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Made In Cookware stainless clad pots and pans on a home kitchen stovetop
FOOD

4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

Mr Scott Purcell, CFA
By Mr Scott Purcell, CFA - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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Walk into any serious restaurant kitchen and you notice the pans before anything else: heavy, scuffed, clad stainless and blackened carbon steel that has clearly earned its keep. For years that gear was almost impossible to buy without a wholesale account. Made In changed that, selling the same restaurant-grade cookware straight to the people cooking at home, and it has quietly become one of the most talked-about names in Australian kitchens.

The appeal is simple. This is cookware built to be used hard and handed down, not replaced every couple of years when the non-stick gives up. We have pulled together the four Made In pieces worth building a kitchen around, with real Australian prices and the honest case for each.

At a Glance: The Best Made In Cookware

Made In Stainless Clad 10-Piece Cookware Set on a stovetop
Made In 10-Piece Set | Image: Made In Cookware

1. Made In Stainless Clad 10-Piece Cookware Set

The Made In 10-Piece Set is the brand’s foundational bundle and the one most Australian kitchens should start with. It packs a 20.3cm and 25.4cm frying pan, a 1.9L and 3.8L lidded saucepan, a 2.8L lidded saucier and a 7.6L lidded stock pot, all in the same 5-ply stainless clad build used across the range: a non-reactive stainless interior bonded to an aluminium core for even heat, with an induction-ready exterior layer. Every piece is made in Italy and Sweden, runs on any cooktop and is dishwasher safe. Buying the set instead of pieces individually saves around $245 on Made In’s own pricing.

  • Construction: 5-ply stainless clad, 304 stainless interior, aluminium core, made in Italy and Sweden
  • Included: 2 frying pans, 2 lidded saucepans, 1 lidded saucier, 1 lidded stock pot (10 pieces)
  • Cooktops: Gas, electric, ceramic/glass and induction
  • Oven-safe: Up to 426°C (800°F), dishwasher safe
  • RRP: $1,299 (AUD), down from $1,544
Shop the Made In 10-Piece Set
Roast chicken cooked in a Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan | Image: Made In Cookware

2. Made In Seasoned Carbon Steel Frying Pan

Lighter than cast iron and faster to heat, the Made In Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the one to reach for on a roast chicken or a steak. It ships pre-seasoned with two layers straight out of the box and builds a naturally non-stick surface the more you cook on it. Made in Sweden and rated oven-safe to 1200°F (649°C), it moves from stovetop to a hot oven without warping. It is hand wash only, no dishwasher, which is the trade-off for that seasoning. The 25cm size suits most home kitchens; step up to 30cm for a full roast.

  • Material: Carbon steel, pre-seasoned with two layers, made in Sweden
  • Sizes: 20cm $169, 25cm $189, 30cm $219 (AUD)
  • Oven-safe: Up to 1200°F (649°C)
  • Care: Hand wash only, not dishwasher safe
  • RRP: $189 (AUD, 25cm)
Buy the Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Sautéed mushrooms in a Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan
Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan | Image: Made In Cookware

3. Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan

The Stainless Clad Frying Pan is the pan for everything a carbon steel pan does not do well: acidic pan sauces, browning without stripping seasoning, going straight in the dishwasher after a weeknight dinner. Five bonded layers of metal spread heat evenly across the base and up the sides, and the Stay Cool handle stays comfortable over a gas flame. It is made in Italy, oven-safe to 426°C, and comes with Made In’s lifetime warranty. The 25cm version is the size to buy first.

  • Construction: 5-ply stainless clad, made in Italy, Stay Cool handle
  • Sizes: 20cm $189, 25cm $199, 30cm $219 (AUD)
  • Oven-safe: Up to 426°C (800°F)
  • Care: Dishwasher safe, lifetime warranty
  • RRP: $199 (AUD, 25cm)
Shop the Stainless Clad Frying Pan
Pasta being tossed in a Made In Stainless Clad Sauté Pan
Made In Sauté Pan | Image: Made In Cookware

4. Made In Stainless Clad Sauté Pan

Wider and shallower than a frying pan, the Sauté Pan is built for the jobs a frying pan handles badly: reducing a pasta sauce, browning mince for a ragu, or deglazing a pan of fond into something worth pouring over dinner. The straight walls hold more liquid than a curved frying pan of the same width, and the same 5-ply stainless construction and Stay Cool handle carry over from the rest of the range. At 26.6cm across and 1.3kg, it is light enough to toss food in with one hand. Grab the Sauté Pan as your second stainless piece after a frying pan.

  • Construction: 5-ply stainless clad, made in Italy, Stay Cool handle
  • Size: 26.6cm diameter, 6.3cm depth, 1.3kg
  • Cooktops: Gas, electric, ceramic/glass and induction
  • Oven-safe: Up to 426°C (800°F), dishwasher safe
  • RRP: $299 (AUD)
Add the Sauté Pan to Your Kitchen

Stainless Clad or Carbon Steel: How to Choose

Made In’s range splits into two materials rather than a dozen product lines. Stainless clad cookware, made in Italy, bonds a non-reactive stainless interior to an aluminium core, so it heats evenly, handles acidic sauces without reacting, and goes straight in the dishwasher. It is the material for saucepans, stock pots and anything with wine or tomato in it.

Carbon steel, made in Sweden, is the sear pan. Pre-seasoned like cast iron but noticeably lighter, it heats faster, tolerates higher stovetop and oven temperatures, and builds a better non-stick surface the more you use it, provided you hand wash it and skip the dishwasher. A well-equipped kitchen ends up with both: stainless clad for the everyday cooking, carbon steel for the pieces that need real heat.

Made In Cookware FAQs

What is the difference between Made In stainless clad and carbon steel cookware?

Stainless clad is 5-ply construction made in Italy, non-reactive and dishwasher safe, best for sauces and everyday cooking. Carbon steel is made in Sweden, pre-seasoned like cast iron but lighter, hand wash only, and best for high-heat searing.

Can Made In cookware go in the oven?

Yes. The stainless clad range is oven-safe to 426°C (800°F) and the carbon steel range is rated to 1200°F (649°C), so both move from stovetop to oven without an issue.

Is Made In carbon steel dishwasher safe?

No. Carbon steel should be hand washed in warm soapy water, dried immediately and given a thin coat of oil to protect the seasoning. A dishwasher will strip the seasoning and can cause rust.

Which Made In Cookware set should most people buy?

The 10-Piece Stainless Clad Set. It covers two frying pans, two saucepans, a saucier and a stock pot in one purchase and saves roughly $245 against buying the pieces separately.

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

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Mr Scott Purcell, CFA

Scott Purcell CFA is Co-Founder and Director of Man of Many, Australia’s largest men’s lifestyle publisher and the nation’s first 100% carbon-neutral, Climate Active certified digital media brand. Since launching the site from a spare bedroom in 2012, he has ...

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