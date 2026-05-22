Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please Is Unlike Any Speaker You’ve Ever Seen

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 22 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Silence Please and Kouros Maghsoudi unveiled the limited-edition Hum Speaker during NYCxDesign 2026

The collaboration is limited to just 10 sets, for USD$6,600

Launch finishes include Bone and Black, with custom lacquer options available

The passive 2-way speaker uses a 6.5-inch woofer and a horn-loaded tweeter

The new limited-edition collaboration between New York furniture designer Kouros Maghsoudi and hi-fi audio studio Silence Please looks like it’s been pulled from some alternate space-age dimension where the music is as funky as the equipment it plays through.

With a horn blooming from the top, a stacked body wrapped in rounded brutalist layers, and a concealed front driver, the whole thing feels deliberately mysterious. Hardly conventional, certainly intriguing, and clearly built to be stared at.

Presented at the Silence Please Bowery listening space during NYCxDesign 2026, the speaker is limited to just 10 sets and arrives in two launch finishes, Bone and Black. Custom lacquer colours are also available, making this unique release even more distinctive depending on your choice.

But with a price of USD $6,600.00 (AUD $9,250), this is a piece for true audiophiles and lovers of high-end design.

A Brutalist Speaker Inspired By NYC Techno Nightlife

Maghsoudi’s wider design language is evident from the moment you lock eyes with the Hum: stacked forms, repeated geometry, exaggerated curves and glossy surfaces that give hard shapes a softer edge.

The front keeps the driver hidden behind a clean facade, while the rear opens up to reveal the exposed speaker components. From the front, it’s an art spectacle; from the back, it’s equipment. Well before you hit play, it pulls your eyes across every angle to discover its design secrets.

It’s a collaboration that draws from New York nightlife and techno culture. Think large sound systems, brutalist interiors and late-night venues that never turn the lights on.

The horn coming out of the top will probably split opinions. Silence Please says it’s based on the Jean-Michel Le Cléac’h profile, known in audio circles for its natural dispersion and smooth tonal balance. Visually, though, the horn does most of the talking. It gives the Hum that sci-fi gramophone look, perched above a body that seems built with club systems in mind.

Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi

The Specs Under The Hum Speaker

Once you’re done staring at the Hum, the spec sheet points to proper hi-fi intent underneath.

The speaker is a passive 2-way loudspeaker with a 6.5-inch woofer and horn-loaded tweeter. It uses a 15-litre bass-reflex enclosure tuned to 45Hz, with a reported frequency range of 42Hz to 20kHz at -6dB. Sensitivity is listed at 90dB, nominal impedance is 4 ohms, and recommended amplifier power sits between 30 and 80 watts per channel.

For most people, those numbers won’t mean much. The Hum isn’t aimed at someone looking for a simple wireless speaker. You’ll still need an amplifier and speaker cables to use it. This is for the people who are already comfortable building a system around their speakers, rather than asking Google to skip the next song.

Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi

Key Specs: The Hum Speaker

Speaker type: Passive 2-way loudspeaker

Passive 2-way loudspeaker Configuration: Sold as a pair, left and right

Sold as a pair, left and right Drivers: 6.5-inch woofer, horn-loaded tweeter

6.5-inch woofer, horn-loaded tweeter Enclosure: 15-litre bass-reflex, tuned to 45Hz

15-litre bass-reflex, tuned to 45Hz Frequency response: 42Hz to 20kHz (-6dB)

42Hz to 20kHz (-6dB) Sensitivity: 90dB (2.83V / 1m)

90dB (2.83V / 1m) Nominal impedance: 4 ohms

4 ohms Recommended amplifier power: 30-80 watts per channel

30-80 watts per channel Maximum power handling: 60 watts

60 watts Inputs: Terminal post

Terminal post Dimensions: 298 × 298 × 596mm

298 × 298 × 596mm Setup required: Amplifier and speaker cables

Amplifier and speaker cables Price: USD$6,600

Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi

Price and Availability

The Silence Please x Kouros Maghsoudi Hum Speaker is available now via Silence Please for USD$6,600. Australian availability has not been confirmed.

At that price, this Hum is clearly for the ten collectors lucky enough to buy a set. The rest of us are left admiring from a distance, staring at the photos and wondering what it actually sounds like in the room. A brutalist side table crossed with a club system and a sci-fi gramophone, polished up for the gallery, is already plenty of eye candy. The frustrating part is knowing the best bit is probably the part we don’t get to hear.

Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please The Hum Speaker | Image: Kouros Maghsoudi