17 Best 3D Printed Design Brands: The Future of Sustainable Luxury in 2026

There was a time when “3D printed” was synonymous with flimsy, semi-translucent plastic pots from a hobbyist’s desktop. In 2026, those days are officially dead. We’ve entered the era of additive manufacturing as a true luxury medium, where the world’s most innovative 3D printed design brands and studios are utilising the tech to achieve geometries that traditional molding simply can’t touch.

From Nagami’s robotic-scale lounge chairs in Spain to Hoet’s laser-printed titanium eyewear in Belgium, the focus has shifted away from the novelty of the printer and toward the ambition of the design. Whether it’s JK3D’s computationally grown decanters in Los Angeles or Crème Atelier’s recycled “Soft Serve” lamps in Stockholm, these makers are proving that 3D printing is no longer a shortcut—it’s the only way to build the future of collectible design.

Every item below is genuinely 3D printed, sold as a finished product (no files, no kits), and produced at a quality level that holds its own against traditionally manufactured luxury goods. This is the future of sustainable, on-demand craft.

Best 3D Printed Design Brands, Editor’s Picks:

Best Overall: Reform Lounge Chair by Reform Design Lab (€3,000) for its iconic “ribbon-candy” wood-fiber geometry.

by Reform Design Lab (€3,000) for its iconic “ribbon-candy” wood-fiber geometry. Best Value For Money: NOOON Prototype 001.OBJ by Zellerfeld (US$189) for custom-fitted, 3D-scanned footwear tech.

by Zellerfeld (US$189) for custom-fitted, 3D-scanned footwear tech. Best Investment Piece: Tumbona Lounge Chair by Nagami (Price on enquiry) for museum-grade, Zaha Hadid-designed artistry.

by Nagami (Price on enquiry) for museum-grade, Zaha Hadid-designed artistry. Best For The Home: Flora Decanter by JK3D (US$500) for its blend of solar-printed bases and hand-blown glass.

by JK3D (US$500) for its blend of solar-printed bases and hand-blown glass. Best For The Man: Amos Ring Bold by LACE by Jenny Wu (From US$280) for its precision-engineered, architectural aesthetic.

Home & Living

1. Sheyn | Vienna, Austria

Product: Vint//16 Blend Vase from

Vienna based studio founded by Nicolas Gold and Markus Schaffer. The Vint Blend Vase is printed with a dual tone ecological PLA that creates a colour gradient as it builds, so no two are alike. Includes a borosilicate glass insert. A strong piece for a dining table or hallway console where it’ll catch different light throughout the day. Also makes jewellery, candles and a wider range of vases from €49.

Sheyn, Vint//16 Blend Vase Key Details:

Manufacturer: Sheyn (Vienna, Austria)

Sheyn (Vienna, Austria) Price: From €79

From €79 Materials: Dual-tone ecological PLA (plant-based polymer); includes borosilicate glass insert.

Dual-tone ecological PLA (plant-based polymer); includes borosilicate glass insert. Specifications: 120 x 120 x 160 mm; Weight: 0.145 kg.

120 x 120 x 160 mm; Weight: 0.145 kg. Best For: Adding a shifting, sculptural pop of color to a minimalist sideboard or hallway console.

2. FRANCA Studio | Brisbane / Noosa, Australia

Product: Delphine Pendant Light from A$520

Isabelle Bayly left a career in fashion (Country Road Group) to start FRANCA in 2023. She prints lighting and vases from biodegradable PLA in transparent, matte and silk finishes, and describes them like fabrics: organza, linen, satin. Her Delphine Pendant has a pleated, almost textile quality inspired by Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please. Would lift a kitchen island or entryway instantly. Everything is printed to order locally in Brisbane with a 3–4 week lead time.

FRANCA Studio, Delphine Pendant Light key details:

Manufacturer: FRANCA Studio (Brisbane, Australia)

FRANCA Studio (Brisbane, Australia) Price: From A$520

From A$520 Materials: Biodegradable PLA (Transparent, Matte, or Silk finishes).

Biodegradable PLA (Transparent, Matte, or Silk finishes). Specifications: 350 mm (H) x 345 mm (W); Weight: 2.5 kg; E27 LED bulb.

350 mm (H) x 345 mm (W); Weight: 2.5 kg; E27 LED bulb. Best For: Creating a high-end, “soft fabric” look in a kitchen or entryway without the fragility of actual textiles.

3. Nervous System | Palenville, New York, USA

Product: Hyphae Lamp

Jessica Rosenkrantz and Jesse Louis-Rosenberg generate designs through custom algorithms inspired by natural phenomena. The Hyphae Lamp’s branching pattern is grown based on leaf vein formation, printed in nylon (SLS) and lit by LED. Each one is unique. At night it projects organic, web like shadows across walls and ceilings, making it a serious conversation starter for a living room or study. Also makes generative jewellery and puzzles. Works on 120V or 240V.

Nervous System, Hyphae Lamp Key Details:

Manufacturer: Nervous System (New York, USA)

Nervous System (New York, USA) Price: US$330

US$330 Materials: Nylon (Selective Laser Sintering/SLS).

Nylon (Selective Laser Sintering/SLS). Specifications: Approx. 150-200 mm diameter; 3-watt LED; Works on 120V or 240V.

Approx. 150-200 mm diameter; 3-watt LED; Works on 120V or 240V. Best For: Tech-focused offices or bedrooms where the dramatic, organic “vein” shadows can be fully appreciated.

4. Crème Atelier | Stockholm, Sweden

Product: Soft Serve Lamp // Mega, Cloudberry

Looks exactly like a scoop of melting ice cream, frozen mid drip. Printed from recycled PLA (corn starch and food packaging) in their Stockholm studio. The Mega is a 63cm floor lamp; the Portable is cordless and battery powered, good for a bookshelf or balcony table. Available in 11 colours.

Note: Mega ships within Europe only; the Portable ships worldwide. Also makes pendant versions.

Crème Atelier, Soft Serve Lamp Key Details:

Manufacturer: Crème Atelier (Stockholm, Sweden)

Crème Atelier (Stockholm, Sweden) Price: US $1,800 (€1,650)

US $1,800 (€1,650) Materials: Recycled PLA (corn starch and food packaging) and rPETG.

Recycled PLA (corn starch and food packaging) and rPETG. Specifications: Mega: 63 cm (H) Floor Lamp; Portable: 26 cm (H) x 23 cm (W), cordless/rechargeable.

Mega: 63 cm (H) Floor Lamp; Portable: 26 cm (H) x 23 cm (W), cordless/rechargeable. Best For: Adding a playful, “Scandinavian cool” vibe to a bookshelf or outdoor balcony.

5. Lucas Zito | Paris, France

Product: Buoy Floor Lamp F03

Design Academy Eindhoven graduate now based in Paris. His modular bioplastic lighting can scale from a desk lamp to a seven metre installation weighing under nine kilograms. The Buoy has an inflated, lantern like quality. Sold through Rossana Orlandi’s gallery, placing it firmly in collectible design territory. Would anchor a living room corner or open plan loft space.

Lucas Zito, Buoy Floor Lamp Key Details:

Manufacturer: Lucas Zito (Paris, France)

Lucas Zito (Paris, France) Price: Price on enquiry (Sold via Rossana Orlandi)

Price on enquiry (Sold via Rossana Orlandi) Materials: Recycled PLA (bioplastic from cornstarch).

Recycled PLA (bioplastic from cornstarch). Specifications: Modular modules; height ranges from 100 cm to 230 cm; weights under 9 kg.

Modular modules; height ranges from 100 cm to 230 cm; weights under 9 kg. Best For: Open-plan lofts or high-ceiling spaces that require a customizable, monumental light installation.

6. UAU Project | Warsaw, Poland

Product: FLWR-03 Drop // Winter 2026 approx. €60–120

Warsaw studio run by Justyna Faldzińska and Miłosz Dąbrowski. The FLWR-03 is a textural vase with surface patterns that reference natural growth structures. The ridged finish is a deliberate feature of the FDM printing process. Good on a sideboard or bathroom shelf where the tactile detail can be appreciated up close. Lampshades and planters also available.

UAU Project | FLWR-03 Drop Key Details

Manufacturer: UAU Project (Warsaw, Poland)

UAU Project (Warsaw, Poland) Price: Approx. €500 (Lamp) / €120 (Vase)

Approx. (Lamp) / (Vase) Materials: High-grade biodegradable PLA (thermoplastic derived from renewable resources like corn starch).

High-grade biodegradable PLA (thermoplastic derived from renewable resources like corn starch). Specifications: Lamp: 40 x 40 x 20 cm; Weight: 3 kg; Includes cable with switch and plug (EU/UK/US) or direct wall connection. Vase: 21 x 17 x 13 cm; Weight: 1 kg; Watertight with hand-colored accents.

40 x 40 x 20 cm; Weight: 3 kg; Includes cable with switch and plug (EU/UK/US) or direct wall connection. Best For: Creating a “botanical-tech” focal point on a gallery wall or a bedside table where its ridged, organic textures can play with light.

7. JK3D (Julia Koerner) | Los Angeles / Vienna

Product: Flora Decanter from approx. US$350

Austrian designer Julia Koerner is known for 3D printed work with Marvel (the Black Panther crown), Chanel and Iris van Herpen. Her Flora Decanter combines a computationally designed, sand printed base with a hand blown glass vessel by Austin Fields. Made to order at their solar powered California lab or Vienna studio. A showpiece for a bar cart or dining room cabinet. Free shipping to US, Europe and Canada.

JK3D (Julia Koerner), Flora Decanter Key Details

Manufacturer: JK3D (Los Angeles, USA / Vienna, Austria)

JK3D (Los Angeles, USA / Vienna, Austria) Price: Approx. US$350 – US$500 (Limited editions vary)

Approx. (Limited editions vary) Materials: 3D-printed plant-based polymer (base); Hand-blown clear glass (vessel).

3D-printed plant-based polymer (base); Hand-blown clear glass (vessel). Specifications: * Dimensions: 230 x 230 x 305 mm (9 x 9 x 12 inches). Weight: 1.36 kg (3 lbs). Production: Made-to-order in solar-powered labs in California or Vienna; 3-week lead time.

* 230 x 230 x 305 mm (9 x 9 x 12 inches). Best For: A high-end home bar or as a wedding gift for design enthusiasts who appreciate the intersection of Hollywood-grade tech (Marvel/Chanel) and traditional craft.

Furniture

8. Model No. | Ohio, USA

Product: BioBench, Avens Table & Solis Adirondack Chair from approx. US$1,500

Custom furniture printed from plant based bio resins, paired with sustainably sourced hardwood. Their online configurator lets you adjust shape, size and colour before each piece is printed on demand. The Solis Adirondack is built for outdoor use; the Avens Table and BioBench work indoors or out. Good for a courtyard, deck or covered terrace.

Model No. Solis Adirondack Chair Key Details:

Manufacturer: Model No. (Ohio, USA)

Model No. (Ohio, USA) Price: From approx. US$1,095

From approx. US$1,095 Materials: Upcycled plant-based bio-resins; FSC-certified hardwood frame.

Upcycled plant-based bio-resins; FSC-certified hardwood frame. Specifications: Fully customizable dimensions via online 3D configurator.

Fully customizable dimensions via online 3D configurator. Best For: Sustainable luxury outdoor lounging on a deck or covered terrace.

9. Mediterranea Design | Amalfi Coast, Italy

Product: Arzachena Stool & Tusa Coffee Table from approx. €300 (vases) to €1,000+ (furniture)

The product arm of Medaarch, a digital fabrication lab near the Amalfi Coast. All furniture is printed in biodegradable PLA with sculptural forms named after Mediterranean islands. The Arzachena Stool has a ribbon like fluidity; the Tusa Coffee Table pairs a printed base with glass top. A refined accent piece for a living room or reading nook. Also makes chairs, chaise lounges and vases. Fully Made in Italy.

Mediterranea Design | Arzachena Stool & Tusa Coffee Table key details

Manufacturer: Mediterranea Design (Amalfi Coast, Italy)

Mediterranea Design (Amalfi Coast, Italy) Price: * Arzachena Stool: From approx. €467 Tusa Coffee Table: From approx. €671

* From approx. Materials: * Indoor: 100% biodegradable PLA (polylactic acid) with natural dyes. Outdoor: PLA+ (enhanced with agents for durability between -0°C and +50°C).

* 100% biodegradable PLA (polylactic acid) with natural dyes. Specifications: Arzachena Stool: 45 cm (H) x 35 cm (W) x 33 cm (D); Weight: 4 kg. Tusa Coffee Table: Features a sculptural, double-curved drop-shaped support and an asymmetric, softly rounded top.

Best For: Bringing a “Made in Italy” sculptural elegance to a living room or reading nook; specifically designed for those who want furniture inspired by organic Mediterranean rock formations.

10. Aectual | Amsterdam, Netherlands

Product: Gradient Nazka Planter from approx. €200

Spun out of DUS Architects’ famous 3D Print Canal House project. Clients include Lululemon, Schiphol Airport, Nike Town London and Tiffany & Co. Their planters and room dividers are printed at XL scale from recycled materials including shredded beverage cartons. The Gradient Nazka is a modular planter that would work in an office foyer, apartment balcony or beside a front door. Runs a Circular Take Back programme for end of life products.

Aectual Gradient Nazka Planter Key Details

Manufacturer: Aectual (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Aectual (Amsterdam, Netherlands) Price: Approx. €200 – €1,200+ (Highly dependent on custom scale)

Approx. (Highly dependent on custom scale) Materials: PolyAl (a circular material made from recycled polymer and aluminum from shredded beverage cartons).

(a circular material made from recycled polymer and aluminum from shredded beverage cartons). Specifications: Dimensions: Fully customizable via online configurator; Heights up to 180 cm; Diameters from 30 cm to 80 cm. Sustainability: 100% recyclable; part of a “Circular Take Back” program (products are shredded and reprinted). Texture: Signature 3D-printed “Nazka” pattern featuring a dynamic grid of diagonal louvres.

Best For: Large-scale commercial spaces, office foyers, or expansive residential balconies where a modular, sustainable “green wall” or statement divider is needed.

11. Nagami | Ávila, Spain

Product: Tumbonas (Lounge Chairs) Price on enquiry

Spanish design tech studio known for large format robotic 3D printing. The Tumbonas are sculptural lounge chairs printed in recycled materials with dramatic flowing forms. Work sits in permanent collections at Centre Pompidou and Vitra Design Museum. Collaborators include Zaha Hadid Architects and Ross Lovegrove. A statement outdoor or gallery piece. Ships internationally from Spain.

Nagami, Tumbonas Key Details:

Manufacturer: Nagami (Ávila, Spain)

Nagami (Ávila, Spain) Price: €12,000+

€12,000+ Materials: Recycled plastics (large-format robotic extrusion).

Recycled plastics (large-format robotic extrusion). Specifications: Museum-grade sculptural forms; oversized “chaise longue” dimensions.

Museum-grade sculptural forms; oversized “chaise longue” dimensions. Best For: Serious design collectors looking for a permanent gallery piece for their home or patio.

12. The New Raw | Rotterdam, Netherlands

Product: X-Bench Price on enquiry

Founded by Panos Sakkas and Foteini Setaki with a clear mission: turn plastic waste into public furniture. The X-Bench is robotically printed from recycled household plastic, diverting roughly 50kg from landfill per seat. Ideal for a garden, rooftop terrace or courtyard. Their Zero Waste Lab in Thessaloniki lets people bring their own plastic waste to be printed into neighbourhood street furniture.

The New Raw, X-Bench Key Details

Manufacturer: The New Raw (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

The New Raw (Rotterdam, Netherlands) Price: Price on enquiry (approx. €2,500 – €4,000 for standard public/large scale editions)

Price on enquiry (approx. for standard public/large scale editions) Materials: 100% recycled household plastic waste (approx. 55kg of plastic diverted from landfill per bench).

100% recycled household plastic waste (approx. 55kg of plastic diverted from landfill per bench). Specifications: Weight: 55 kg. Sustainability: Saves approx. 143 kg of $CO_2$ per unit; 100% circular and fully re-recyclable at end-of-life. Design: A “rocking” sculptural bench consisting of two intersecting tubular volumes forming an “X” shape; designed for two people to foster social interaction.

Best For: Public-facing spaces, large residential courtyards, or rooftop terraces where you want a durable, weather-proof conversation starter that doubles as a statement on circular ecology.

13. Reform Design Lab | Stockholm, Sweden

Product: Reform Lounge Chair // Wood Price on enquiry

Swedish studio using large scale 3D printing to make statement furniture from DuraSense®, a wood fibre biocomposite. The Lounge Chair is printed on its side, giving it a vertical striped texture once upright. The chair folds on itself like ribbon, creating an organic reclined seat. Shown at Salone del Mobile 2022 and Stockholm Furniture Fair 2023. A serious piece of collectible design for a living room or office reception.

What connects these products isn’t just the technology. Every one of them exists because of design intent. Each maker has found something 3D printing uniquely enables: a gradient that shifts mid print, an algorithm that grows a lampshade like a leaf, a shoe moulded to your actual foot, a titanium lattice too fine for any mould. The printer is the tool. The ambition is the product.

Reform Design Lab Reform Lounge Chair key details

Manufacturer: Reform Design Lab (Stockholm, Sweden)

Reform Design Lab (Stockholm, Sweden) Price: From approx. €3,000 (Wood finish) to €1,995 (Black finish) (Excl. VAT)

From approx. to (Excl. VAT) Materials: DuraSense® (a wood-fiber biocomposite by Stora Enso) or UPM Formi 3D (a cellulose-fiber biocomposite).

(a wood-fiber biocomposite by Stora Enso) or (a cellulose-fiber biocomposite). Specifications: * Dimensions: 745 mm (H) x 550 mm (W) x 840 mm (D). Weight: 24 kg. Durability: High-performance material suitable for both indoor and outdoor use; UV and water-resistant (though natural wood fibers may lighten over time). Construction: Printed on its side using large-scale robotic additive manufacturing to create a signature vertical “ribbon” texture.

* 745 mm (H) x 550 mm (W) x 840 mm (D). Best For: A serious statement piece for a minimalist living room or a high-end office reception. Its “ribbon candy” geometry and massive scale make it one of the most recognizable examples of 3D-printed furniture in the world.

Accessories & Jewellery

14. Hoet | Bruges, Belgium

Product: Couture Collection (H1) & Cabrio Eyewear (DS22 Sunglasses) from approx. €400

Sixth generation Belgian eyewear family, heritage dating to 1885. Bieke Hoet launched the Couture and Cabrio lines in 2014 as the industry’s first fully 3D printed collections. Couture frames are laser printed in surgical titanium with intricate open lattice structures impossible to produce conventionally. Cabrio (cabrio-eyewear.be) uses nylon composites and liquid resin for a sportier feel, including the DS22 sunglasses with a satin fabric finish. Each pair ships with a Certificate of Authenticity. Available at Hoet shops in Brussels and Bruges and select opticians worldwide.

Hoet, Couture Collection (H1) & Cabrio Eyewear Key Details

Manufacturer: Hoet (Bruges, Belgium)

Hoet (Bruges, Belgium) Price: * Couture (Titanium): €1,600 – €2,500 Cabrio (Nylon): From approx. €400

* €1,600 – €2,500 Materials: * Couture: 3D laser-printed surgical-grade titanium (built in 0.03mm layers); optional 18K gold or diamond accents. Cabrio: 3D-printed polyamide (nylon) and liquid resins with high-tech flexible hinges.

* 3D laser-printed surgical-grade titanium (built in 0.03mm layers); optional 18K gold or diamond accents. Specifications: * Customization: Fully bespoke; frames are scaled to the wearer’s facial measurements (bridge and lens size). Features: Open-lattice “bridge” and temple structures; rust-proof, anti-allergic, and ultra-lightweight (approx. 14-20g). Personalization: Each pair can be laser-engraved with the owner’s name.

* Fully bespoke; frames are scaled to the wearer’s facial measurements (bridge and lens size). Best For: High-net-worth professionals and design purists who want “conspicuously inconspicuous” eyewear—luxury that is only recognizable to those who understand the technical complexity of the lattice.

15. LACE by Jenny Wu | Los Angeles, USA

Product: Amos Ring Bold // Men’s Collection from approx. US$250 (silver)

Jenny Wu is an LA architect who launched LACE to explore 3D printed fine jewellery. The Amos Ring Bold features angular, architectural geometry in sterling silver or 14K/18K gold. A confident, modern ring that reads as design, not novelty. Also makes statement necklaces and women’s pieces.

LACE by Jenny Wu, Amos Ring Bold Key Details

Manufacturer: LACE by Jenny Wu (Los Angeles, USA)

LACE by Jenny Wu (Los Angeles, USA) Price: From approx. US$250 (Silver) to US$2,500+ (14K/18K Gold & Platinum)

From approx. (Silver) to (14K/18K Gold & Platinum) Materials: Available in 3D-printed Sterling Silver , 14K/18K Gold (Yellow, Rose, White), Platinum , and high-durability Nylon (matte or polished).

Available in 3D-printed , (Yellow, Rose, White), , and high-durability (matte or polished). Specifications: Geometry: Architecturally driven, interlocking “chevron” and angular blade patterns. Production: Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) for precious metals or Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) for nylon. Fit: Available in standard US ring sizes 5–13; custom sizing available on request.

Best For: The design-forward individual who wants jewelry that feels like a piece of wearable architecture rather than a traditional accessory.

16. OLA Jewelry | Antwerp, Belgium

Product: Framed U Necklace from approx. €50

Belgian label founded in 2013 by Ina Suffeleers. Pieces are printed in stainless steel (silver or gold plated) or polyamide nylon, with a subtle surface texture that becomes a distinctive feature. The Framed U Necklace is minimal and graphic. A good entry point into 3D printed jewellery at accessible prices. Also makes rings, bracelets and earrings.

OLA Jewelry, Framed U Necklace Key Details

Manufacturer: OLA Jewelry (Antwerp, Belgium)

OLA Jewelry (Antwerp, Belgium) Price: From approx. €50 (Nylon) to €150+ (Gold-plated Steel)

From approx. (Nylon) to (Gold-plated Steel) Materials: 3D-printed Stainless Steel (available with Silver or 18K Gold plating) and Polyamide Nylon .

3D-printed (available with Silver or 18K Gold plating) and . Specifications: * Texture: Features a subtle “sand-like” grainy surface finish inherent to the SLS printing process. Chain: Comes with a high-quality matching metal chain (approx. 45–50 cm). Design: Minimalist, graphic geometry characterized by clean “U” shaped loops and architectural frames.

* Features a subtle “sand-like” grainy surface finish inherent to the SLS printing process. Best For: A sleek, entry-level gift for the design enthusiast who appreciates Belgian minimalism and wants a durable piece that doesn’t feel like “costume” jewelry.

17. Zellerfeld | Hamburg, Germany

Product: NOOON Prototype 001.OBJ US$189

German platform that 3D prints every shoe from a single material (ZellerFoam™ TPU) with no stitching, glue or assembly. Each pair is custom fitted via a phone based 3D foot scan. The NOOON Prototype 001 by New York studio Nooon is a low poly, angular sneaker inspired by early digital architecture. Machine washable, 100% recyclable, ships from Germany with free delivery to the US and EU. Over 60 designs on the platform from collaborators including Heron Preston and Sean Wotherspoon. A genuine talking point.

Zellerfeld | NOOON Prototype 001.OBJ Key Details

Manufacturer: Zellerfeld (Hamburg, Germany / Austin, USA)

Zellerfeld (Hamburg, Germany / Austin, USA) Price: US$189

Materials: ZellerFoam™ (a proprietary, high-performance Thermoplastic Polyurethane / TPU).

(a proprietary, high-performance Thermoplastic Polyurethane / TPU). Specifications: * Fit: Custom-fitted via a smartphone-based 3D foot scan (no standard sizes). Construction: Single-material, monolithic 3D print; no glue, stitching, or weak points. Maintenance: 100% machine washable and quick-drying. Design: Low-poly, angular aesthetic inspired by early digital architecture and virtual environments.

* Custom-fitted via a smartphone-based 3D foot scan (no standard sizes). Best For: Sneakerheads and tech-early adopters looking for a “wearable concept car”—a fully recyclable, custom-fitted shoe that bridges the gap between digital design and physical performance.

Best 3D Printed Design Brands by Price

Key:

$ = Entry Level

$$ = Mid-tier

= Mid-tier $$$ = Premium

= Premium $$$$ = Luxury

= Luxury $$$$$ = Collectible