New Bose Lifestyle Collection: The Home Cinema Setup We’ve Been Waiting For

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 6 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bose has unveiled its new Lifestyle Collection

The range includes a smart speaker, soundbar and subwoofer

The system can scale from one speaker to 7.1.4 home theatre

Google Cast, AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth are supported

Prices start at $299, with availability from 15 May

With its new Lifestyle Collection – a three-piece home audio range built around a wireless smart speaker, a Dolby-Atmos-ready soundbar and a wireless subwoofer – Bose is finally making the home cinema and audio setup experience less of a headache.

On their own, those three speakers are familiar enough. The point is how they work together. The Lifestyle Ultra Speaker can sit on a kitchen bench, a bookshelf or an office desk, while the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar is designed as an all-in-one TV audio upgrade. Add the Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer and a few extra Ultra Speakers, and you can scale all the way to a 7.1.4 multichannel home theatre setup.

It’s all about flexibility with the Bose Lifestyle Collection, giving buyers a way into better home audio without forcing them to build the whole setup on day one.

Bose Lifestyle Collection | Image: Bose

Bose Lifestyle Collection Key Specs

The new range will be available from 15 May, with pre-orders open now through Bose. The Lifestyle Ultra Speaker is priced at AUD$549.95, the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar at AUD$1,799.95, and the Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer at AUD$1,299.95, all available in Black and White Smoke.

Before getting into each product, here are the universal features across the whole Lifestyle Collection.

Shared Features Across the Bose Lifestyle Collection

The Lifestyle Collection supports Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, so users can stream from the services and devices they already use. Built-in Alexa is also supported.

Multi-room audio can be handled through Google Home or Apple AirPlay, including with compatible speakers from other manufacturers. Bose has also updated its app, with guided setup, source selection, EQ, surround and height controls.

Availability: From 15 May

From 15 May Colour options: Black and White Smoke across the collection

Black and White Smoke across the collection Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth Voice control: Built-in Alexa

Built-in Alexa App control: Updated Bose app with setup, volume, source selection, EQ, surround and height controls

Updated Bose app with setup, volume, source selection, EQ, surround and height controls Multi-room support: Group speakers using Google Home or Apple AirPlay, including compatible speakers from other manufacturers

Group speakers using Google Home or Apple AirPlay, including compatible speakers from other manufacturers Design: Sculpted silhouettes, textured knit fabric and premium materials designed to blend into home interiors

Sculpted silhouettes, textured knit fabric and premium materials designed to blend into home interiors System flexibility: Can scale from a single speaker to stereo, soundbar-only, soundbar-plus-subwoofer, surround sound and up to 7.1.4 multichannel home theatre

Bose Lifestyle Collection | Image: Bose

Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker

The Lifestyle Ultra Speaker is the most flexible product in the collection. It’s a speaker that can move freely around the house, from your bedroom to the kitchen or the office. Pair two Ultras together for stereo, or add a few more for a larger home theatre setup.

Inside, it uses three drivers: two front-facing and one up-firing. Bose says the design builds on its Direct/Reflecting speaker technology, projecting sounds towards the ceiling and walls to create a broader soundstage from a compact speaker.

Bose says the speaker can also make sound feel taller and wider than its size suggests, using the up-firing driver to bounce audio around the room rather than firing everything straight ahead. It also gets help in the low end, with Bose using its CleanBass and QuietPort tech to pull more bass out of the compact body without making it sound loose or boomy.

Price: AUD$549.95

AUD$549.95 Best for: Kitchen, bedroom, office, bookshelf, countertop, stereo or rear speaker use

Kitchen, bedroom, office, bookshelf, countertop, stereo or rear speaker use Drivers: Three drivers, with two front-facing and one up-firing

Three drivers, with two front-facing and one up-firing Audio tech: Direct/Reflecting speaker technology, TrueSpatial, CleanBass and QuietPort

Direct/Reflecting speaker technology, TrueSpatial, CleanBass and QuietPort Configuration options : Standalone speaker, stereo pair or rear speaker in an expanded home theatre setup

: Standalone speaker, stereo pair or rear speaker in an expanded home theatre setup Controls: Soft-touch buttons, Bose app, voice and music service apps

Bose Lifestyle Collection | Image: Bose

Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar

This is the main living room piece. Bose says the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar features an entirely new acoustic architecture and marks the brand’s first major soundbar redesign in more than a decade.

Bose has fitted a mix of forward- and upward-firing drivers, along with side-positioning tech designed to make sound feel like it’s coming from beyond the bar itself. For Dolby Atmos content, that means a greater sense of height and space. For regular movies, shows and music, Bose uses TrueSpatial processing to give the sound a similar boost.

Bose has also included SpeechClarity, designed to make voices easier to hear, which is handy if you’re constantly turning the volume up for dialogue and back down once the action starts. CustomTune, formerly known as ADAPTiQ, also adjusts the sound based on your room using the microphone on your smartphone. Honestly, the name change was probably overdue.

Price: AUD$1,799.95

AUD$1,799.95 Best for: Living room TV upgrades, movies, sport, music and home theatre setups

Living room TV upgrades, movies, sport, music and home theatre setups Audio format support: Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Drivers: Six full-range drivers, centre tweeter and two PhaseGuide drivers

Six full-range drivers, centre tweeter and two PhaseGuide drivers Driver layout: Two up-firing and four front-facing full-range drivers

Two up-firing and four front-facing full-range drivers Audio tech: TrueSpatial, PhaseGuide, SpeechClarity, CleanBass, QuietPort and CustomTune

TrueSpatial, PhaseGuide, SpeechClarity, CleanBass, QuietPort and CustomTune Room tuning: CustomTune uses an iOS or Android microphone to adjust audio to the room

CustomTune uses an iOS or Android microphone to adjust audio to the room Configuration options: Standalone soundbar, paired with subwoofer or expanded with Lifestyle Ultra Speakers

Standalone soundbar, paired with subwoofer or expanded with Lifestyle Ultra Speakers Controls: Soft-touch buttons, Bose app, voice, compatible TV remote and music service apps

Bose Lifestyle Collection | Image: Bose

Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer

Time to add a little more thump to the mix. The Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer connects wirelessly and uses Bose CleanBass and QuietPort technologies to deliver deeper, more controlled low-frequency sound, allowing the Ultra Speakers and Soundbar to focus on dialogue, mids and highs.

Price: AUD$1,299.95

AUD$1,299.95 Best for: Deeper bass, movies, sport, gaming and larger living rooms

Deeper bass, movies, sport, gaming and larger living rooms Type: Wireless bass module

Wireless bass module Audio tech: CleanBass and QuietPort

CleanBass and QuietPort Configuration options: Pairs with Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and supports expanded home theatre setups

Pairs with Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and supports expanded home theatre setups Design detail: Curved frame with premium glass pane

Bose Lifestyle Collection | Image: Bose

How Much Does a Bose Lifestyle Setup Cost?

Now that we’ve covered the hardware, here are a few likely configurations, what you need and what each setup costs.

Setup What You Need Total Cost Best For Single speaker setup 1 × Lifestyle Ultra Speaker AUD$549.95 Kitchen, bedroom, office or small listening space Stereo speaker setup 2 × Lifestyle Ultra Speakers AUD$1,099.90 Bookshelf, desk or small lounge room setup Soundbar-only setup 1 × Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar AUD$1,799.95 Cleaner TV, movie and sport sound Soundbar + rear speakers 1 × Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar + 2 × Lifestyle Ultra Speakers AUD$2,899.85 A more wrapped-around living room setup Soundbar + subwoofer 1 × Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar + 1 × Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer AUD$3,099.90 More weight for movies, gaming and music Full living room setup 1 × Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar + 1 × Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer + 2 × Lifestyle Ultra Speakers AUD$4,199.80 The most complete Lifestyle setup based on the core products announced Scroll horizontally to view full table

Bose Lifestyle Collection | Image: Bose

A More Flexible Home Audio Experience

The Bose Lifestyle Collection is a flexible entry point into the world of better home audio. Whether you’re upgrading from a simple Bluetooth speaker or you’ve had enough with the hollow sound from your TV speakers, you get to choose how you build it.

One speaker gets things started. Two make it stereo. The soundbar handles the TV. The subwoofer adds weight. And from there, the system can keep growing. Or stay exactly as it is. You get to build the setup around the room, the budget and how far down the home audio rabbit hole you want to go.