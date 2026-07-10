4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News Updated: 10 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Walk into any serious restaurant kitchen and you notice the pans before anything else: heavy, scuffed, clad stainless and blackened carbon steel that has clearly earned its keep. For years that gear was almost impossible to buy without a wholesale account. Made In changed that, selling the same restaurant-grade cookware straight to the people cooking at home, and it has quietly become one of the most talked-about names in Australian kitchens.

The appeal is simple. This is cookware built to be used hard and handed down, not replaced every couple of years when the non-stick gives up. We have pulled together the four Made In pieces worth building a kitchen around, with real Australian prices and the honest case for each.

At a Glance: The Best Made In Cookware

Made In 10-Piece Set | Image: Made In Cookware

1. Made In Stainless Clad 10-Piece Cookware Set

The Made In 10-Piece Set is the brand’s foundational bundle and the one most Australian kitchens should start with. It packs a 20.3cm and 25.4cm frying pan, a 1.9L and 3.8L lidded saucepan, a 2.8L lidded saucier and a 7.6L lidded stock pot, all in the same 5-ply stainless clad build used across the range: a non-reactive stainless interior bonded to an aluminium core for even heat, with an induction-ready exterior layer. Every piece is made in Italy and Sweden, runs on any cooktop and is dishwasher safe. Buying the set instead of pieces individually saves around $245 on Made In’s own pricing.

Construction: 5-ply stainless clad, 304 stainless interior, aluminium core, made in Italy and Sweden

5-ply stainless clad, 304 stainless interior, aluminium core, made in Italy and Sweden Included: 2 frying pans, 2 lidded saucepans, 1 lidded saucier, 1 lidded stock pot (10 pieces)

2 frying pans, 2 lidded saucepans, 1 lidded saucier, 1 lidded stock pot (10 pieces) Cooktops: Gas, electric, ceramic/glass and induction

Gas, electric, ceramic/glass and induction Oven-safe: Up to 426°C (800°F), dishwasher safe

Up to 426°C (800°F), dishwasher safe RRP: $1,299 (AUD), down from $1,544

Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan | Image: Made In Cookware

2. Made In Seasoned Carbon Steel Frying Pan

Lighter than cast iron and faster to heat, the Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the one to reach for on a roast chicken or a steak. It ships pre-seasoned with two layers straight out of the box and builds a naturally non-stick surface the more you cook on it. Made in Sweden and rated oven-safe to 1200°F (649°C), it moves from stovetop to a hot oven without warping. It is hand wash only, no dishwasher, which is the trade-off for that seasoning. The 25cm size suits most home kitchens; step up to 30cm for a full roast.

Material: Carbon steel, pre-seasoned with two layers, made in Sweden

Carbon steel, pre-seasoned with two layers, made in Sweden Sizes: 20cm $169, 25cm $189, 30cm $219 (AUD)

20cm $169, 25cm $189, 30cm $219 (AUD) Oven-safe: Up to 1200°F (649°C)

Up to 1200°F (649°C) Care: Hand wash only, not dishwasher safe

Hand wash only, not dishwasher safe RRP: $189 (AUD, 25cm)

Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan | Image: Made In Cookware

3. Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan

The Stainless Clad Frying Pan is the pan for everything a carbon steel pan does not do well: acidic pan sauces, browning without stripping seasoning, going straight in the dishwasher after a weeknight dinner. Five bonded layers of metal spread heat evenly across the base and up the sides, and the Stay Cool handle stays comfortable over a gas flame. It is made in Italy, oven-safe to 426°C, and comes with Made In’s lifetime warranty. The 25cm version is the size to buy first.

Construction: 5-ply stainless clad, made in Italy, Stay Cool handle

5-ply stainless clad, made in Italy, Stay Cool handle Sizes: 20cm $189, 25cm $199, 30cm $219 (AUD)

20cm $189, 25cm $199, 30cm $219 (AUD) Oven-safe: Up to 426°C (800°F)

Up to 426°C (800°F) Care: Dishwasher safe, lifetime warranty

Dishwasher safe, lifetime warranty RRP: $199 (AUD, 25cm)

Made In Sauté Pan | Image: Made In Cookware

4. Made In Stainless Clad Sauté Pan

Wider and shallower than a frying pan, the Sauté Pan is built for the jobs a frying pan handles badly: reducing a pasta sauce, browning mince for a ragu, or deglazing a pan of fond into something worth pouring over dinner. The straight walls hold more liquid than a curved frying pan of the same width, and the same 5-ply stainless construction and Stay Cool handle carry over from the rest of the range. At 26.6cm across and 1.3kg, it is light enough to toss food in with one hand. Grab the Sauté Pan as your second stainless piece after a frying pan.

Construction: 5-ply stainless clad, made in Italy, Stay Cool handle

5-ply stainless clad, made in Italy, Stay Cool handle Size: 26.6cm diameter, 6.3cm depth, 1.3kg

26.6cm diameter, 6.3cm depth, 1.3kg Cooktops: Gas, electric, ceramic/glass and induction

Gas, electric, ceramic/glass and induction Oven-safe: Up to 426°C (800°F), dishwasher safe

Up to 426°C (800°F), dishwasher safe RRP: $299 (AUD)

Stainless Clad or Carbon Steel: How to Choose

Made In’s range splits into two materials rather than a dozen product lines. Stainless clad cookware, made in Italy, bonds a non-reactive stainless interior to an aluminium core, so it heats evenly, handles acidic sauces without reacting, and goes straight in the dishwasher. It is the material for saucepans, stock pots and anything with wine or tomato in it.

Carbon steel, made in Sweden, is the sear pan. Pre-seasoned like cast iron but noticeably lighter, it heats faster, tolerates higher stovetop and oven temperatures, and builds a better non-stick surface the more you use it, provided you hand wash it and skip the dishwasher. A well-equipped kitchen ends up with both: stainless clad for the everyday cooking, carbon steel for the pieces that need real heat.

Made In Cookware FAQs