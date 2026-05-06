Lewi Brown Talks EARLS Collection x ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16 and Debut Football Boot

I’ve covered countless sneaker drops and streetwear collaborations over the years, but it’s rare that I encounter one carrying this much emotional gravity. When I first sat down with former NRL player Lewi Brown to preview his upcoming 2026 ASICS SportStyle x EARLS Collection collaboration, I expected to leave the interview with a deeper understanding of the technical specs, colourways, and release dates. Instead, what I found was a story of grief, healing, and cultural identity.

Following the massive sellout launch of his GT-2160 sneaker collaboration in 2024, Brown’s Australian men’s lifestyle label EARLS Collection has officially reunited with ASICS to release a GEL-CUMULUS 16. But more significantly, the collaboration breaks new ground by extending a collaboration into performance footwear with the debut of the LETHAL TESTIMONIAL 4 IT football boot.

Before we dive into the profound narrative woven into these shoes’ fabrics, here are the essential release details you need.

Details Release Date May 21st 2026 GEL-CUMULUS 16 AUD$270 LETHAL TESTIMONIAL 4 IT AUD$320 Where to Buy Exclusively at ASICS.com/AU

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Earls in Paddington, Sydney Scroll horizontally to view full table

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

The Weight of a Name

Lewi Brown spent his early twenties fully immersed in the high-stakes, hyper-masculine environment of professional rugby league. “Here I was as a young boy really immersed in this real manly alpha male sport,” he recalled during our interview.

But behind that tough exterior, he was navigating profound personal grief. He lost his grandfather and his father to suicide. “The last time I spoke to my dad was when I was 21,” Brown noted, explaining how he always assumed they would eventually have an adult conversation to “let bygones be bygones.”

Instead, in 2016, moments after stepping off the field at Anfield after the Four Nations final, a phone call from his sister confirmed his father had taken his own life.

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

For more than three decades, Brown ran from his middle name, Earl, which he shared with both his father and his grandfather.

“For those 33 years, I ran away from the name Earl,” Brown revealed to me. “I never associated myself with the name Earl. It never existed on my passport, it never existed on anything, like any kind of ID. I just muted it. I ran away from it.”

He eventually reached a breaking point with his athletic career. Despite having a lucrative contract on the table to play in France, his intuition told him to walk away.

“I always promised myself that when my dream started to become a job, it was time to walk away,” Brown explained. “I was driving to training… and it felt like I was going to lay concrete. It wasn’t so much a reflection of the sport, but the universe telling me there was something bigger in my life I had to attend to. That was the grieving and also the processing of my dad’s death.”

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

The Alchemy of EARLS

Brown retired and started his brand in 2018. The decision to name the label EARLS was a direct confrontation of his past.

“I pulled over, randomly, and I was just like, you know what, I’m not going to France,” he told me, recounting the exact moment the brand was born. “I’ve lived one dream, why can’t I live another? I’ve gone past that stratosphere of actually living a dream. I know what I’m capable of. Let’s call it Earls.”

Building the brand became a tangible way to process his history. “I was healing from that as well, and that’s like alchemy,” Brown reflected. “Comedians use a lot of their trauma in their jokes because people laugh back at it… To see other people embrace Earls because they didn’t know what the little boy struggled with. They empowered it… they made me want to heal from it.”

EARLS Collection x ASICS GT-2160 | Image: ASICS Australia

That distinct, authentic ethos caught ASICS’ attention, but the connection came during a profoundly emotional window in Brown’s life. Almost exactly four years after his grandfather died, ASICS reached out and asked him to come out to their headquarters in Sydney.

“I went out there and met the team,” Brown recalled, admitting he originally just thought he was going to be given some free shoes. “And they’re like, ‘We would just love to talk to you about a collab.’ In my head, I was like, what?”

Immersed in the mourning period – a tangi in Māori culture, which centres heavily on storytelling, upbringing, and heritage – Brown channelled his grief directly into his work.

“I came straight home and realised that I had a sneaker before I had an office,” Brown laughed. “I designed the first GT2160, which is based on my whole culture and a tribute to my grandfather, at my dining table.”

That initial meeting laid the foundation for the 2026 release. The resulting collaboration is deeply rooted in Brown’s childhood in Christchurch, New Zealand, capturing ongoing themes of home, family, and self-belief.

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

The EARLS x ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16

The GEL-CUMULUS 16 sneaker serves as the lifestyle anchor of the 2026 collection, blending technical comfort with deeply personal design motifs.

Lewi and I examined the shoe together during our interview, and the storytelling in the materials became apparent immediately.

We started with the ASICS Stripes, which are crafted from an aged, pebbled SILKYWRAP material. This rough, grainy texture is designed to symbolise the relentless hard work and experience of Brown’s mother, who worked physically demanding jobs, from butchering to shearing sheep.

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

The shoe incorporates mesh panelling, a respectful nod to their original GT-2160 collaboration and a recognition of the Māori value of honouring those who enable forward movement. Rich brown overlays reflect his family heritage, evoking a feeling of comfort and belonging. Finally, the custom insoles recreate the carpet pattern of Brown’s childhood home in Christchurch.

“The number of people that must have mass-produced this carpet because it’s everywhere… people have reached out and said, ‘My nan, my uncle, my brothers had that,’” Brown noted regarding the insole design. “Emotionally, they feel connected straight away.”

The sneaker also retains the iconic silver accents of the GEL-CUMULUS line, honouring ASICS’ performance heritage while bridging the gap into luxury streetwear.

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

The LETHAL TESTIMONIAL 4 IT

The more Lewi and I spoke, the more it hit home that the most groundbreaking aspect of this collaboration is the inclusion of the LETHAL TESTIMONIAL 4 IT football boot. It marks a full-circle moment, designed through the eyes of a young lad who grew up dreaming of the game but had only hand-me-down black boots to wear.

The boot features a brown colourway honouring his grandfather — the figure who first introduced him to rugby league and who was a lifelong ASICS loyalist himself.

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

The distinct design continues across the heel, symbolising resilience and protection as a direct nod to his mother, who always championed and supported his dreams on and off the field. Used in a sport that demands uniformity, the boots come with interchangeable laces in brown, white, and orange, encouraging players to express their unique identity. Finally, the custom insoles reference the Addington Show Grounds in Christchurch, where Brown grew up playing.

“Obviously, when I was seven, you couldn’t get white boots… I could only see them on TV or in a magazine,” Brown told me. “This was the Lamborghini that an adult wanted. Like, it was the white boot. I didn’t get to wear white boots until I was 16.” Now, he has designed his own.

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

More Than An Athlete

Together, the sneaker and the boot are housed in bespoke shoeboxes. The GEL-CUMULUS 16 box recreates his Christchurch family home, while the LETHAL TESTIMONIAL 4 IT box features motifs reminiscent of his childhood rugby club, the Riccarton Knights.

But after spending time with Lewi Brown and diving deep into this collection, it’s clear that this drop is about much more than shifting inventory. It’s a message to the next generation, challenging the limitations placed on young players and individuals carrying heavy burdens.

“This boot isn’t just a representation of me or the brand,” Brown stated firmly. “It’s for every athlete out there that we are just more than an athlete, and you can do whatever you want in this life… dream big and continue to dream big.”

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

EARLS Collection x ASICS | Image: ASICS Australia

Seeking Support

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. You are not alone.

Australia: Call Lifeline at 13 11 14 , text 0477 13 11 14 , or visit lifeline.org.au. You can also contact Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636 .

Call at , text , or visit lifeline.org.au. You can also contact at . USA: Dial or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (available 24/7).

Dial or text to reach the (available 24/7). UK: Call 111 or contact Samaritans at 116 123 .

Call or contact at . International: You can find a directory of worldwide helplines at findahelpline.com.

Note: If you are in immediate danger, please contact your local emergency services (000 in Australia, 911 in the USA, or 999 in the UK) or go to the nearest emergency department.