Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 6 June, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 6 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 11 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Happy Saturday, everyone! Welcome back to Man of Many’s Staff Favourites, where we celebrate the products, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and curious on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift. This week features a collab between Harley-Davidson and Dickies, surprisingly enjoyable matcha coconut water, the latest in wellness spaces, and more, but first, we kick things off with a jawdropping visit to Las Vegas’ The Sphere.

No Doubt at The Sphere | Image: Scott Purcell

No Doubt at The Sphere Broke My Brain

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I’m sore, tired, and hungover, about to fly back to Sydney from Las Vegas, and I’m still not entirely convinced what I saw was real. I’d heard everyone bang on about The Sphere for the last couple of years, the U2 shows, the DJ sets, all the videos of the outside lighting up like a giant emoji over the Strip. I’d nodded along as if I got it. I did not get it. You cannot get it until you are inside the thing.

It was a choice between the Wizard of Oz experience or the No Doubt concert, and I think we made the right choice. Gwen Stefani at fifty-something has more energy than I did at twenty, and the band sounded tighter than anything I’ve heard live in years.

But the room is absolutely insane. I felt almost uneasy and had vertigo as I walked in. The screen wraps so far around and above you that your eyes genuinely stop believing it’s a screen. I was never quite sure how they’d pull it off, but the animations, paired (actually integrated into the animations) with live video feed from the tiny stage below, were a super nice touch. I’d say easily top three concerts I’ve ever been to, but it could’ve been the venue.

Was it expensive? Yes. Did I think about that once the lights went down? Not for a second. If you’ve been on the fence about whether The Sphere lives up to the hype, get yourself there for an act you actually love and let it melt your face off. Worth every cent.

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Dear San Matcha Coconut Water | Image: Supplied

Dear San Matcha Coconut Water

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

What do you get when you mix the most overhyped beverage of the 2010s with the most overhyped drink of the mid-2020s? Yo w u get Dear San, Australia’s first ready-to-drink matcha-and-coconut-water can, and surprisingly, it works.

Dear San offers a premium, plant-based alternative to the standard super-sweet, dairy-heavy grab-and-go drink options. The drink pairs Ceremonial-Grade Japanese matcha with coconut water to deliver a smooth energy boost (without the coffee jitters). It’s entirely sugar-free, low-calorie, and focuses on a minimal list of clean ingredients.

While I’m not usually the biggest matcha fan, I actually loved this version. It’s easy to drink, with the coconut water balancing out the flavours by cutting through the usual bitterness of matcha, offering a clean, refreshing profile that isn’t overly sweet. Complete with a clean, minimalist aesthetic, it’s a straightforward and thoughtful option for a quick sip and a relaxing moment.

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Hyro Electrolytes | Image: Supplied

Hyro Electrolytes

Hannah Maher – Sales & Partnerships Coordinator

Marathon training teaches you a lot about your body quickly. One of my better discoveries along the way has been Hyro. I’ve been reaching for one after every run, and the difference in how I feel and recover has made it a permanent fixture.

The formula has sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which work together to actually get water into your cells properly. This means real hydration rather than just drinking water and hoping for the best. No sugar, no artificial anything, just the stuff your body actually needs. My favourite flavour is the Blackcurrant Crush, and I won’t be taking questions on it.

Pro tip: big water bottle, loads of ice. They suggest it themselves, and they are completely right, yes, even in winter.

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Reolink OMVI X16 PoE and 3i PoE | Image: Supplied

Reolink OMVI X16 PoE and 3i Series

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

I was recently invited to check out Reolink’s latest innovations, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home security, this is a great place to start. While I live in an apartment block, there’ve been a few unsavoury characters lurking around lately, so I’d happily have these fixed to the building’s exterior in order to up the security for residents (in fact, I might have a word with the strata committee about it).

Reolink’s latest releases include the OMVI X16 PoE and 3i Series, which offer an ultra-wide 180-degree view, 4K 8 MP clarity, and advanced tracking technology. Each unit consists of an upper panoramic camera and a lower lens that locks on and tracks.

The unit best suited to you will depend upon your particular wishlist, however both are serious home-security enhancements. The X16 features “Smart Patrol” functionality for seamless 360-degree coverage, as well as smarter AI integration for enhanced search. The 3i series also deploys AI to deliver reliable monitoring, faster alerts, and flexible protection you can tailor to your needs.

Both offer customisable perimeter protection, and the ability to see clearly art night (either in colour or infrared). Whatever your security needs, Reolink will provide the sense of security and peace of mind you’ve been looking for.

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Harley-Davidson Men’s Dickies x H-D Quilted Lined Eisenhower Jacket-Bone | Image: Supplied

Harley-Davidson Men’s Dickies x H-D Quilted Lined Eisenhower Jacket

Amelia Navascues – Head of Social & Production

Is there anything quite as peak-modern-life as wearing a rugged motorcycle jacket on public transport? As I tap my Opal card after an eighty-minute commute into the CBD, fantasising the whole time that this train has been my motorcycle, I feel a distinct sense of accomplishment.

The new Dickies x Harley-Davidson collection is a testament to rustic, hands-on masculine signals.

Naturally, it has quickly found its way into unironic smart-casual street wear for guys living in the city and women who like to wear men’s clothing for fun (like me). The range signals a lifestyle for those who imagine a world where they get to work with their hands. But with a triple-digit price tag, it’s realistically left to the office workers dreaming of one day running to the bush to become off-grid carpenters.

That said, the price tag is warranted. I haven’t worn a jacket in a long time that manages to be so lightweight yet incredibly warm, thanks to the gold quilted lining. Visually, the cream denim exterior bridges the gap between rugged workwear and clean styling, making it versatile enough to cover a massive range of outfits.

As for the fit: I’m nearly six feet tall and tried a size small. The arms run long, which works perfectly for my proportions, and while the cut is definitely a men’s fit, coming in quite narrow through the body, it is still incredibly flattering.

While the website markets the range strictly to men, I’ve already received plenty of compliments from people noting how well it works on women. It definitely leans both ways.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to brave the icy winds from the confines of the office in my new “workwear” gear to order an oat cappuccino and write some emails!

Dickies gifted Man of Many for the purposes of this product review.

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HP Hotel | Image: Ben McKimm

HP’s New Releases

Ben McKimm – Journalist

I cop a lot of flak for being one of the welded-on MacBook users in the office, but the truth is, I was a Windows user for more than a decade!

Now, I might be about to return to the other side because I had the chance to take a closer look at some of HP’s newest releases. The event was held at Darling Harbour’s W Hotel, where we had a behind-the-scenes look at the brand’s new Intel® Core™ Ultra series 3 processor-based models.

I have pretty expensive taste, so the laptop that stood out to me was the new HP EliteBook X Flip G2i (AUD$9,123). It features the new Intel® Core™ Ultra X7 processor, runs Windows 11 Pro, and has a 14-inch diagonal WUXGA touch display with HP Eye Ease. With 32 GB LPDDR5x-9600 RAM and a 1 TB SSD Hard Drive. That’s more than enough power and storage for me to edit all my videos, but the fact that it is a convertible is a game-changer. I can flip it over to take notes in meetings, or just sit there and comfortably watch a YouTube video in the morning while I get ready for work.

The other standout was the HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (from AUD$4,599) that features a gorgeous 14-inch diagonal 3K OLED touch display and a whopping 32 GB of LPDDR5x-9523 RAM. I guess the theme here is check them out! They’re uber premium, very powerful workstations, and if you’re Windows inclined, this is what you need.

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Xtra Club Manly | Image: Supplied

Xtra Club Manly

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

Jumping on the fitness and health trend, I have traded my hungover Sundays for something a lot more wholesome. Xtra Clubs is a franchise that has many locations across Australia, and the most recent expansion is a new spot in Manly.

It features everything you’d expect in a wellness space, infrared saunas, a massive traditional Finnish sauna, ice baths and a steam room. Xtra Club invited me to the opening and was generous enough to provide me with some passes that have now turned into a Sunday ritual. My favourite area by far is the steam room, pumping essential oils through the steam leaves you feeling refreshed and relaxed.

I was super impressed with how the space is so thoughtfully designed, featuring modern aesthetics and an overall calming effect. Its opening hours are from 6 am to 11 pm, meaning you can make it work around your schedule. Entering the premises is as simple as tapping your phone, putting your items in the assigned locker, and you’re off to experience 90 minutes of relaxation. The space is managed well when it comes to the number of people that can enter at any point, meaning you still feel like you’re in your own world.

My go-to flow is straight into the Finnish sauna/or infrared, a quick wash off from the ice bucket, straight into the sauna room, then jumping into the ice baths for a quick energy hit. The ice baths are also in varying temperatures, meaning I can decide how brave I’m feeling that day.

Given its membership prices are extremely reasonable and it is situated right next to Manly Wharf, it can easily become your staple weekday/weekend activity too. A must for those looking to recover and relax in the Manly area.

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