Home/Culture
Vivid sydney drone show malfunction 1
CULTURE

RIP to the 89 Vivid Drones That Plunged Into Sydney Harbour Last Night

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Vivid Sydney’s Monday night Star-Bound drone show was cancelled after 89 drones fell into the harbour around Cockle Bay
  • Operator SkyMagic said an “unforeseen change in the radio frequency” affected drone positioning
  • Tuesday and Wednesday night’s drone shows have been cancelled while organisers assess the issue
  • No injuries have been reported

Vivid Sydney’s drone show has hit a very expensive snag, with 89 drones falling into the harbour during Monday night’s Star-Bound performance at Cockle Bay.

The issue occurred shortly after the 7:30pm show began on Monday, 25 May, with drones dropping out of formation and into the water around Darling Harbour as thousands of people watched on. The later 9:30pm show was cancelled, and Vivid Sydney has since pulled Tuesday and Wednesday night’s drone shows while a full assessment is carried out. A decision on Sunday’s show has not yet been made.

For many people not at Vivid Sydney, the first clue came through Reddit, where a video appeared under the fairly understated title: “An expensive night.”

Vivid sydney drone show malfunction 2
Image: Reddit

Figuring Out What Went Wrong

At first, users couldn’t quite tell what they were looking at. A few blinking lights over Darling Harbour could be art, error or both at Vivid. Then the realisation hit.

“Surprised that the comments so far haven’t realised that there are hundreds of drones dropping into the water,” they said.

One person who said they were there gave the clearest account, describing the drones flashing green, blue, red and white in what they called “emergency loop mode”, before freezing for several minutes and eventually attempting to return to base.

The internet, naturally, found another explanation: “Someone took down the mothership drone.” The reply was even better: “Quick, someone check Jeff Goldblum’s laptop.”

What Caused the Vivid Sydney Drones to Fall?

According to operator SkyMagic, the malfunction was caused by an “unforeseen change in the radio frequency”, which affected the drones’ ability to track their position properly. Once that happened, part of the fleet triggered its safety response. And for those 89 brave drones, that meant landing in the harbour.

SkyMagic said no drone escaped the safety boundary of the show area, and Vivid Sydney said the show was stopped in line with standard safety protocols. Destination NSW chief Karen Jones told ABC Sydney there was no deliberate interference and no injuries had been reported.

Are the Vivid Sydney Drone Shows Cancelled?

A Darling Harbour worker told the ABC he saw drones crashing into the marina wharf and falling within metres of nearby workers, saying it was “remarkable no one was hurt”. Vivid Sydney said, to its knowledge, no drones landed outside the designated exclusion zone.

Vivid Sydney continues until 13 June, but the drones are grounded for now. And considering 89 of them ended the night in the drink, that feels like the sensible call. Fireworks, anyone?

Vivid sydney drone show malfunction 3
Image: YouTube
Vivid sydney drone show malfunction 4
Image: YouTube

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Bottega Veneta Orbit. 7 Best Luxury Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate Footwear Status Symbol
SNEAKERS & SHOES

7 Best Luxury Sneakers for Men: The Ultimate Footwear Status Symbol

Dacia
CARS

How a 280 HP Dacia Logan Outshone Max Verstappen and Stole Hearts at Nürburgring 24 Hours

James Bond actors in tuxedos against a large 007 logo backdrop.
MOVIES & TV

Every James Bond Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Delugs ap swatch
WATCHES

5 Best Swatch x AP Royal Pop Replacement Straps to Make Your Own Bioceramic Royal Oak

Jack underhill nrl bulldogs tattoo
SPORT

Jack Underhill’s Emotional NRL Debut is Going Viral for all the Right Reasons

A guide to men’s bags 5 styles to upgrade your look yes it's ok to wear a man bag
CULTURE

A Guide to Men’s Bags: 5 Styles to Upgrade Your Look (Yes, it’s Ok to Wear a Man Bag)

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

45 Best Tattoo Ideas for Men

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

7 best watch collaborations of 2026 so far
WATCHES

7 Best Watch Collaborations of 2026 (So Far)

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Swatch x audemars pigeut
WATCHES

Swatch x Audemars Piguet ‘Royal Pop’ Collaboration Officially Here

Two men discussing work at a laptop in a modern office, one wearing a black jacket, the other in an orange shirt.
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry (2026)

Longines legend diver 59
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 23 May, 2026

What is zone 2 training
HEALTH & FITNESS

Zone 2 Training is Everywhere: Here’s What It Means for Your Workout Routine

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube

Two muscular men, one taking a mirror selfie in a white tank top, the other in a black and white portrait smiling confidently.
CULTURE

What Is Looksmaxxing? The Toxic Internet Trend Obsessed With Male Aesthetics

Jung kook calvin klein capsule collab
STYLE

Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein Collab is Already Sold Out (But You Can Still Grab Stock Here)

Apple shot on iphone - mls la galaxy vs houston dynamo fc 6
SPORT

Apple Shot a Live MLS Match Entirely on iPhone 17 Pro, and Viewers Had Thoughts