2026 Ferrari Luce EV Interior Revealed, Designed by iPhone Legends

Ferrari reveals “Luce,” its first all-electric sports car cabin design.

The name “Luce” signifies a new philosophy focused on illumination.

Designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson collaborated on the interior.

The cockpit prioritises tactile mechanical buttons over large digital touchscreens.

An automotive-first E Ink display is featured on the car’s key.

Like a breath of fresh air in an automotive world hellbent on tablet touchscreens, Ferrari has launched its five-year partnership with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson, with the unveiling of the interior for the upcoming Ferrari Luce EV.

Previously codenamed Electrica, it’s the brand’s first all-electric vehicle. While that usually entails painful touchscreens, gesture controls, and voice commands, LoveFrom has spent time considering materials, ergonomics, and the interface while honouring Ferrari’s heritage. Unlike current-generation Ferraris, which aim to split the cabin in two, the Luce treats the cabin as a single, clean space to create a focused environment.

You’ll find a clear layout organised around inputs (controls) and outputs (displays). There’s an emphasis on mechanical buttons, dials, toggles, and switches. None more obvious than the 100% recycled aluminium three-spoke steering wheel, which consists of 19 CNC-machined parts and is 400 grams lighter than a standard Ferrari wheel. Here, capacitive touch buttons are replaced with physical buttons that provide specific mechanical and acoustic feedback, validated through over 20 tests with Ferrari test drivers.

Interior

The instrument binnacle is attached to the steering column, which moves with the wheel when you adjust reach and rake. It’s one of many ergonomic functions LoveFrom sought to perfect from the outset alongside the Ferrari Styling Centre (led by Flavio Manzoni).

Our favourite is the palm rest on the centre console, designed for a “no-look” interaction. But it’s in close contention with the Multigraph, which houses a clock, chronograph, compass, and launch control functions. Powered by a watch-like proprietary movement, there are three independent motors and three anodised aluminium hands. We haven’t seen Ferrari put this much emphasis on the cabin’s functional elements in decades, but it’s not like they’ve discounted the technology in the process.

You have the obligatory OLED displays (collab with Samsung Display), and they’re ultra-light and ultra-thin. They’ve been mounted to a ball-and-socket joint that can be oriented toward the driver or passenger with the staple Marc Newson grab handle.

Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari

The key-and-gear-selector combination is a technical work of art. This is the first ‘E Ink’ display we’ve seen in the automotive industry, and it transitions from yellow to black when pressed into the slot that starts the car. The yellow colour transitions from the key to the gated-style gear selector before you select the gear and drive the car.

Like the control panel, binnacle, and central console, the key is made from Corning Gorilla Glass, a scratch-resistant, clear material that gives the middle finger to gloss-black plastics. Meanwhile, like an iPhone, there’s a state-of-the-art anodization process applied to any recycled aluminium, creating a hexagonal cell microstructure for extreme hardness and vibrant colour.

Ferrari Elettrica Platform | Image: Ferrari

Performance

The Maranello-based automaker has confirmed that not only will the aptly named Luce (meaning “lightweight” in English) mark Ferrari’s first in-house-developed electric vehicle, but it will also feature an ‘authentic’ EV sound.

It bears reminding that the quest for a true auditory experience is hardly new. We previously saw Dodge replicate the sound of a V8 via its controversial Fratzonic Exhaust for the Charger Daytona, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N mimics the sound of a combustion engine. However, Ferrari thinks differently. The Luce will not replicate the exhaust note of a V12 or its hybrid cars, but there will be a sensor at the rear axle picking up the sound of the electric powertrain components, amplifying it like an electric guitar.

Ferrari says the sensors will filter and produce an authentic electric soundtrack piped into the cabin through the speakers. That’s not all, though, as Ferrari has gone to great lengths to ensure the driving experience is as exciting as its combustion-engine cars, with features like Torque Shift Engagement, which mimics engine braking, and a gradual power curve that blends with regenerative braking.

Crucially, the first electric Ferrari won’t be short on power. The automotive marque has confirmed the upcoming vehicle will come equipped with four motors pumping out more than 1,000 HP, while its indicative 0-100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds means it would be one of the fastest cars that they have ever made, being just shy of the F80 hypercar.

The all-wheel-drive system is also rear-biased, and a trick axle disconnects the front axle, switching the car to RWD for better range when cruising. Speaking of which, expect the large 122kWh battery pack to deliver much greater efficiency than the current combustion models, with an ample range of 530km per charge.

Ferrari says this new battery pack is also lighter than rivals, at just 195 Wh per kilogram, and is made in-house. With 880V on offer, the DC charging rate is available up to 350kW, while charging to 80 per cent takes less than 30 minutes. Hence, with more technology than pretty much everything else, the Elettrica will be one of the most extreme EVs around, with stiff competition from the likes of even the Rimac Nevera.

Interestingly, the Elettrica does not need a two-speed gearbox, with its motors revving far higher than those of other EVs, including Tesla. Other highlights include the active suspension being nicked from the F80, along with the rear-wheel steering, which pushes the weight north of two tonnes.

Ferrari Elettrica Platform | Image: Ferrari

Design

We still don’t know what the car will look like, though we would wager it’s a four-seater, smaller than the Purosangue. Despite all this impressive technology, it remains to be seen whether an electric Ferrari can generate the same enthusiasm amongst its loyal fanbase as its current cars.

Here’s the timeline for the Ferrari Luce:

Phase 1 (October 2025): Technology unveiled at Ferrari’s e-building in Maranello.

Phase 2 (February 9, 2026): Interior and interface reveal in San Francisco.

Phase 3 (May 2026): Final exterior reveal to be hosted in Italy.

More information about the Ferrari Luce can be found at the brands website, linked below.

Ferrari Elettrica Technical Specifications

Performance

0-100 km/h: 2.5 seconds Top speed: 310 km/h Power: >1000 cv in boost mode Range: >530 km Scroll horizontally to view full table

Front E-Axle

Power at the axle: 210kW Torque at the wheels: 3500 Nm Torque at the engine: 140 Nm in Performance Launch mode Power density: 3.23 kW/kg (93% efficiency) Engine revs: 30,000 Maximum inverter power: >300 kW Weight: 65kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

Rear E-Axle

Power at the axle: 620kW Torque at the wheels: 8000 Nm Torque at the engine: 355 Nm in Performance Launch mode Power density: 4.80 kW/kg (93% efficiency) Engine revs: 25,500 giri/min Maximum inverter power: >600 kW Weight: 129kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

Dimensions and Weight

Wheelbase: 2960mm Weight: circa 2,300kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

Battery