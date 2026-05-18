Canon’s New EOS R6 V Is Built for Shooting Solo

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Canon has unveiled the EOS R6 V full-frame mirrorless camera

The video-first body shoots 7K RAW up to 60p and oversampled 4K up to 60p

Open Gate recording lets creators reframe footage for vertical and horizontal formats

Active cooling supports longer recording sessions for podcasts, interviews and reviews

Canon also revealed its first full-frame RF L-series lens with built-in power zoom

The EOS R6 V starts at AUD$3,599 and lands in Australia from mid-June

Canon has unveiled the EOS R6 V, a new full-frame mirrorless camera aimed squarely at creators who are usually doing the whole job themselves.

The new video-first body shoots 7K RAW video, supports Open Gate recording for easier vertical and horizontal crops, and uses active cooling to handle longer takes without stepping into full-blown cinema-camera territory.

Paired with Canon’s new RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ power zoom lens, it’s a compact setup for solo shooters who need cleaner footage with fewer moving parts.

RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ | Image: Canon

Canon EOS R6 V: A Full-Frame Camera for Solo Creators

The Canon EOS R6 V is video-first. Built around a 32.5MP full-frame sensor, it can capture 7K RAW footage up to 60p, oversampled 4K up to 60p, 4K 120p slow motion, and 2K up to 180p. It’s a highly capable content-creation camera built around one-person shooting.

Open Gate recording gives creators more room to crop one clip for YouTube, TikTok or Instagram. Active cooling makes it better suited to longer takes, interviews and product reviews, where heat can become a problem faster than you’d think. Off the tripod, Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II and 5-axis in-body stabilisation help keep footage sharp and steady.

EOS R6 V | Image: Canon

At 688g, the body is light enough to make sense for handheld shooting before cages, handles and accessories come into play. Canon has also clearly thought through how this thing gets used when you’re filming by yourself. There’s a front-facing record button, a vari-angle screen, a vertical interface and a vertical tripod socket. Like it or not, vertical video is no longer an afterthought, and Canon has treated it that way here. With the EOS R6 V, handling has been tuned specifically for that format, without compromising on horizontal video.

The same thinking carries through to the 4-channel audio recording and 4K 60p USB-C webcam support. For creators moving between podcasts, product shoots, live streams and social clips, those workflow features matter more than another resolution flex.

Canon EOS R6 V Key Specs

RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ | Image: Canon

Sensor: 32.5MP full-frame sensor

32.5MP full-frame sensor Video: 7K RAW up to 60p, oversampled 4K up to 60p, 4K 120p slow motion, 2K up to 180p

7K RAW up to 60p, oversampled 4K up to 60p, 4K 120p slow motion, 2K up to 180p Recording: Open Gate recording, active cooling, dual-card recording

Open Gate recording, active cooling, dual-card recording Stabilisation: 5-axis in-body image stabilisation with up to 7.5 stops of shake reduction

Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with subject tracking, Eye Detection and Register People Priority

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with subject tracking, Eye Detection and Register People Priority Audio: 4-channel audio recording

4-channel audio recording Streaming: 4K 60p UVC streaming via USB-C

4K 60p UVC streaming via USB-C Body weight : 688g

: 688g Australian price: From AUD$3,599 RRP

From AUD$3,599 RRP Availability: Mid-June 2026

EOS R6 V | Image: Canon

Canon’s First Full-Frame RF Power Zoom Lens

The new RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ lens follows the same logic as the EOS R6 V. As Canon’s first full-frame RF L-series lens with built-in power zoom, it gives creators smoother control over framing while recording, without twisting a zoom ring mid-shot or throwing you off balance.

The 20-50mm focal range is wider than a standard everyday zoom, which helps when you’re vlogging, shooting interiors, travelling or getting up close and personal with the subject. At 50mm, it moves into that familiar “nifty fifty” field of view for tighter product shots and talking-head framing. The constant f/4 aperture also helps keep exposure more consistent while zooming.

Weighing 420g, the lens brings the camera-and-lens bundle to just over 1kg before accessories. It also offers up to six stops of optical image stabilisation, helping smooth out handheld footage as you move from shot to shot. Canon has included Nano USM autofocus, suppressed focus breathing, UD lens elements and Air Sphere Coating. All in all, this lens is built to stay quiet, stable and predictable while filming, which is exactly what you want from a lens made for video.

Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ Key Specs

RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ | Image: Canon

Mount: Canon RF

Canon RF Focal range: 20-50mm

20-50mm Maximum aperture: Constant f/4

Constant f/4 Zoom: Built-in internal power zoom

Built-in internal power zoom Stabilisation: Up to 6 stops of optical image stabilisation

Up to 6 stops of optical image stabilisation Autofocus: Nano USM autofocus

Nano USM autofocus Minimum focus distance: 0.24 metres

0.24 metres Video features: Suppressed focus breathing, smooth servo zoom control

Suppressed focus breathing, smooth servo zoom control Lens controls: Customisable Lens Function button, manual focus ring, dedicated Control Ring

Customisable Lens Function button, manual focus ring, dedicated Control Ring Weight: 420g

420g Australian price: AUD$2,199 RRP

AUD$2,199 RRP Availability: Mid-June 2026

EOS R6 V full-frame mirrorless camera | Image: Canon

Canon EOS R6 V Australian Price and Availability

The Canon EOS R6 V will be available in Australia from mid-June. The body alone will set you back AUD$3,599, while the EOS R6 V and RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ lens kit is priced at AUD$5,399. If you’re just after the lens, it’s available for AUD$2,199.

They’re not cheap, but the price is easier to stomach when you look at the EOS R6 V and RF 20-50mm as a working creator setup for the solo runner, rather than a camera body and lens sold side by side.

Canon is also bundling a RØDE Wireless GO Gen 3 Compact Wireless Microphone System with the EOS R6 V body or lens kit (while stocks last).

Alongside that, Canon has also introduced a few updated accessories, including the BR-E2 Bluetooth Remote Control for AUD$109, the HG-200TBR Tripod Grip with BR-E2 Bluetooth Remote Control for AUD$239 and new Macro Lite Adapters for RF macro lenses (ADM1RA, ADM1 and ADM1LA). So plenty of content creation goodies to take the EOS R6 V and the RF 20-50mm even further if the budget allows.

Whether you go for the bundles, the camera or the lens, these are not entry-level products. Canon has built this kit for creators who want more serious video tools without stepping all the way into a dedicated cinema camera system.

At this price, the EOS R6 V is for people who already know the pain of missed focus, shaky handheld footage, awkward cropping and long takes that push regular hybrid cameras too far. For them, the investment means a full-frame camera that behaves more like a compact production setup than a stills body with video features attached.

EOS R6 V | Image: Canon

EOS R6 V | Image: Canon

EOS R6 V | Image: Canon

EOS R6 V | Image: Canon

EOS R6 V | Image: Canon

Canon RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ | Image: Canon

RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ | Image: Canon