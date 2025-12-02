The World’s Best Pizza Chain is Opening in Sydney This Friday

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 2 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The world’s best and most famous pizza chain, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, is opening in Sydney at 50 Pitt Street, Sydney CBD, on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Rated number one by the 50 Top World Artisan Pizza Chains 2025, those familiar with the movie “Eat, Pray, Love” would also recognise the name as that of the actress Julia Roberts, who famously eats the pizza in the film. However, this is no small-time movie set operation. It’s a brand with over 155 years of heritage and 80 locations worldwide, spanning from New York to Tokyo, and Dubai to Paris. Here in Sydney, Da Michele aims to become a fixture of the city’s dining culture, not just a novelty, but a destination for lovers of Italian food and tradition.

To achieve this, the menu will remain true to the brand, featuring Da Michele’s iconic Margherita and Marinara, along with a selection of antipasti, pastas, and desserts that reflect the genuine soul of Naples. However, maybe most importantly, the brand will price its pizzas at just $18. “When it comes to food, luxury is about authenticity, not about money!” says Da Michele representative Giuseppe Costagliola.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied

“Sydney, the wait for true pizza is finally over,” said Da Michele representative Giuseppe Costagliola on the opening.

“For years, Australians have travelled to Naples for the real deal, or have been eating overpriced fakes. Now, we’ve brought the same ingredients and craftsmanship to Australia, so locals can experience the real pizza that started it all.”

Widely regarded as the global benchmark for authentic pizza, the Naples restaurant remains family-owned by the descendants of its founders.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied

The restaurant will utilise imported Italian tomatoes, Agerola Fiordilatte cheese, and specialist equipment and tools sourced from Naples to guarantee authenticity. “Many pizzerias claim to serve ‘Neapolitan style,’ but no others can live up to the original,” adds Costagliola.

“We’ve brought everything from our hometown: the oven, the artisans, the vitality of Naples, so that every bite can transport you there in an instant.”

The venue will be fully licensed and open seven days a week from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm, serving “real pizza, popular prices, and the warmth of true Neapolitan hospitality,” according to Alfredo, the pizza chef at Da Michele. Opens in Sydney at 50 Pitt Street, Sydney CBD, on Friday, 5 December 2025.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied