16 Best Home Delivery Meal Kits in Australia

Occupying the sphere between restaurant food and grocery shopping, home meal delivery kits are a fast, easy, and often affordable option that takes the hassle out of cooking. Whether you’re trying to eat healthier, improve your cooking skills, or simply save time, these kits are a huge benefit to the everyday Aussie. Each meal prep option is like ripping a page out of your favourite cookbook by way of fresh ingredients and suggested recipes.

From family-friendly options to gourmet experiences and even plant-based creations, there’s now a home delivery meal kit to suit every lifestyle and taste. In this guide, we’ll break down the best meal kits available, highlighting what makes each unique and providing our feedback on the key features and benefits.

Best Meal Delivery Kits Australia | Image: QuiteLike

Meal Delivery Kits vs Ready-Made Meals

One important distinction to make when selecting the best option for you is whether you want a meal delivery kit or a ready-made meal option. Both will provide convenience, but they cater to different needs and lifestyles.

Meal delivery kits typically include pre-portioned raw ingredients and step-by-step recipes, allowing customers to cook meals at home without the hassle of shopping or measuring. This option appeals to people who enjoy cooking but want to save time on planning and grocery runs. Kits often provide a sense of accomplishment and freshness, as meals are cooked on the spot, and they also allow for some flexibility in preparation and seasoning.

Ready-made meals, on the other hand, come fully cooked and only require reheating, making them ideal for busy individuals who prioritise speed and convenience over the cooking process. These meals are designed for minimal effort—perfect for work lunches or quick dinners when time is scarce. While they may lack the interactive, hands-on experience of meal kits, ready-made options often focus on portion control and balanced nutrition, providing a straightforward solution for people looking to maintain a healthy diet without dedicating time to cooking.

Whatever you are looking for, you will find an option that works within your lifestyle and price range. This guide includes both meal delivery kits and ready-made meal options; however, all options have been appropriately labelled.

Best Home Delivery Kits

Best Value for Money : Dinnerly

: Dinnerly Best for Gluten-Free Options : Nourish’d

: Nourish’d Best for Range : HelloFresh

: HelloFresh Best for Taste : Providoor

: Providoor Best Ready-Made Meal : My Muscle Chef

: My Muscle Chef Best for Sustainability : Pepperleaf

: Pepperleaf Best for Vegan/Vegetarian Options: Soulara

HelloFresh | Image: HelloFresh

1. HelloFresh

Format : Meal Delivery Kit

: Meal Delivery Kit How it works: Customise your menu and start receiving meal kit boxes

Customise your menu and start receiving meal kit boxes Pros: Easy-to-follow recipes, flexible subscriptions

Easy-to-follow recipes, flexible subscriptions Cons: Prices can add up

The go-to for home delivery meal kits in Australia, HelloFresh is a simple and straightforward option that removes all the barriers to great home-cooked dinners. The company delivers a box of ingredients to your door, along with a recipe card that offers step-by-step instructions. Since launching Down Under in 2012, HelloFresh has received largely positive reviews, with Aussies loving the massive range of meal options and consistent ingredient quality. Best of all, you can skip weeks and cancel any time, giving you the flexibility to toggle HelloFresh on and off as you need.

That being said, the product isn’t perfect. In many cases, HelloFresh can prove expensive, and if you have tight dietary restrictions, you might find the plans limiting. As many have pointed out, a great tip for first-timers is to try the Quick & Easy box (meals in ~30 minutes) or check out the “Calorie Smart” options if you’re watching your intake.

Marley Spoon | Image: Marley Spoon

2. Marley Spoon

Format: Meal Delivery Kit

Meal Delivery Kit How it works: Choose from a wide range of recipes

Choose from a wide range of recipes Pros: High-quality ingredients and flexible service

High-quality ingredients and flexible service Cons: Some reviews cite missing ingredients and poor customer service

Leaning more into the ‘foodie’ side of the equation, Marley Spoon is a great option for those who like to experiment in the kitchen. The business employs a weekly, rotating menu that offers a fairly generous number of options, generally with 70+ to choose from. Best of all, you’ll often find combinations and ingredient choices that you might not see at the traditional supermarket, with Marley Spoon offering a range of unique meals with South-East Asian influences and flavour notes.

The instructions are generally clear, and the ingredients tend to arrive fresh courtesy of Marley Spoon’s packaging; however, soft plastics are still a bit of a weak spot. Similar to HelloFresh, the options can be pricey, especially when you opt for the ‘Premium’ recipes, but the selection is stellar, and the foods have received great reviews over the years.

Dinnerly | Image: Dinnerly

3. Dinnerly

Format : Meal Delivery Kit

: Meal Delivery Kit How it works: They provide the ingredients and recipes, you do the cooking

They provide the ingredients and recipes, you do the cooking Pros: Affordable and flexible

Affordable and flexible Cons: Limited recipe selection compared to some meal kit services

If you are looking for the best cheap meal delivery kit, Dinnerly is the obvious answer. The affordable option provides a fresh, streamlined alternative to takeaway that is simple to put together and still has that home-cooked meal feeling. The recipes are uncomplicated, often using fewer ingredients and steps, so don’t expect a Michelin-star offering. Instead, keep an eye out for family favourites like Spaghetti Bolognese, Meatballs and Gravy, and Bangers and Mash.

Importantly, as recipes are digital only (no printed cards) and certain pantry staples (oil, seasonings, etc.) are assumed to be at home, you might have to supply yourself a bit more. However, for many busy people or families, the trade-off is worth it; you still get fresh ingredients and home-cooked meals, just with fewer frills and less fuss. Subscriptions are flexible, and you have total control over what goes in the box.

QuiteLike – Justine Schofield’s Greek Lemon Chicken with Marouli Salad | Image: QuiteLike

4. QuiteLike

Format : Meal Delivery Kit

: Meal Delivery Kit How it works: You choose from meal options, select recipes that suit your needs and follow the basic instructions to cook.

You choose from meal options, select recipes that suit your needs and follow the basic instructions to cook. Pros: Excellent range of products, Cook’s Perks membership offers discounts and freebies, you can also earn Flybuys points on orders.

Excellent range of products, Cook’s Perks membership offers discounts and freebies, you can also earn Flybuys points on orders. Cons: Limited vegetarian and vegan options. Delivery can be a challenge.

Winner of Choice’s Best Meal Delivery kit in 2024, QuiteLike is a streamlined take on the classic home-service option. You simply choose your recipes from the 30 available options and place your order, before receiving the pack at your door in a matter of days. You can skip and cancel anytime, with QuiteLike working on a no-contract, no-lock-in, and no-cancellation-fee system.

In terms of the food range, QuiteLike has a massive selection of classic meals, covering everything from chicken curries and beef bolognese to burgers, salads and skewers. You can filter each meal by category, choosing from categories such as ‘Carb-Conscious’, ’20-Minute Meals’ and ‘Family Friendly’. If you are a MasterChef fan, you will also be happy to know there is a range of meals prepared and curated by former contestant-turned-celebrity cook Justine Schofield, including her famous Greek Lemon Chicken with Marouli Salad.

My Muscle Chef | Image: My Muscle Chef

5. My Muscle Chef

Format : Ready-Made Meals

: Ready-Made Meals How it works: Choose a precise meal plan that’s designed to help you reach your fitness goals.

Choose a precise meal plan that’s designed to help you reach your fitness goals. Pros: Variety, precision, and convenience

Variety, precision, and convenience Cons: Your mileage may vary when it comes to flavour and quality

If fitness and convenience are your two motivations, then My Muscle Chef is for you. The ready-made meal offering delivers a range of microwave-friendly meals that are macro-optimised and prioritised by protein intake and health metrics. Unlike kits, there’s no cooking involved, so you can still manage to score 40–50 g of protein (or thereabouts), with options framed around goals like “muscle gain,” “calorie control,” “low-carb,” “plant-based.”. As a result, the menu tends to skew toward meat (chicken, beef, etc.); however, there are some vegetarian/vegan options as well.

While healthy, the meals themselves tend to be a little bland. The tasty options are usually the least healthy, and despite being microwave-friendly, My Muscle Chef meals don’t last very long in the fridge. If you are considering trying out the ready-made meal offering for the first time, look for the tried and tested flavours, such as Beef Stroganoff, Garlic & Herb Chicken and Chipotle Chicken. For fitness freaks, the meal plans are a great option, as you can sort by specifics, such as low-carb or high-protein.

Best Meal Delivery Kits Australia -Providoor | Image: Providoor

6. Providoor

Format : Meal Delivery Kit

: Meal Delivery Kit How it works: Semi-prepared meals cooked by renowned chefs arrive at your door with minimal assembly required.

Semi-prepared meals cooked by renowned chefs arrive at your door with minimal assembly required. Pros: High-quality meals prepared and curated by expert chefs.

Cons: Expensive and intricate.

Landing somewhere between restaurant dining and home delivery, Providoor is a unique offering that focuses on the time-conscious foodie. Meals are semi-prepared or curated by celebrity chefs and restaurant partners such as Manu Feildel and Anna Polyviou before being snap-frozen so that they arrive at your door ready to be finished off. More often than not, you simply throw a few ingredients together or heat some sections up, and before you know it, you’ve got a hatted-restaurant-quality dinner at home.

The portions are generous, and you will definitely notice the difference in quality when compared to other delivery kits. However, Providoor is an expensive option, and it’s not always straightforward. While it’s certainly simpler than preparing the food from scratch, there are elements that will require some time and attention, so it’s not exactly a fast process to prepare a Providoor meal. Additionally, some of the meals tend to overstretch the boundaries of what is possible from snap-frozen meals. In our experience, the more ‘fine dining’ the meal, the greater the margin for error.

Chefgood | Image: Chefgood

7. Chefgood

Format : Ready-Made Meals

: Ready-Made Meals How it works: Choose from a variety of meal plans and leave the rest in their hands.

Choose from a variety of meal plans and leave the rest in their hands. Pros: Healthy, pre-prepared food

Healthy, pre-prepared food Cons: Prices can add up

A fully prepared meal plan, ChefGood is for the time-poor cooks among us. The meals are chef-crafted in a central kitchen in Melbourne using locally sourced ingredients and tend to skew towards pre-organised plans. Weight loss, maintenance, and calorie-controlled options are core to the ChefGood offering, comprising the bulk of the business’ delivery service.

The reviews are largely positive, with users praising the company for its taste, freshness, and convenience; however, there are a few nagging criticisms: sometimes meals arrive damaged or not as expected, delivery glitches, or customer service is slow. Also, while Chefgood offers many diet styles, it doesn’t always allow very fine filtering for allergies or very niche diets.

Lite N Easy | Image: Lite N Easy

8. Lite N Easy

Format : Ready-Made Meals

: Ready-Made Meals How it works: Select a meal plan based on your personal goals

Select a meal plan based on your personal goals Pros: Exacting portions and blatant convenience

Exacting portions and blatant convenience Cons: Somewhat static menu (despite a decent amount of variety)

The OG meal delivery service, Lite N Easy, has built a reputation built around convenience + weight management. Unlike meal kits, where you cook from scratch, Lite n’ Easy delivers ready-made meals across all eating periods (breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks) that you simply order, receive, heat up and enjoy. The plans are often calorie-controlled, and meals are designed by dietitians to help with portion control and balanced nutrition. Because you don’t need to shop, plan, or cook (beyond reheating), it’s a super low-effort way to “eat healthier”, but there are a few downsides.

The meals are very small and will often leave you feeling hungry. Additionally, the range can be bland, and the flavours are simplistic, not offering a huge variety of taste profiles and options. Plans themselves can often be expensive, especially when adding breakfasts and snacks. If you are considering trying out Lite N Easy for the first time, we recommend just opting for the lunches and dinners to help reduce the costs.

Youfoodz | Image: Youfoodz

9. Youfoodz

Format : Read-Made Meals

: Read-Made Meals How it works: Have ready-made meals or boxes of fresh fruit and veg conveniently delivered.

Have ready-made meals or boxes of fresh fruit and veg conveniently delivered. Pros: Variety, affordability, and convenience.

Variety, affordability, and convenience. Cons: The pre-made meals might contain preservatives or additives.

Youfoodz is one of Australia’s more established ready-made meal delivery services, and for good reason. Meals arrive fresh (not frozen) and all you need to do is heat and eat. The menu is vast and there is a huge range of options for all palates and diet preferences, including Low Calorie, Everyday Healthy, and the much-loved higher-protein FUEL’D line.

Unlike many of the other meal delivery kits in Australia, you can buy YouFoodz at the supermarket, meaning you reduce delivery costs and also save waiting time between orders. The meals themselves are generally priced at around $10, which is a little pricey, but remember that the macro-optimised offerings are tasty and relatively nutritious. Running the full gamut, Youfoodz delivers both ready-made meals as well as boxes full of fresh fruit and veg. Subscriptions are optional, deliveries are free to certain areas, and the site is always running deals and discounts.

Soulara | Image: Soulara

10. Soulara

Format : Ready-Made Meals

: Ready-Made Meals How it works: Choose from delicious meals, snacks, kombucha and cold-pressed juice.

Choose from delicious meals, snacks, kombucha and cold-pressed juice. Pros: The best plant-based home delivery meal kits

The best plant-based home delivery meal kits Cons: Not the cheapest meal kit on the market

Soulara is here to help you become the healthiest possible version of yourself. They offer the best plant-based meal delivery kit in Australia, one that will simultaneously reduce your environmental footprint. These home meal delivery kits focus on conscious eating and act as a guide that will inspire you on a plant-based journey. Soulara is perfect for those looking to transition to a plant-based diet, a challenging move that can be quite difficult at first. They believe that becoming ‘plant-based’ isn’t a dietary choice, it’s a lifestyle choice.

Pepperleaf | Image: Pepperleaf

11. Pepperleaf

Format: Meal Delivery Kit

Meal Delivery Kit How it works: Select your kit, ingredients are locally sourced, they deliver them directly, follow the simple recipe.

Select your kit, ingredients are locally sourced, they deliver them directly, follow the simple recipe. Pros: Aussie-owned company with locally sourced produce, resulting in a fresher, free-range and sustainable kit.

Aussie-owned company with locally sourced produce, resulting in a fresher, free-range and sustainable kit. Cons: Doesn’t cater well to dietary requirements.

Doesn’t cater well to dietary requirements. Delivers to: Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, ACT

Pepperleaf is a meal delivery kit service that plays up to its cheeky Australian nature. The locally born and bred business employs sustainable practices across its entire distribution chain, most notably through its packaging, as traditional kits use way too much packaging. The company improved portion sizes to reduce food waste, even going as far as feeding the local goat farmers animals with the trimmings off veggies.

This thorough approach to meal kits results in a kit that is healthy, fresh, fast, and packed with flavour. Admittedly, the range is smaller, and there isn’t a great selection for those with dietary restrictions. However, if you prefer sustainable operations, Pepperlead provides a great alternative to Hello Fresh, Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly.

Thr1ve | Image: Thr1ve

12. Thr1ve

Format : Ready-Made Meals

: Ready-Made Meals How it works: Choose a precise meal plan that’s designed to help you reach your fitness goals, or individual meals

Choose a precise meal plan that’s designed to help you reach your fitness goals, or individual meals Pros: Low-carb, variety, healthy

Low-carb, variety, healthy Cons: Some meals can be bland

With this meal kit delivery service, you can forget about grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning. Thr1ve is a weight-management and health-based option that offers cauliflower rice and low-carb options. This means the brand prioritises transparency, with each meal usually displaying macro information (protein, carbs, fat) so you can see what you’re getting.

On the positive side, the flavours are solid, and the portion sizes are fairly large. However, there isn’t a huge range, especially if you opt for the bundle kits. If you go fro anything that prioritises weight loss or low-carb, you can expect to be eating a lot of cauliflower rice and meals that don’t differ too much day to day.

The Good Meal Co | Image: The Good Meal Co

13. The Good Meal Co

Format: Ready-Made Meals

Ready-Made Meals How it works: Click on the meals you like and add them to the cart. Repeat (minimum spend of 8).

Click on the meals you like and add them to the cart. Repeat (minimum spend of 8). Pros: If you register for the NDIS, you will only need to pay a small co-payment for the cost of raw materials or ingredients.

If you register for the NDIS, you will only need to pay a small co-payment for the cost of raw materials or ingredients. Cons: Minimum spend of 8 meals.

A Winner of Mission Australia’s National Employer of the Year Award, The Good Meal Co champions diversity. Operating as part of the NDIS, they’re committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged and disabled people, including those with multiple barriers to employment.

The menu features many staple favourites, including Butter Chicken, Parmigiana, and Fish and Chips. To date, the brand has employed more than 500 people in conjunction with Mission Australia Employment Solutions.

Fresh Meals 2 U | Image: Fresh Meals 2 U

14. Fresh Meals 2 U

Format: Ready-Made Meals

Ready-Made Meals How it works: You order and then they cook, pack, and deliver

You order and then they cook, pack, and deliver Pros: Fresh meal prep delivery at solid prices with no contracts

Fresh meal prep delivery at solid prices with no contracts Cons: Some flavours might be a tad underwhelming

The name pretty much says it all: Fresh Meals 2 U. Each one is chef-prepared, high-quality, and pre-cooked. There’s no ongoing subscription, so you can order at will. The menu includes a mix of breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and delivery serves major metro areas such as Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sydney, and Melbourne. As the meals are fresh (not frozen), you’ll want to eat them quickly, which means less flexibility for “stocking up”; however, the reviews are positive, with the almon and steak options proving to be massive winners amongst users.

Nourish’d | Image: Nourish’d

15. Nourish’d

Format : Ready-Made Meals

: Ready-Made Meals How it works: Choose a meal pack and have it delivered

Choose a meal pack and have it delivered Pros: Lots of variety means something for everyone

Lots of variety means something for everyone Cons: Prices can add up and not every meal is a winner

Since 2014, Nourish’d have provided nutrition, flavour, variety, and value to its growing customer base. The gluten-free option provides a vast range of meals for the ever-expanding diet group, offering unique alternatives to favourites such as Spaghetti Bolognese and Satay Chicken.

Nourish’d offers a rotating menu of 60+ meals each week. You can also choose different portion sizes (regular, large, athlete), so it’s more flexible than some static “one-size” meal plans. Better still, the brand is an NDIS-registered provider, meaning meal options can be tailored to your needs, communication style, and NDIS funding type.

Mr Meals | Image: Mr Meals

16. Mr Meals

Format : Ready-Made Meals

: Ready-Made Meals How it works : Totally flexible. No commitment required. One-off orders and subscriptions are both available

: Totally flexible. No commitment required. One-off orders and subscriptions are both available Pros : High-quality ingredients and tasty dishes that answer your fitness goals (muscle building, low-carb, no-carb, weight-loss, keto…

: High-quality ingredients and tasty dishes that answer your fitness goals (muscle building, low-carb, no-carb, weight-loss, keto… Cons: Not the cheapest delivered meal plan on the market

Established in 2016, Sydney meal kit delivery service Mr Meals offers ready-to-eat meal plans across the Harbour City. While the brand offers a bunch of great meals, the biggest benefit comes in Mr. Meals’ fitness goal options. Whether low-carb, ketogenic, or just for convenience, the nutritious options offer locally sourced meals prepared by chefs under the supervision of the in-house dietician.

What are Home Meal Delivery Kits?

Odds are you’ve heard of home meal delivery kits such as Dinnerly, but that doesn’t mean you know what they are. Think of each one as a meal prep service that delivers either ready-made meals or fresh ingredients and recipes to your door regularly. Most of these meal delivery services are subscription-based, and virtually all of them are flexible when it comes to skipping deliveries.

Things to Consider for Meal Delivery Plans

There are currently more home delivery meals and kits than ever before, and that means you have your options. When looking for the meal delivery kit service that’s right for you, consider the following factors:

Budget – While less expensive than ordering from a restaurant, most meal kit services and boxes will usually (but not always) cost more than grocery shopping. Lifestyle habits – Some people like routine, while others thrive on constant change. Find the meal kit service that suits your particular lifestyle habits. Palate – Different meal prep services mean different meals, and you should find the recipes and ingredients that speak to your taste buds.

Why Trust Us

As an Australian-based and founded company focused on bringing readers unfiltered and unbiased coverage of the latest in lifestyle products, Man of Many has spent more than half a decade testing, trialling, and evaluating new delivery kits. Where possible, we actively source the product directly from the manufacturer or distributor and complete a rigorous hands-on assessment, taking into account factors such as;

Taste

Convenience

Delivery time

Range

Affordability

Our brand mission is to arm you with the information you need to make a positive investment in yourself and your community, most notably through authentic and up-to-date buying advice. Additionally, we are a completely independent publication, meaning that we focus on editorial impartiality by employing a stringent review-testing process. You can check out our editorial policy and guidelines for more information on how we put together our ‘best of’ lists.

