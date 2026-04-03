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Smash burgers are taking over australia here's where to get the best ones 2
FOOD

Smash Burgers Are Taking Over Australia: Here’s Where to Get the Best Ones

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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There was a time when the go-to order was a burger with the lot. Beef patty, egg, beetroot, bacon, maybe pineapple. Messy, oversized, and unmistakably Australian. Then things got taller. Double patties, fried chicken, onion rings, built more for the photo than the bite.

Now they’re getting smashed flat onto a hot plate, with thin patties, soft buns, cheese melting into the edges, and just enough around it to make it work. Simple, repeatable, and right now, it’s everywhere.

If you’ve been seeing smash burgers pop up across Sydney and Melbourne, there’s a reason for it.

Eat at robs 3
Image: Eat at Robs

What Actually Makes a Smash Burger

A smash burger isn’t a different burger. It’s a different way of cooking it. You take a ball of beef, throw it onto a hot flat top, and press it down hard. The patty spreads thin, the edges lace out, and within a couple of minutes, you’ve got something crispy, salty, properly browned and full of flavour.

Those thin edges carry most of the flavour. If you like crispy bacon, this is that same hit, but across the entire patty.

Urgerbae 1
Image: Urgerbae

Where They Actually Differ

Once you’ve had a few smash burgers, you start to notice something. Most of them taste pretty similar. Same thin patty. Same soft buns (Martin Potato Rolls are a must). Same American cheese melting into the edges. That’s not a flaw. It’s the whole point.

It’s closer to steak than people realise. Now bear with me here. You’re working with the same base, so the difference comes down to how well it’s handled. That’s why so many of the best smash burger spots spots are tied to butcher shops. Fresh grind, the right fat ratio, consistency from one batch to the next. That’s where most of the flavour starts.

From there, it’s the small things that can make all the difference.

Eat at robs double fancy
Double “Fancy” | Image: Eat at Robs

Eat at Robs, for example, do what’s called the Oklahoma onion burger. Onions smashed straight into the patty, cooking into the beef and picking up all that rendered fat. It adds sweetness, texture, and just enough bite to change the whole thing.

The “Fancy” adds house sauce and pickles that cut through the fat and sharpen everything. Other spots, like Urgerbae, stick to ketchup and mustard and leave it alone. And some do away with the sauce altogether.

Same format, different results.

Why This Smash Hit Is Everywhere

If it feels like smash burgers showed up all at once, it’s because the same setup keeps repeating. They’re easy to run and hard to mess up.

Flat top. Small menu. Fast cook times. Consistent output. Whether it’s a butcher shop window, a food truck, or a small storefront, the model works.

And for customers, it’s just as straightforward. You know what you’re getting: single or double? Pickles and sauce? Maybe a drink and fries. It’s quick, satisfying and delivers every time.

Eat at robs 1
Image: Eat at Robs

Where to Get the Best Smash Burgers in Australia

If you’re looking to try one for yourself, these are some of the spots doing it properly right now.

Eat at Robs (Sydney)

Location: 621 Darling St, Rozelle NSW
Opening Hours: Tues–Sun, 11am–10pm

One of the clearest examples of why smash burgers are taking off. Butcher shop setup, flat top out front, and a tight menu that doesn’t overthink it.

The move is the “Fancy”. House sauce, pickles, lettuce. Add extra pickles and extra sauce, and it sharpens everything without making it heavy.

Try Eat at Rob’s
People's burgers sydney
Image: People’s Burgers Sydney

People’s Burgers (Sydney)

Location: 379 Enmore Rd, Marrickville NSW 2204
Opening Hours: Thu–Sun, late (until ~3am Fri/Sat)

Strips it right back. Thin patties, soft buns, and the classic ketchup and mustard combo. No house sauce, no extras doing too much. It’s simple, consistent, and one of the better late-night options if you’re anywhere near Enmore.

Check out People’s Burgers
Urgerbae 2
Image: Urgerbae

Urgerbae x FinestMeats (Sydney)

Location: 12 Carwar Avenue, Carss Park
Opening Hours: Mon–Sat, 12pm–5pm

More dialled in on the meat than most. A Wagyu and Angus blend, smashed properly, with just enough around it to let it speak. Short hours, often busy, and easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. Get in early.

Visit Urgerbae
Chebbo's burgers 2
Image: Chebbo’s Burgers
Chebbo's burgers 3
Image: Chebbo’s Burgers

Chebbo’s (Sydney)

Location: 308 Victoria Road, Marrickville NSW 2204
Opening Hours: Wed–Sun, 11am–10pm

Started as a driveway setup and now one of the busiest smash burger spots in Sydney’s inner-west. It’s classic smash burger execution with a tangy house sauce doing most of the heavy lifting. Easy to order, easy to eat, and hard to stop at one.

Try the smash burger at Chebbo’s
Joocy smash
Image: Joocy Smash

Joocy Smash (Sydney)

Location: 163 Glebe Point Road, Glebe 2037
Opening Hours: Daily, 12pm–12am

One of the more accessible smash burger spots in Sydney, built around a fully halal menu without compromising on flavour. Grass-fed beef, ground in-house, and a solid lineup of sides if you want to go beyond the standard cheeseburger.

Open late and easy to rely on, especially around Glebe.

Joocy Smash
Pattysmiths 2
Image: Pattysmiths
Pattysmiths 1
Image: Pattysmiths

Pattysmiths (Sydney and Melbourne)

Location: Multiple
Opening Hours: Daily, 11am – 11pm

A more scaled take on the smash burger format, built for consistency across multiple locations. Thin patties, soft buns, and a tighter menu that sticks to what works.

Easy to find, quick to order, and a solid option if you want something reliable without chasing a pop-up.

Eat at Pattysmiths
Bam street food
Image: BAM Street Food

BAM Street Food (Melbourne)

Location: 16 Harrington Square, Altona
Opening Hours: Tue–Thu 5–9pm, Fri–Sat 12–9pm

Thin, lacey-edged patties with a proper crisp, done the way smash burgers should be. The Onion Smash is the standout, pressed with onions so they cook straight into the beef, then finished with cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard.

Try BAM Street Food
Good good burgers 1
Image: Good Good Burgers
Good good burgers 2
Image: Good Good Burgers

Good Good Burgers (Melbourne)

Location: 255 Keilor Rd, Essendon VIC
Opening Hours: Mon–Sat, 12–9pm

Clean, balanced smash burgers where everything feels considered. Thin patties, cheese properly melted through, and house pickles and sauces that are dialled in rather than piled on.

Taste Good Good Burger here
Goldieboy 1
Image: Goldieboy Burger Co
Goldieboy 2
Image: Goldieboy Burger Co

Goldieboy Burger Co (Melbourne)

Location: Rear of 305 Bay St, Brighton VIC
Opening Hours: Wed–Thu 4–9pm, Fri–Sat 12–9pm (check ahead)

Simple, no-frills smash burgers with a bit of a cult following. Thin patties, soft buns, and nothing doing too much beyond getting the basics right.

Check out Goldieboy Burger Co
St burgs 2
Image: St. Burgs

St. Burgs (Melbourne)

Location: Caroline Springs & Maribyrnong VIC
Opening Hours: Daily, around 11am–9/10pm

Consistent smash burgers across multiple locations, making it one of the easier spots to rely on if you’re out west. Grass-fed beef patties, soft buns, and a menu that sticks to the classics with a few heavier options if you want to push it.

Visit St. Burgs
300 grams 3
Image: 300 Grams

300 Grams (Melbourne)

Location: Multiple locations (Richmond, Northcote, Coburg)
Opening Hours: Open late (up to ~2–3am at select stores)

300 Grams sits somewhere between a classic takeaway burger and a modern smash. Thinner patties, soft buns, and a bit more going on without losing the basics.

Strong late-night option, with multiple locations and solid meat-free alternatives if you’re mixing it up.

Check out 300 Grams
300 grams 1
Image: 300 Grams

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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