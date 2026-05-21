Panasonic’s LUMIX L10 Is for People Who Still Like Taking Photos

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Panasonic has unveiled the new LUMIX L10 fixed-lens compact camera

It features a LEICA 24-75mm F1.7-2.8 lens and 20.4MP 4/3-type BSI CMOS sensor

The camera includes Phase Hybrid AF, Real Time LUT, film-inspired Photo Styles and multi-aspect shooting

Australian pricing starts at AUD$2,599, with the Titanium Gold Special Edition priced at AUD$2,999

Panasonic has unveiled the LUMIX L10, a fixed-lens compact camera for people who don’t technically need a dedicated camera anymore, but still want one.

Smartphones have made everyday photography almost too easy. Most people can pull a phone from their pocket, take a good-looking shot, edit it, post it, and move on without ever thinking about aperture rings, viewfinders or focal lengths.

The LUMIX L10 is aimed at the people who still do.

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Built around a LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX 24-75mm F1.7-2.8 lens, a 20.4MP 4/3-type back-illuminated CMOS sensor and a compact body weighing around 508g, the L10 is designed for street, travel and everyday photography. It’s not here to replace a full camera kit. Instead, the L10 wants to give hobby photographers a reason to carry a proper camera when the phone would technically do the job.

And if you want that feeling with a bit more ceremony, the 25th anniversary Titanium Gold Special Edition leans all the way into the pleasure of owning one.

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

A Proper Camera Feel in a Compact Body

The L10’s best argument is physical. It has a manual aperture ring, actual buttons and dials, a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 1.84-million-dot free-angle rear monitor. Together, they give the camera a more deliberate shooting rhythm than tapping a glass screen.

And while an interchangeable-lens mount would have added flexibility, the fixed 24-75mm lens feels more in tune with the L10’s everyday-photography vibe. It covers street scenes, travel details, portraits and casual documentary-style shooting without asking you to carry another bag or think too hard about glass. A different lens might get you a better shot in theory, but by the time you’ve made the switch, the moment may have already moved on.

Beyond that, the F1.7-2.8 aperture should help with low-light shooting and background separation, while macro shooting from as close as 3cm adds a bit of play for food, watches, textures and small details.

Panasonic has also included a multi-aspect sensor design that maintains a consistent angle of view across 4:3, 3:2, and 16:9 shooting. That means you can change the shape of the photo without suddenly cropping out half the scene.

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Colour Without the Editing Rabbit Hole

The L10 also brings several improvements to Panasonic’s colour handling. Alongside the existing Photo Styles, the camera introduces L.Classic and L.ClassicGold, two film-inspired looks designed for softer tones, warm highlights and a more nostalgic finish.

Real Time LUT support lets users load custom looks directly into the camera and preview them while shooting, while the LUMIX Lab app adds high-speed transfer, RAW editing and Magic LUT, which can generate LUTs from reference images using AI-based colour analysis.

That’s a lot of technical jargon, but what it boils down to is this: the more that happens in-camera, the less time you spend editing later. Editing still has its place, but getting closer to the final look while you shoot is a big part of the appeal.

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Titanium Gold Marks 25 Years of LUMIX

To mark 25 years of LUMIX, Panasonic is also releasing a Titanium Gold Special Edition on top of the regular black and silver models. It gets a matching gold-themed menu interface, subtle rear branding, support for screw-in shutter buttons and dedicated accessories, including an automatic lens cap, leather shoulder strap and matching lens cloth.

That gold finish is the cherry on top, rather than the whole cake. Panasonic has already made a compact stills camera that seems built around the pleasure of taking photos, not just the efficiency of capturing them. Titanium Gold just makes the whole thing feel a little more special when you pull it out of your bag.

The Panasonic LUMIX L10 is priced from AUD$2,599 in Black and Silver, with the Titanium Gold Special Edition stepping up to AUD$2,999.

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Panasonic LUMIX L10 Key Specs

Price: AUD$2,999 (Titanium Gold Special Edition), AUD$2,599 (Black and Silver)

AUD$2,999 (Titanium Gold Special Edition), AUD$2,599 (Black and Silver) Lens: LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX 24-75mm F1.7-2.8

LEICA DC VARIO-SUMMILUX 24-75mm F1.7-2.8 Sensor: 20.4MP 4/3-type back-illuminated CMOS sensor

20.4MP 4/3-type back-illuminated CMOS sensor Image processor: Latest-generation LUMIX image processing engine

Latest-generation LUMIX image processing engine Autofocus: Phase Hybrid AF with 779 focus points

Phase Hybrid AF with 779 focus points Burst shooting: Up to 30fps with electronic shutter, approx. 11fps with mechanical shutter

Up to 30fps with electronic shutter, approx. 11fps with mechanical shutter Stabilisation: POWER O.I.S.

POWER O.I.S. Viewfinder: 2.36-million-dot OLED live viewfinder

2.36-million-dot OLED live viewfinder Rear display: 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor

1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor Aspect ratios: 4:3, 3:2 and 16:9 with consistent angle of view

4:3, 3:2 and 16:9 with consistent angle of view Creative tools: Real Time LUT, Magic LUT, L.Classic and L.ClassicGold Photo Styles

Real Time LUT, Magic LUT, L.Classic and L.ClassicGold Photo Styles Video: Up to 5.6K 59.94p, C4K/4K high-frame-rate recording and MP4 Lite

Up to 5.6K 59.94p, C4K/4K high-frame-rate recording and MP4 Lite Weight: Approx. 508g with battery, SD card and hot shoe cover

Approx. 508g with battery, SD card and hot shoe cover Colours: Black, Silver and Titanium Gold Special Edition

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic

Lumix L10 Titanium Gold Edition | Image: Panasonic