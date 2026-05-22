A Guide to Men’s Bags: 5 Styles to Upgrade Your Look (Yes, it’s Ok to Wear a Man Bag)

By Ally Burnie - Guide Updated: 22 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min The Lowdown: Bags are no longer just for women's wardrobes or runway shows. Here's everything you need to know about adding a bag to your everyday look. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Scale and simplicity are the two big things to get right: the bag should suit the proportions of what you’re wearing, and if the bag is doing a lot, the outfit should do less.

are the two big things to get right: the bag should suit the proportions of what you’re wearing, and if the bag is doing a lot, the outfit should do less. The compact crossbody is the best starting point: it’s practical first, stylish second, and works across a range of outfits.

is the best starting point: it’s practical first, stylish second, and works across a range of outfits. If you want to take it up a notch, the slouchy leather tote is the bag driving the current style moment.

There was a time, not that long ago, when a man carrying anything smaller than a backpack had to brace for snarky commentary. That time (thankfully) has passed. The man bag has moved from punchline to a stylish man’s wardrobe essential. No longer do you have to pretend your pockets can handle a phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses, AirPods, charger and, somehow, a laptop.

Man bags aren’t just a runway thing, either. The man bag has been increasingly spotted in airports, front rows, football tunnels and coffee runs. Our homegrown star Jacob Elordi has made the oversized Bottega Veneta tote feel like the natural partner to a white tee and relaxed trousers. Pedro Pascal has leaned into the slouchy leather carryall. Timothée Chalamet has helped normalise the smaller Chanel crossbody.

Jacob Elordi sporting the Maxi Veneta from Bottega Veneta

The numbers back it up, too. Luxury resale platform The RealReal reports sales for men’s bags were up 163% in 2025, while men’s Birkin-related searches jumped 235%. In other words, the most stylish men aren’t just looking for any bag – they’re hunting for the serious ones. Now, we’re not saying you need to fork out over $10,000 for a Birkin, but if you’re looking to up your style game, well, a man bag might just be the ticket.

Whether you’re looking for an accessible daily driver or a statement piece, here’s everything you need to know about adding a man bag to your arsenal, from the most on-trend options to how you can pull it off with whatever capsule wardrobe you’re currently working with.

Related: The Ultimate Footwear Status Symbol7 Best Luxury Sneakers for Men

5 Types of Man Bags Stylish Men Are Wearing Right Now

The best approach isn’t to buy one bag and hope it works with all your outfits. It’s better to think of bags the way you think about shoes. You wouldn’t wear the same pair to the office, the airport, the gym and a wedding, and bags work much the same. The right man bag depends on what you’re carrying in it, how you dress and how much you want the bag to make a statement.

Bottega Veneta is the luxury brand of the moment | Image: Bottega Veneta

Bag Style Why It Works Best For Compact crossbody It’s the easiest entry point and keeps your pockets clean without taking over the outfit. Weekends, travel, errands and festivals. Slouchy leather tote Celebrity-approved and gives basic outfits an immediate upgrade. Work, airport, overnight stays and daily carry. Small shoulder bag Adds polish without becoming a full work bag. Dinners, events and chill office days. Messenger or work bag Still the most practical option for laptops and commute gear. Office, your tech, bike commuting and hybrid work. Statement luxury bag Signals taste and confidence when the rest of the outfit is kept simple. Fashion-forward dressing, travel and special occasions. Scroll horizontally to view full table

1. The Compact Crossbody

If you’re still on the fence, start with the compact crossbody bag. It’s kind of like the gateway bag because it’s practical before it’s fashionable. It holds all the things that wreck the line of your trousers, keeps your hands free and works across a range of casual outfits.

The best versions are small but not flimsy. A good crossbody fits your phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses and a few extras, but it shouldn’t be bulging at the seams. Technical styles from outdoor and camera-bag brands work well for travel and weekend wear, while leather versions lean a bit dressier.

This is also a type of man bag where you can spend less and still look good (but luxury crossbody bags are also incredibly on-trend). Nylon, canvas and recycled technical fabrics work fine if the shape is clean and the hardware isn’t overdone. Black, olive, navy and charcoal are the safest colours, but a muted burgundy, chocolate or tan works if the rest of your outfit is pretty simple.

Valentino cross-body bag – $2,940 | BUY HERE COS nylon cross-body bag – $125 | BUY HERE

Nothing says style quite like a slouchy leather tote | Image: COS

2. The Slouchy Tote

The slouchy tote is what turned the man bag trend from functional to stylish. A tote changes the whole shape of an outfit, adds movement and pulls together even the most basic tee-and-trouser combo.

This is where the Bottega Veneta effect is most obvious. Pedro Pascal’s Andiamo, Jacob Elordi’s padded Cassette and A$AP Rocky’s pink Bottega tote have made it clear that the bag is now central to the outfit.

The trick is to avoid anything too stiff. The bag you want is softer, a bit relaxed and ideally made from leather, suede, heavy canvas or a good recycled fabric. It should still look good when it’s only half-full.

Bottega Veneta Diago Tote – $6,550 | BUY HERE COS Buckled Bag – $530 | BUY HERE

3. The Small Shoulder Bag

The small shoulder bag is what you’d call the dressier cousin of the crossbody. You’re not really carrying much in it, but instead using it to round out an outfit. It adds a nice polish to a simple night-out look, especially with loafers, wider trousers and a fitted knit.

For most men, an understated small shoulder bag is the right move. Think smooth leather, minimal branding and a compact rectangular or crescent shape. If you’re wearing it at night, keep the bag small enough that it doesn’t look like you’re heading to work after dinner.

COS Agenda Shoulder Bag – $255 | BUY HERE Rodd & Gunn Cambridge Mini Messenger – $599 | BUY HERE

4. The Messenger Bag That Grew Up

The messenger bag has always been a staple in men’s fashion, but in recent times, it’s had a bit of a glow up. The old canvas satchel still has charm, but the current version is cleaner, more technical and better suited to the reality of hybrid work. It should hold a laptop, charger, notebook and daily essentials without making you look like you’re delivering legal documents by bike.

The classic messenger – but make it luxury | Image: Mr Porter

A messenger bag should look good, but also have all the features you’d expect, like a padded laptop sleeve, a comfortable strap, weather resistance, and a bit of internal organisation. In a relaxed office, a technical nylon messenger or sling works well with overshirts, straight-leg denim and sneakers. If your wardrobe leans more dressed up, leather or waxed canvas might be the better play.

COS City Messenger Bag – $490 | BUY HERE Celine Messenger Bag – ~$2,517 | BUY HERE

5. The Statement Luxury Bag

The statement luxury bag isn’t for everyone, but it’s the easiest style signal outside of a classic watch. Whether it’s a Bottega Andiamo, Hermès Birkin, Chanel flap, Loewe Puzzle or The Row Margaux, these bags are expensive, but they’re worth it.

What you need to remember about luxury bags is that they’re all about understated elegance. They focus heavily on texture, shape and recognisable design codes rather than obvious branding. Bottega’s intrecciato weave is the obvious example, but the rule applies broadly.

If you’re adding a luxury bag to your look, the rest of the outfit should focus on elevated basics; let the bag do the talking.

The Bottega Veneta as worn by Jacob Elordi | ~$AU 7770 | BUY HERE

How to Choose the Right Men’s Bag

A man bag should be assessed like anything other fashion piece you buy: how often you’ll use it and how well it works with your wardrobe.

Buying Factor What to Look For What to Avoid Size Enough room for your daily carry, with a bit of breathing space. Bags that bulge, sag or force you to carry extras you don’t need. Material Leather, suede, waxed canvas, quality nylon or recycled technical fabrics. Shiny faux leather, weak zips and fabrics that collapse under weight. Shape Soft structure, clean lines and proportions that suit your frame. Overly rigid shapes unless it’s specifically a work bag. Colour Black, brown, olive, navy, charcoal, tan or deep burgundy. Loud colours unless the rest of your wardrobe can support them. Hardware Minimal, durable zips, buckles and strap fittings. Excessive chains, oversized logos and hardware that feels cheap. Use case Commute, travel, night out, gym, work or weekend. Buying a bag because a celebrity wore it without knowing when you’d use it. Scroll horizontally to view full table

How to Wear a Man Bag Without Overthinking it

The easiest way to make a bag look natural is to dress like it belongs to the outfit and not like it was added at the last second.

A black crossbody works with a white tee, straight-leg denim and sneakers because everything is on the same simple page.

A brown leather tote works with navy tailoring because it adds a bit of warmth.

A nylon sling works with technical outerwear because they’re built from the same world.

Most importantly, be confident in your choice. You don’t need to perform fashion bravery: it’s just a bag at the end of the day. Wear it, use it, forget about it. Trust us, it’s one of the best style upgrades you can make in 2026 and beyond.

Common Questions About Men’s Bags

Can I wear a man bag to a formal event or black-tie occasion? A slim leather clutch or small structured shoulder bag can work at formal events, but it needs to be sleek (think minimal hardware, clean lines and a neutral colour). Avoid anything casual like a canvas tote or technical crossbody. What’s a good budget for a first man bag? You don’t have to spend much to start. A clean nylon or canvas crossbody from a brand like Bellroy, Aer or even COS can sit anywhere from $100 to $300 AUD and look great. Save the bigger spend for leather once you know which style fits your life. Should my bag match my shoes or my belt? Not necessarily (that rule actually applies more to formal dressing). In everyday wear, you’re better off thinking about whether the material and colour of the bag fits the overall outfit; a tan leather tote with brown shoes looks great, but it’s not a hard rule you need to follow. Contrast can also look just as good if it’s intentional.

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