoonSwatch’s approach. The move toward a wearable object rather than a strict timepiece reflects a shift in how collectors view modern accessories, which is something we touched on when we called this collaboration the Labubu of watches (we were right). By offering multiple lanyard lengths and a removable desk stand, the AP X Swatch Release transforms a legendary sports design into a fashionable accessory.

Details Brand Audemars Piguet x Swatch Model/Reference Royal Pop (e.g., OTTO ROSSO/SSXO3R1OON) Movement SISTEM51 Mechanical (Manual-wound) Power Reserve 90 Hours Case Material Bioceramic Diameter 40.0 mm without clip (44.2 mm x 53.2 mm mounted) Thickness 8.4 mm Strap/Bracelet Calfskin lanyard with contrast stitching Water Resistance 2 Bar Price AUD$630, or AUD$670 (small seconds) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

Dial Layout and Case Geometry

The idea behind the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop collection was to replicate the aesthetic hallmarks of the 1972 Royal Oak while adopting the vibrant energy of Pop Art.

Central to this is the “Petite Tapisserie” dial pattern, a signature of AP’s original collection that appears across all eight models. The octagonal bezel remains the focal point, complete with eight hexagonal screws. On the white “HUIT BLANC” model, these screws are rendered in eight different hues, while on the other seven models, the screws on the bezel and caseback are welded directly to the Bioceramic case.

The case construction itself is an industrial feat that uses a proprietary Bioceramic blend composed of two-thirds ceramic powder and one-third biosourced material derived from castor oil. This material allows for a vertical satin finish on the bezel and caseback, echoing the high-end finishing of its metal counterparts. Visibility remains a priority, so the hands and markers feature Grade A Super-LumiNova with blue emission, and the watch is protected by sapphire crystals on both the front and the back to enhance scratch resistance.

There is no wearability element (yet), but there’s a very good chance that Swatch releases a strap for the watch in the future. For now, it’s defined by its modularity, with an AP-branded watch head that clips into a holder with a distinct clicking sound that serves as the collection’s acoustic signature. Buyers can choose between two primary styles: a Lépine-style pocket watch with the winding crown at 12 o’clock and two hands, or a Savonnette-style with the winding crown at 3 o’clock and a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

Mechanics and The Calibre

Under the sapphire caseback, the collection features a significant evolution of the Swatch-powered SISTEM51 movement.

Key Specifications for the SISTEM51 (manual wound):

Calibre : SISTEM51

: SISTEM51 Type : Mechanical, manual-wound

: Mechanical, manual-wound Power Reserve : 90 hours

: 90 hours Balance Spring : Anti-magnetic Nivachron™

: Anti-magnetic Nivachron™ Component Development : Balance spring developed in collaboration with Audemars Piguet

: Balance spring developed in collaboration with Audemars Piguet Patents : 15 active patents specific to the movement

: 15 active patents specific to the movement Adjustment : Factory-set precision utilising laser technology

: Factory-set precision utilising laser technology Power Reserve Indicator : Patented visual barrel drum design

: Patented visual barrel drum design Winding Status (Needs Winding) : Barrel chambers appear grey, revealing the mainspring coils

: Barrel chambers appear grey, revealing the mainspring coils Winding Status (Fully Wound) : Barrel chambers appear gold, indicating full compression

: Barrel chambers appear gold, indicating full compression Visibility: Partially visible through a transparent sapphire caseback

This modified SISTEM51 calibre introduces a completely new hand-wound architecture secured by 15 active patents. The re-engineered mainspring now delivers a robust 90-hour power reserve, yielding nearly four days of mechanical autonomy. Regulating this energy is an anti-magnetic Nivachron™ balance spring, a highly specific technical component developed collaboratively by Audemars Piguet and the Swatch Group. To monitor tension, the brands integrated a patented visual power-reserve indicator directly into the barrel drum design. When the internal coils appear grey, the movement requires winding. Conversely, a solid gold colour indicates the calibre holds a full charge.

The transparent caseback offers a partial view of this calibre, which features laser-precision adjustment performed in-house.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

The Editor’s Take

The Swatch Group clearly applied the data and learnings gathered from the MoonSwatch and Scuba Fifty Fathoms.

They’ve positioned the Royal Pop as a pocket watch that entirely bypasses any risk of cannibalising the standard Royal Oak. It functions primarily as a desk clock or pendant, sidestepping the ongoing debate over Bioceramic’s durability as a daily wristwear material. Meanwhile, from a strictly technical standpoint, adding front and rear sapphire crystals, along with a patented power-reserve indicator, makes this a materially superior object compared to previous collaborations.

The broader market anticipated another simple dial swap, but the manufacturer fundamentally altered the automated SISTEM51 for manual winding and integrated a visual tension indicator directly into the barrel. The result is a highly specific, unconventional release that targets both collectors who already own the steel counterpart and buyers seeking a cheap entry point into the Audemars Piguet catalogue.

Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

Price and Availability

The Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop collection officially launches on May 16, 2026.

Distribution is strictly limited to selected Swatch stores worldwide, bypassing online availability for the watches themselves. To manage demand and curb secondary-market flipping, the manufacturer enforces a limit of one watch per person, per store, per day. The timepieces retail for AUD$630 or AUD$670 with small seconds, which isn’t “cheap” by any means.

Interestingly, while the watches require a physical in-store purchase, Swatch has confirmed that the modular Royal Pop accessories (including interchangeable lanyards) will be available online.

In Australia, buyers must visit one of five specific retail locations to purchase the timepiece:

Melbourne: 260 Collins St

260 Collins St Perth: Shop 4A, 140 William Street, Murray Street Mall

Shop 4A, 140 William Street, Murray Street Mall Sydney: Shop L00.60, 197 Pitt Street Mall

Shop L00.60, 197 Pitt Street Mall Brisbane: Shop 9-10, Tattersalls Arcade, 215 Queen Street

Shop 9-10, Tattersalls Arcade, 215 Queen Street Bondi Junction: Level 4, Shop 4009, 500 Oxford St, Westfield Bondi Junction

Every Audemars Piguet x Swatch Pocket Watch

1/ 5 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

1. OTTO ROSSO (SSXO3R1OON)

The Otto Rosso utilises a dual-tone design, pairing a pink Bioceramic case with a cherry-red octagonal bezel. The dial maintains the classic “Petite Tapisserie” pattern in matching pink, while the hands and markers are treated with Grade A Super-LumiNova for optimal nighttime readability. It operates as a Lépine-style pocket watch with the crown positioned at 12 o’clock, secured by a pink calfskin lanyard featuring cherry red contrast stitching.

1/ 4 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

2. HUIT BLANC (SSXO3W1OON)

Serving as the conceptual anchor of the collection, the Huit Blanc features a stark white Bioceramic case and dial. The manufacturer breaks the monochromatic palette by rendering the eight functional hexagonal bezel screws in eight distinct hues. This bold aesthetic choice heavily references the 1980s Pop Art movement, offering a high-contrast visual tension against the white calfskin lanyard and its yellow stitching.

1/ 4 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

3. GREEN EIGHT (SSXO3G1OON)

The Green Eight relies on a highly saturated, monochromatic green profile. The primary case and dial are executed in a deep green, visibly contrasted by a light green crown and octagonal bezel. The eight hexagonal screws blend seamlessly into the light green bezel hardware, resulting in a cohesive, utility-driven aesthetic. A green calfskin lanyard with light green contrast stitching completes the package.

1/ 5 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

4. BLAUE ACHT (SSXO3L101N)

Despite the name translating to “Blue Eight,” this model utilises a high-visibility lime green case and dial. The blue element arrives via the light blue crown and bezel, creating a stark block of colour. The eight hexagonal screws are executed in lime green to match the dial, bridging the visual gap between the internal and external hardware.

1/ 4 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

5. ORENJI HACHI (SSXO3L103N)

The Orenji Hachi presents a dark, subdued profile dominated by a deep navy Bioceramic case, dial, and bezel. The manufacturer interrupts the dark geometry by finishing the eight hexagonal bezel screws in bright orange. This minimalist approach allows the “Petite Tapisserie” dial texture to command attention, complemented by a navy calfskin lanyard with matching orange contrast stitching.

1/ 4 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

6. LAN BA (SSXO3L1OON)

Breaking from the two-hand format, the Lan Ba is a Savonnette-style pocket watch with a small seconds subdial. A blue Bioceramic case houses a blue dial, accented by a light blue subdial at six o’clock. The crown is shifted to the three o’clock position in traditional Savonnette fashion, and the bezel is finished in light blue with contrasting dark blue screws.

1/ 4 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

7. OCHO NEGRO (SSXO3W101N)

The Ocho Negro provides the most aggressive grayscale contrast within the collection. A matte-black case and dial sit beneath a bright-white octagonal bezel. The manufacturer secures the bezel using eight black hexagonal screws, creating a sharp negative-space effect against the white hardware. The piece is paired with a black calfskin lanyard detailed with heavy white stitching.

1/ 4 Audemars Piguet x Swatch | Image: Swatch

8. OTG ROZ (SSXO3J1OON)

The final reference in the collection, the OTG ROZ, also utilises the Savonnette-style architecture with the crown at three o’clock. The colour palette is highly disruptive, clashing a pink Bioceramic case against a yellow octagonal bezel and a teal dial. The small seconds subdial is rendered in pink, mirroring the primary case geometry. Eight black hexagonal screws secure the bezel, completing the unconventional object.