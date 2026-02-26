TAG Heuer’s New Connected E5 Will Track the Entire F1 Season Live

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 26 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Most smartwatches track your body. Your heart rate. Your sleep. Your rings. The new Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 Edition from TAG Heuer is more focused on what’s happening on the track.

Yes, this is the latest version of TAG’s flagship smartwatch. But this edition isn’t really about closing fitness loops. It’s about tracking the circuit from lights out to checkered flag, turning your wrist into a live race interface that updates from one Grand Prix to the next.

Monaco Grand Prix digital face framed by engraved weekend session markings and red F1 detailing. | Image: TAG Heuer

The centrepiece is a suite of 24 exclusive Formula 1 watch faces designed to evolve across the season. Each Grand Prix gets its own circuit-inspired layout, complete with a moving indicator that traces a full lap in sixty seconds. The design follows the rhythm of a race weekend, with visual cues aligned to every part of the schedule, including Practice, Sprint, Qualifying and Race sessions.

Even the bezel plays along. It’s engraved with FP1, Q1, Q2, Q3 and GP markings, so the hardware and digital gauges feel like one system rather than two separate ideas.

Then there’s the dedicated Formula 1 app, built directly into the watch.

From your wrist, you can access the full season calendar, session times, live results and updated driver and team standings. Smart widgets surface key information without forcing you to open the app. During a race weekend, you’re glancing down, not digging for your phone.

All of which raises a fair question ahead of the Melbourne Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix watch face with circuit outline and season-specific graphics. | Image: TAG Heuer

What Does This Actually Feel Like on Race Day?

If you’re trackside at Albert Park or watching from the couch on Sunday night, the watch is basically acting as a motorsport complication. Instead of a moon phase or GMT hand, it feeds you session timing, standings and lap movement in real time. A quick glance should tell you where things sit without breaking your focus.

On paper, it sounds seamless. In practice, it will come down to how quickly updates land, how clearly they’re presented, and whether it gives you anything the broadcast doesn’t. That’s the test.

Because this isn’t a novelty watch face you use once and forget. It’s designed to evolve across the season. If it mirrors the rhythm of a race weekend, it could feel like part of the experience. If it lags or overwhelms, it risks becoming background decoration.

Underneath it all, this is still the Calibre E5. You get dual-band GPS, heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and up to 3 days of battery life in low-power mode, plus a 30-minute express recharge. All useful. Just not the headline.

Chronograph-style digital display aligned with the ceramic bezel and red F1 detailing. | Image: TAG Heuer

Key Specs

Model: TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Edition

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 x Formula 1 Edition Case Size: 45mm

45mm Case Material: Grade 2 titanium with black DLC coating

Grade 2 titanium with black DLC coating Bezel: Black ceramic with engraved Grand Prix weekend markings

Black ceramic with engraved Grand Prix weekend markings Strap: Bi-material carbon-pattern leather with red stitching, plus additional self-fastening F1 strap

Bi-material carbon-pattern leather with red stitching, plus additional self-fastening F1 strap Display: Sapphire crystal touchscreen

Sapphire crystal touchscreen Operating System: TAG Heuer OS (based on Wear OS)

TAG Heuer OS (based on Wear OS) GPS: Dual-band GPS

Dual-band GPS Battery Life: Up to 3 days in low power mode

Up to 3 days in low power mode Charging: 30-minute express recharge

30-minute express recharge App Integration: Dedicated Formula 1 app with live schedule, results and standings

Dedicated Formula 1 app with live schedule, results and standings Price: AUD $2,550

At AUD $2,550, this isn’t aimed at someone who checks highlights on Monday morning. It’s for the fan who follows Formula 1 from start to finish.

If most smartwatches measure your performance, this one measures the season. We’ll see how well it keeps up with the drivers.

Side profile highlighting the ceramic bezel and red-accented pushers. | Image: TAG Heuer

Close-up of the Australian Grand Prix digital face with engraved session markings. | Image: TAG Heuer

Caseback detailing with Calibre E5 marking and integrated health sensors. | Image: TAG Heuer

Carbon-pattern strap with red stitching and TAG Heuer clasp detailing. | Image: TAG Heuer

Presentation box featuring co-branded TAG Heuer and Formula 1 insignia. | Image: TAG Heuer