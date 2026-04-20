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Reolink's Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink
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Reolink’s Latest Home Security Floodlight is Pure Solar-Powered Simplicity

In Partnership with Reolink
Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - Sponsored

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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Remember the good old days when houses were affordable and home security was optional? Yeah, we can’t remember them either! With the outrageous cost of home ownership, it’s all the more essential to protect your investment by incorporating security measures. Reolink is leading this charge, and with the brand’s latest floodlight, we mean “charge” quite literally. Dubbed the Solar Floodlight Camera, it uses built-in solar technology to deliver floodlight-grade power without any wires.

With the new Solar Floodlight Camera, Reolink rounds out a popular range of floodlight security solutions. This one puts everything you can ask for in a single place, especially if you’re seeking simplicity. By running on solar power, it takes wires completely out of the equation. This not only makes the installation process far less complex, but it dials up the self-sufficiency while reducing maintenance costs over time. Meanwhile, the integrated solar panel and built-in 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery are just two of many advanced features.

Reolink's Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink
Reolink’s Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink

And what are those additional features? For starters, the Solar Floodlight Camera includes a 2K 4MP HD camera with a 150-degree-wide field-of-view (FOV) and colour night vision. There are also adaptive sensors and AI-based floodlight modes to detect everything from people approaching to passing vehicles, and a floodlight-off mode for animals. Then there’s the powerful 1000-lumen floodlights, plus an optional 110dB siren, for supreme brightness and maximum deterrence.

Reolink's Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink
Reolink’s Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink

Sealing the deal is the adjoining Reolink App, which allows you to monitor an instant live feed, customise brightness and other settings, receive alerts, and communicate via two-way audio. Should you be an existing Reolink customer, you can use the app to seamlessly integrate the Solar Floodlight Camera with your Reolink Home Hub and Reolink NVR to build out your home security ecosystem.

Reolink's Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink
Reolink’s Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink

Thanks to Reolink’s SolarEase™ technology, the Solar Floodlight Camera delivers maximum performance with minimal maintenance. At full charge, the system can run for up to a whopping three months at a time. When it comes time to recharge, a single hour of sunshine yields up to a full day of operative power*. Reolink’s SolarEase™ technology has also been designed to ensure stable charging in low-light and partially shaded conditions.

Reolink’s Solar Floodlight Camera is ideal for homeowners who want a wire-free security solution. The HD camera’s wide FOV offers sweeping views of driveways, doorways, and other outdoor spaces. The floodlights are impressively bright, reactive, and customisable. The adjoining app is like a remote control, but with an instant live feed, notifications, and other advanced benefits.

Reolink's Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink
Reolink’s Solar Floodlight Camera | Image: Reolink

Put it all together, and you get increased capability without the complexity. If you’re cultivating a solar-powered lifestyle or just fed up with complicated wires and costly electricians, the Solar Floodlight Camera is the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for. This is solar-powered security on your terms, day or night, anytime and anywhere. Home security is no longer optional, but you still have your options.

*In ideal daylight conditions. Performance may vary by environment.

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Jacob Osborn

Staff Writer

Jacob Osborn

Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin--Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through ...

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