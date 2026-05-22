Home/Tech
Kouros maghsoudi x silence please the hum speaker 1
AUDIOTECH

Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please Is Unlike Any Speaker You’ve Ever Seen

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Silence Please and Kouros Maghsoudi unveiled the limited-edition Hum Speaker during NYCxDesign 2026
  • The collaboration is limited to just 10 sets, for USD$6,600
  • Launch finishes include Bone and Black, with custom lacquer options available
  • The passive 2-way speaker uses a 6.5-inch woofer and a horn-loaded tweeter

The new limited-edition collaboration between New York furniture designer Kouros Maghsoudi and hi-fi audio studio Silence Please looks like it’s been pulled from some alternate space-age dimension where the music is as funky as the equipment it plays through.

With a horn blooming from the top, a stacked body wrapped in rounded brutalist layers, and a concealed front driver, the whole thing feels deliberately mysterious. Hardly conventional, certainly intriguing, and clearly built to be stared at.

Presented at the Silence Please Bowery listening space during NYCxDesign 2026, the speaker is limited to just 10 sets and arrives in two launch finishes, Bone and Black. Custom lacquer colours are also available, making this unique release even more distinctive depending on your choice.

But with a price of USD $6,600.00 (AUD $9,250), this is a piece for true audiophiles and lovers of high-end design.

A Brutalist Speaker Inspired By NYC Techno Nightlife

Maghsoudi’s wider design language is evident from the moment you lock eyes with the Hum: stacked forms, repeated geometry, exaggerated curves and glossy surfaces that give hard shapes a softer edge.

The front keeps the driver hidden behind a clean facade, while the rear opens up to reveal the exposed speaker components. From the front, it’s an art spectacle; from the back, it’s equipment. Well before you hit play, it pulls your eyes across every angle to discover its design secrets.

It’s a collaboration that draws from New York nightlife and techno culture. Think large sound systems, brutalist interiors and late-night venues that never turn the lights on.

The horn coming out of the top will probably split opinions. Silence Please says it’s based on the Jean-Michel Le Cléac’h profile, known in audio circles for its natural dispersion and smooth tonal balance. Visually, though, the horn does most of the talking. It gives the Hum that sci-fi gramophone look, perched above a body that seems built with club systems in mind.

Kouros maghsoudi x silence please the hum speaker 4
Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi

The Specs Under The Hum Speaker

Once you’re done staring at the Hum, the spec sheet points to proper hi-fi intent underneath.

The speaker is a passive 2-way loudspeaker with a 6.5-inch woofer and horn-loaded tweeter. It uses a 15-litre bass-reflex enclosure tuned to 45Hz, with a reported frequency range of 42Hz to 20kHz at -6dB. Sensitivity is listed at 90dB, nominal impedance is 4 ohms, and recommended amplifier power sits between 30 and 80 watts per channel.

For most people, those numbers won’t mean much. The Hum isn’t aimed at someone looking for a simple wireless speaker. You’ll still need an amplifier and speaker cables to use it. This is for the people who are already comfortable building a system around their speakers, rather than asking Google to skip the next song.

Kouros maghsoudi x silence please the hum speaker 3
Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi

Key Specs: The Hum Speaker

  • Speaker type: Passive 2-way loudspeaker
  • Configuration: Sold as a pair, left and right
  • Drivers: 6.5-inch woofer, horn-loaded tweeter
  • Enclosure: 15-litre bass-reflex, tuned to 45Hz
  • Frequency response: 42Hz to 20kHz (-6dB)
  • Sensitivity: 90dB (2.83V / 1m)
  • Nominal impedance: 4 ohms
  • Recommended amplifier power: 30-80 watts per channel
  • Maximum power handling: 60 watts
  • Inputs: Terminal post
  • Dimensions: 298 × 298 × 596mm
  • Setup required: Amplifier and speaker cables
  • Price: USD$6,600
Silence Please
Buy From Kouros Maghsoudi
Kouros maghsoudi x silence please the hum speaker 2
Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi

Price and Availability

The Silence Please x Kouros Maghsoudi Hum Speaker is available now via Silence Please for USD$6,600. Australian availability has not been confirmed.

At that price, this Hum is clearly for the ten collectors lucky enough to buy a set. The rest of us are left admiring from a distance, staring at the photos and wondering what it actually sounds like in the room. A brutalist side table crossed with a club system and a sci-fi gramophone, polished up for the gallery, is already plenty of eye candy. The frustrating part is knowing the best bit is probably the part we don’t get to hear.

Kouros maghsoudi x silence please the hum speaker 5
Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi
Kouros maghsoudi x silence please the hum speaker 6
Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Delugs ap swatch
WATCHES

5 Best Swatch x AP Royal Pop Replacement Straps to Make Your Own Bioceramic Royal Oak

Dacia
CARS

How a 280 HP Dacia Logan Outshone Max Verstappen and Stole Hearts at Nürburgring 24 Hours

Bottega Veneta Orbit. 7 Best Luxury Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate Footwear Status Symbol
SNEAKERS & SHOES

7 Best Luxury Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate Footwear Status Symbol

Swatch x audemars pigeut
WATCHES

Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Collaboration Officially Here

Hamilton khaki field mechanical 36mm feature 3
WATCHES

Hamilton’s Khaki Field Mechanical 36mm is a Faithful FAPD 5101 Revival

7 best watch collaborations of 2026 so far
WATCHES

7 Best Watch Collaborations of 2026 (So Far)

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

45 Best Tattoo Ideas for Men

7 best new whiskeys of 2026
DRINKS

7 Best New Whiskeys of 2026 to Add Some Liquid Gold To Your Home Bar

Swatch
WATCHES

Chaos at Swatch Boutiques as Resellers Flip Swatch x AP Pocket Watch for Thousands

Ap x swatch ocho negro dial
WATCHES

Audemars Piguet x Swatch Ditches the Wrist With Colourful Bioceramic Pocket Watches

Two men discussing work at a laptop in a modern office, one wearing a black jacket, the other in an orange shirt.
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry (2026)

How to dress like jacob elordi
STYLE

Style Guide: How to Dress Like Jacob Elordi

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Audemars piguet x swatch sydney people interest 4
WATCHES

‘Not Lining Up For That’: Will Fans Snub The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Collab?

Gucci black leather loafers with red horn detail on a gradient red background.
STYLE

From Wall Street to ‘Fight Club’: How the Gucci Horsebit Became the Ultimate Villain

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube

Dwayne Johnson wearing headphones and a yellow tank top in a gym setting.
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

Two muscular men, one taking a mirror selfie in a white tank top, the other in a black and white portrait smiling confidently.
CULTURE

What Is Looksmaxxing? The Toxic Internet Trend Obsessed With Male Aesthetics