13 Best Cars of 2025 Revealed

Finally, a Car of the Year award that doesn’t feature 10 mediocre family SUVs.

That might sound a little harsh, but I’m from the era of magazines, when I would flick through the pages and drool from excitement at what new Ferrari was in the running for the award. Things changed with the internet, and you have to keep everyone happy during the awards season. Sure, the majority of the cars that you’re about to read about aren’t affordable, and some of them are even discontinued, but when you want to put together a list of the best, I’m not going to list the best.

Looking back on the cars I’ve driven this year, I realise how fortunate I am to drive some of the best vehicles on the planet. Still, I acknowledge that I wouldn’t be able to continue this coverage without the support of thousands of loyal readers, so I hope this list is as insightful as it is enjoyable to read and watch. Here’s to an even bigger 2026! These are the best cars that I, Ben McKimm, drove this year.

Man of Many’s Car of the Year: Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (Manual)

Manual, 4.0-litre flat 6-cylinder engine with a 9,000 rpm redline, and the best steering in the game. Should I continue?

The Porsche GT3 with Touring Package and a manual transmission is Man of Many’s Car of the Year for 2025. There isn’t a car that offers this rare experience, which, despite European emissions regulations, still delivers everything you want and more. The sound from the engine remains otherworldly, the double wishbone front end is a sensory experience as much as it is an impressive one, and driving it makes you wonder why you bother with any other car on the road.

Still, it wasn’t without stiff competition. The new twin-turbo V12 Vanquish from Aston Martin came extremely close, as did the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider. Until I had driven the 911, the BMW M3 CS Touring was the one to knock down from its pedestal. Even the Audi RS Q8 performance got a look in for its ridiculous capability on the road, track, and as a practical family wagon. But would you choose any of these over the Porsche GT3 Touring with a manual transmission?

The way this car flies under the radar for most, but is a dream car to those who know, is just another reason why it is our COTY for 2025.

Specifications:

Engine : 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-six (3,996cc)

: 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-six (3,996cc) Power : 375kW @ 8,500rpm (510PS)

: 375kW @ 8,500rpm (510PS) Torque : 450Nm @ 6,250rpm

: 450Nm @ 6,250rpm Redline : 9,000rpm

: 9,000rpm Transmission : 6-speed GT sports manual

: 6-speed GT sports manual Drivetrain : Rear-wheel drive + PTV mechanical rear diff lock (30% traction / 37% overrun)

: Rear-wheel drive + PTV mechanical rear diff lock (30% traction / 37% overrun) 0–100km/h: 3.9 seconds(manual)

3.9 seconds(manual) Top speed : 313km/h

: 313km/h Kerb weight : 1,461kg (DIN)

: 1,461kg (DIN) Brakes: 408mm front / 380mm rear (steel)

Aston Martin Vanquish | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Best Supercar of the Year: Aston Martin Vanquish

If there were an award for most desirable and attractive, it would be the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish. However, it beat out some serious competition from Ferrari to win this award, and that says it all.

This is quite possibly the best car Aston Martin has produced in the last decade, but it’s not entirely down to the 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine under the bonnet that generates a staggering 835PS (824HP, 614kW) of power and 1,000Nm of torque. Strangely, it’s not the good looks either. It’s the sum of its parts, from the quality finish inside, the sound of the engine, the 1,000NM of torque available from just 2,500 rpm, and the body lines that make you weak at the knees.

It is worth noting that the brand previously offered only a limited number of these at a time. You either had a monstrous engine, a beautiful exterior and one of the worst interiors in modern supercars. However, that’s all changed, and the brand perception has changed along with it. The Vanquish, then, is the crown in this new age of AM, and that’s why it has been rewarded with Man of Many’s Supercar of the Year for 2025.

Specifications:

Engine : 5.2L twin-turbo V12

: 5.2L twin-turbo V12 Power : 835PS

: 835PS Torque : 1,000Nm

: 1,000Nm 0–100km/h : 3.3 seconds

: 3.3 seconds Top speed : 345km/h (214mph)

: 345km/h (214mph) Transmission : 8-speed ZF automatic (transaxle)

: 8-speed ZF automatic (transaxle) Drivetrain : Rear-wheel drive

: Rear-wheel drive Differential : Electronic rear differential

: Electronic rear differential Brakes: Carbon-ceramic (standard)

2025 Toyota GR Supra Track Edition | Image: Toyota

Best Sports Car of the Year: Toyota GR Supra Track Edition

Price: from AUD$105,295 before on-roads.

There isn’t a bone in my body that expected to herald the near decade-old, and now discontinued, Toyota Supra Track Edition as the sports car of the year for 2025.

I went into this drive with the internet in the back of my mind, saying, “It’s just a BMW with Toyota badges.” They couldn’t be further from the truth, and it took about 2 minutes of driving to forget this. Sure, it does use the 3.0-litre 6-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from BMW and a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission to send its power to the ground (also like a BMW), but it’s a formula that has once again proven itself a winner. Here, with some Toyota suspension geometry changes, it also handles about 4x better than the BMW.

But the reason why it takes the crown as Man of Many’s Sports Car of the Year for 2025 is that it hits the magic numbers. It has 285kW of power at 5,800-6,500rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1,800-5,000rpm, which makes it properly rapid without being too fast for public roads. It sends power to the rear wheels only, and with a manual transmission (win), it weighs just 1,500 kilograms. The Track Edition features an Active LSD, negative front camber, retuned steering, adaptive suspension, a stiffened rear suspension subframe, and black Alcantara seats with ‘GR’ embroidery. It only enhances the experience, making it even more sporty.

Contenders in this category also included the updated BMW M240i xDrive, but its 1,765kg curb weight and all-wheel-drive system don’t make it a “better” sports car per se. It might make it a more sensible choice as a daily driver, but my enthusiast heart lies with the GR Supra. Gone, but not forgotten!

Specifications:

Engine: 3.0L turbocharged inline-six (petrol)

3.0L turbocharged inline-six (petrol) Power: 285kW

285kW Torque: 500Nm @ 1,800–5,000rpm

500Nm @ 1,800–5,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic

6-speed manual / 8-speed automatic Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drive Differential: Active differential (rear)

Active differential (rear) 0–100km/h: 4.6 seconds (6MT)

4.6 seconds (6MT) Suspension: MacPherson strut (front) / Multilink (rear)

MacPherson strut (front) / Multilink (rear) Brakes: Brembo 4-piston front, 374mm discs (front) / 345mm (rear)

Brembo 4-piston front, 374mm discs (front) / 345mm (rear) Wheels/Tyres: 19-inch forged; 255/35ZR19 (F) + 275/35ZR19 (R)

Best Hatchback of the Year: Audi RS 3

Price: from AUD$104,800 before on-road costs.

Name a better, more desirable hatchback. With a 2.5-litre 5-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 294kW of power, 500 Nm of torque, and can reach 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds under the bonnet, it was always going to be a special. However, the new and likely final Audi RS 3 (with this engine) was a standout for its driving dynamics and cornering ability as much as it was for its straight-line speed and sound.

With an improved AWD system that can send up to 50 per cent of the available torque to either rear wheel more quickly and accurately, it makes the driving experience one to remember. The interaction of this torque splitter, electronic stability control, wheel-selective torque control (brake torque vectoring), and the adaptive dampers of the RS sport suspension reacts even more quickly to the respective driving situations. You don’t notice this as a technological robot, but you do see the more agile turn-in, with a lesser tendency to understeer, a trait that has been a drawback for the brand in the past.

It’s sad then, that the European emissions regulations will kill off the 5-cylinder engine under the bonnet of this car, and with it the heart and soul of Man of Many’s Hatchback of the Year for 2025.

Specifications:

Engine : 2.5L turbocharged five-cylinder

: 2.5L turbocharged five-cylinder Power : 294kW

: 294kW Torque : 500Nm

: 500Nm Transmission : 7-speed dual-clutch

: 7-speed dual-clutch Drivetrain : Quattro AWD with rear torque splitter

: Quattro AWD with rear torque splitter 0–100km/h : 3.8 seconds

: 3.8 seconds Top speed : 250km/h

: 250km/h Kerb weight : 1,570kg

: 1,570kg Fuel use: 9.3L/100km

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

Best Ute of the Year: Toyota HiLux

Call me insane, but in many ways the Toyota HiLux is the Porsche 911 of dual-cab utes. Hear me out for a second, because we have to put ourselves in the seat of the product managers at both of these brands to understand how difficult it must be to keep on reinventing the wheel when the product you already have is loved by so many.

We all wanted a ground-up redesign, a new engine, and all of the bells and whistles with this new HiLux. However, that could ruin the perception of durability and quality that we have come to expect from the marque. Like Porsche did with the latest 911 GTS T-Hybrid, Toyota chose to play it safe with incremental changes to the HiLux, and the result is a vastly improved vehicle. Not because of wide-sweeping changes, but because of the nut-and-bolt upgrades that have elevated the overall experience and brought it up to par with the industry-leading Ford Ranger.

The new locally reworked Multi-Terrain Select 4×4 system, electric power steering, upgraded front brakes with larger discs (SR5 and above), and numerous new creature comforts on the inside, including a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s standard across the range, make the new HiLux the best ute released in 2025. Ultimately, a ute should give you confidence to tow, haul, and tackle any terrain in front of it, and that’s precisely what the HiLux does better than any other.

Specifications:

Engine : 2.8L turbo-diesel

: 2.8L turbo-diesel Power : 150kW

: 150kW Torque : 500Nm

: 500Nm Transmission : 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed automatic Drivetrain : Part-time 4×4 with low-range

: Part-time 4×4 with low-range Towing : 3,500kg

: 3,500kg Infotainment : 12.3-inch touchscreen

: 12.3-inch touchscreen Steering : Electric power steering

: Electric power steering Brakes: Larger front discs on SR5 and above

Best SUV of the Year: Audi RS Q8 Performance

Price: from AUD$255,800 plus on-roads

It turns out that the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring Nordschleife also makes an outstanding daily driver and weekender. Until I sat behind the wheel of the Audi RS Q8 performance, I thought the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT was a monster in the mountains, but that’s been turned up another notch with this beast.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet is the star of the show, taking power to 631HP, torque to 850Nm, and dropping the 0-100 km/h time to 3.6 seconds. It’s brutally quick in a straight line, and the 8-speed automatic is more than up to the task, with swift and responsive shifts. Then, shockingly, it eats up corners when you throw it in. Most of this cornering prowess comes down to the trick of all-wheel steering, a mechanical self-locking centre differential, and adaptive air suspension, as well as active roll stabilisation. However, the 10-piston (yes) ceramic front brakes with red callipers also require a mention, as they’re massive at 440 mm in diameter, offering all the stopping power in the world.

The cherry on top of this otherwise fantastic SUV is a lighter exhaust system that sounds particularly good in the dedicated RS modes. We’ll all miss the lumpy V8 soundtrack when it’s gone because it sounds epic even when you’re driving like a granny on suburban streets. Less sound deadening means you can enjoy the V8 music even more via the two gloss black oval tailpipes. Well, well, another Audi “Performance” variant has knocked it out of the park.

Specifications:

Engine : 4.0L twin-turbo V8

: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Power : 471kW (640PS)

: 471kW (640PS) Torque : 850Nm

: 850Nm Transmission : 8-speed tiptronic

: 8-speed tiptronic 0–100km/h : 3.6 seconds

: 3.6 seconds Top speed : up to 305km/h

: up to 305km/h Steering : All-wheel steering

: All-wheel steering Suspension: Adaptive air suspension + active roll stabilisation

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia

Best Sedan of the Year: Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid

Porsche introduced the most impressive and probably the best suspension system I’ve ever experienced in the new Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Called Porsche Active Ride, it’s also available in the brand’s top-of-the-range Taycan electric vehicle, transforming the way modern, heavier vehicles like this drive.

It reads the road ahead, which is nothing new, but it can react to imperfections and driving scenarios more accurately and more quickly. The result is increased comfort for passengers when commuting to work, as well as more enjoyment on weekends. With the new technology, the Panamera can “lean” into corners and often remains completely flat, utilising its ability to counteract physics with this trick suspension. It makes the driving experience more comfortable for the driver, while also making the car more enjoyable to drive, which is why I’ve declared the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid our Sedan of the Year for 2025.

Specifications:

Powertrain : 4.0L twin-turbo V8 + electric motor (PHEV)

: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 + electric motor (PHEV) System power : 500kW (680PS)

: 500kW (680PS) System torque : 930Nm

: 930Nm Transmission : 8-speed PDK

: 8-speed PDK 0–100km/h: 3.2 seconds

2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Best Wagon of the Year: BMW M3 CS Touring

It almost won Man of Many’s Car of the Year award for 2025, which speaks volumes about its quality. Like Porsche’s GT department, BMW has an exceptional team of “CS” individuals, who take their time to develop, improve, and upgrade an already great vehicle into something truly special. It’s not like BMW left much in the tank with the G8X-generation M3. Still, with some key revisions to driver engagement, a limited production run of just 55 cars in Australia, and some significant cosmetic changes that both reduce weight and enhance the design, the BMW M3 CS Touring is Man of Many’s Wagon of the Year for 2025.

Specifications:

Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo inline-six

Power: 405kW (550hp)

Torque: 650Nm

Gearbox: 8-speed M Steptronic

Drivetrain: M xDrive AWD + Active M Differential

0–100km/h: 3.5 seconds

Top speed: 300km/h (with M Driver’s Package)

Wheels: 19-inch (front) / 20-inch (rear)

Boot capacity: 500–1,510L

Production (AU): Limited to 55 cars

Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider | Image: Supplied / Ferrari

Best Convertible of the Year: Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider

It was a truly close race between the BMW M3 CS Touring, Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, and Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider for Man of Many’s Car of the Year for 2025. I often think that with a little more time behind the wheel of the 12Cilindri Spider, it would have been an even closer race. Still, with only 4 hours of road driving time, I understand entirely why front-engined V12 Ferraris are as sought-after, hard to get, and exotic as everyone claims them to be. Here, in its latest generation, with no roof, a 9,500 rpm redline, screaming V12, and the induction sound of your dreams, there is no better way to drive the sunny coast roads of Europe.

Specifications:

Engine : 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 (65°), dry sump

: 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 (65°), dry sump Power : 610kW (830cv) @ 9,250rpm

: 610kW (830cv) @ 9,250rpm Torque : 678Nm @ 7,250rpm

: 678Nm @ 7,250rpm Redline : 9,500rpm

: 9,500rpm Gearbox : 8-speed dual-clutch (F1 DCT)

: 8-speed dual-clutch (F1 DCT) Drivetrain : Rear-wheel drive

: Rear-wheel drive 0–100km/h : 2.95s

: 2.95s 0–200km/h : 8.2s

: 8.2s Top speed: >340km/h

INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster | Image: Supplied / INEOS

Best Off-Roader of the Year: INEOS Quartermaster

Yes, it’s somewhat “unproven,” and yes, it’s a brand that you probably haven’t heard of. However, INEOS has delivered the best off-roader in Australia, and it deserves to be recognised as Man of Many’s Best Off-Roader in 2025. It won this award not only for its capability, with difflocks, seemingly endless modification options in the aftermarket, and a proven drivetrain that features the largest differentials I’ve ever seen, but also because of its silky-smooth BMW-sourced six-cylinder engine, ZF transmission, and seemingly unbreakable chassis. Sure, it’s not as refined as a LandCruiser 300 series for daily driving, nor is it as proven as a 79 series, but if you want an out-of-the-box, go anywhere solution to travel this great country, here it is.

Specifications:

Engine : BMW-sourced 3.0L turbo inline-six (petrol or diesel, market dependent)

: BMW-sourced 3.0L turbo inline-six (petrol or diesel, market dependent) Gearbox : 8-speed ZF automatic

: 8-speed ZF automatic Drivetrain : Permanent 4WD + 2-speed transfer case

: Permanent 4WD + 2-speed transfer case Payload : Up to 835kg (spec dependent)

: Up to 835kg (spec dependent) Braked towing : 3,500kg

: 3,500kg Ground clearance : 264mm

: 264mm Wading depth : 800mm

: 800mm Angles: 35.5° approach / 26.2° departure / 22.6° breakover

Range Rover Autobiography Standard Wheelbase (SWB) P530 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Best Luxury Car: Range Rover Autobiography

Range Rover wanted to challenge the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce with the launch of their new full-size variant a few years ago — I’m pleased to say that I’ve now driven it. Have they achieved their goal? Until I drove the new car, I wondered why someone would spend upwards of AUD$350,000 on a Range Rover when they could theoretically afford something even more expensive, such as the aforementioned Bentley, or something more affordable (and also outstanding) like a Porsche Cayenne. However, like the 911 to sports cars, the Range Rover is the epitome of luxury SUVs in the sense that it knows precisely what it has to achieve, and does it very well.

While every other luxury SUV (outside of a $1 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan) wants to be a bit of everything, the Range Rover Autobiography wants to be comfortable, luxurious, and full of high-end materials. It has an identity, it does its job exceptionally well, better than most, and that’s why it’s our Luxury Car of the Year for 2025.

Specifications:

Engine : 4.4L V8 (P530)

: 4.4L V8 (P530) Power : 390kW (530hp)

: 390kW (530hp) Torque : 750Nm

: 750Nm Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain : AWD

: AWD 0–100km/h : 4.6 seconds

: 4.6 seconds Top speed: 250km/h

Genesis Magma GT | Image: Supplied

Best Concept of the Year: Genesis Magma GT

It seems every manufacturer that once threw all of its eggs in one basket and fast-tracked its way to electrification has now backflipped in one way or another. Sure, Genesis will continue to sell its platform-shared GV60 EV, but its focus now appears on a performance sub-brand called Magma. The halo for this brand is the Genesis Magma GT Concept, which was unveiled towards the end of the year. While not much is known about it, the design and mid-rear engine layout are all we really need to hear. With wide, muscular rear fenders that reinterpret classic GT race-car proportions through the lens of Genesis’ “Athletic Elegance” philosophy, it will be a runaway success if it has the bite to match its bark. Rumours suggest a V8 engine is under the hood, and we hope those rumours prove true.

Specifications:

Body style : GT concept

: GT concept Layout: Mid-rear engine (as presented)

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Best EV of the Year: Zeekr 7X

I never understood why anyone would buy any electric SUV other than a Tesla Model Y, and then I drove a Zeekr 7X. If the Model Y is the iPhone, then that makes the Zeekr the Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel of the car world. However, I could just as easily argue that the Tesla is the Blackberry, and the Zeekr is the iPhone. See, it does everything the Tesla does, with excellent ride quality, a high-quality interior, fast acceleration, and plenty of added features, like automatic closing doors. But it does so more like a car than an appliance. I never thought an EV could dethrone the king, and while the Tesla is still more fun to drive and works more like your mobile phone, the Zeekr 7X might be the better vehicle. At least, it was this year, winning Man of Many’s Best EV award for 2025.

Specifications: