Calling All Sydneysiders, Butter Ramen Club is Back and Bigger Than Ever

By Aimee O'Keefe - News Updated: 28 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The world-famous Butter Fried Chicken Ramen is back! What started as a 40-seat fried chicken shop in Surry Hills has evolved into a globally recognised cult brand, and the restaurant is celebrating a decade of doing things its own way with the tenth addition of the Butter Ramen Club.

The seasonal experiment is now a cult ramen series anchored by one defining idea: fried chicken meets ramen, executed with the same discipline, technique, and obsession that built Butter from day one. Led by Executive Chef Julian Cincotta (AKA Big Bird, Head Rooster and Head of Good Times), this year’s line-up balances nostalgia with new collaborations and deeper flavour exploration. It’s simplistic elegance at its best.

Just in time for the Sydney winter, the tasty ramen is the perfect counterpart to a chilly Sydney day (not that you ever need an excuse for ramen).

Butter Ramen | Image: @colebennetts

2026 Butter Ramen Club Series

Launch Date: Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Tuesday, 28 April 2026 Availability: Limited bowls daily until sold out

Limited bowls daily until sold out Location: Butter Sydney, in-store only

Here’s a look at the 2026 Butter ramen line-up:

The OG Fried Chicken Ramen: The benchmark and hero bowl that built the cult following. It features a fragrant chicken and dashi broth with tonkotsu-style richness, a crispy fried chicken tender, thick-cut ramen noodles, ajitsuke tamago, and enoki mushrooms.

The benchmark and hero bowl that built the cult following. It features a fragrant chicken and dashi broth with tonkotsu-style richness, a crispy fried chicken tender, thick-cut ramen noodles, ajitsuke tamago, and enoki mushrooms. Ume Tori Miso Ramen (An Ode to Kirby Craig): A tribute to the late Kirby Craig of Ume Burger, four years on. This miso-driven ramen channels Ume’s philosophy of layered, balanced, and intentionally flavoured dishes.

A tribute to the late Kirby Craig of Ume Burger, four years on. This miso-driven ramen channels Ume’s philosophy of layered, balanced, and intentionally flavoured dishes. Hot Ones Ramen The Fermentalist ‘Fans of Flavour’ : Produced in collaboration with The Fermentalist, this bowl pushes into fermentation, spice, and complexity. It’s a buildable heat experience designed for those who like to test their limits.

: Produced in collaboration with The Fermentalist, this bowl pushes into fermentation, spice, and complexity. It’s a buildable heat experience designed for those who like to test their limits. Rising Sun Workshop Nick Smith Ramen Master Feature Bowl: A meeting of two cult Sydney institutions, both celebrating 10 years. Nick Smith steps in as guest ramenist, bringing his technical precision into the Butter universe. In return, Butter will pop up at Rising Sun Workshop with an iconic bowl of its own – a true cross-pollination between the two kitchens.

This year, each ramen will be available for exactly one month, so you’ll need to make sure you try them all. First up is Butter’s O.G. Fried Chicken Ramen.

Butter Ramen | Image: @colebennetts Butter Ramen | Image: @colebennetts Butter Ramen | Image: @colebennetts Butter Ramen | Image: @colebennetts

10 Years of Stories and #OriginalCulture

Butter has always been about more than just food, a collision of fried chicken, hip hop, champagne, sneakers, arts, culture, and community.

Food brings people in, music makes them stay, and the culture keeps them coming back to become part of the BUTTER FAM.

To mark this milestone, Butter has launched its 10-Year Video Series, which is a raw, behind-the-scenes look at the chaos, the wins, the people, and the 10 defining moments that shaped them. Catch it across Instagram and TikTok, because at the end of the day, life’s about stories… and this little chicken shop has a good one to tell.

Butter Trading Hours:

Monday: Closed

Closed Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30am – 9:30pm

11:30am – 9:30pm Thursday: 11:30am – 11:00pm

11:30am – 11:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:30am – 11:30pm

11:30am – 11:30pm Sunday: Closed

Learn more at Butter