L'antica pizzeria da michele feature
FOOD

The World’s Best Pizza Chain is Opening in Sydney This Friday

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm

  • World-famous Da Michele opens in Sydney CBD on 5 December 2025.
  • 155-year-old Naples institution brings authentic ingredients, tools, and techniques to Australia.
  • Menu stays traditional with iconic Margherita, Marinara, antipasti, pastas, and desserts.
  • Pizzas are priced at $18 to emphasise authenticity over luxury or hype.
  • Brand promises true Neapolitan craftsmanship, hospitality, and the “real deal” pizza experience.

The world’s best and most famous pizza chain, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, is opening in Sydney at 50 Pitt Street, Sydney CBD, on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Rated number one by the 50 Top World Artisan Pizza Chains 2025, those familiar with the movie “Eat, Pray, Love” would also recognise the name as that of the actress Julia Roberts, who famously eats the pizza in the film. However, this is no small-time movie set operation. It’s a brand with over 155 years of heritage and 80 locations worldwide, spanning from New York to Tokyo, and Dubai to Paris. Here in Sydney, Da Michele aims to become a fixture of the city’s dining culture, not just a novelty, but a destination for lovers of Italian food and tradition.

To achieve this, the menu will remain true to the brand, featuring Da Michele’s iconic Margherita and Marinara, along with a selection of antipasti, pastas, and desserts that reflect the genuine soul of Naples. However, maybe most importantly, the brand will price its pizzas at just $18. “When it comes to food, luxury is about authenticity, not about money!” says Da Michele representative Giuseppe Costagliola.

L'antica pizzeria da michele pizza goign into oven
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied

“Sydney, the wait for true pizza is finally over,” said Da Michele representative Giuseppe Costagliola on the opening.

“For years, Australians have travelled to Naples for the real deal, or have been eating overpriced fakes. Now, we’ve brought the same ingredients and craftsmanship to Australia, so locals can experience the real pizza that started it all.”

Widely regarded as the global benchmark for authentic pizza, the Naples restaurant remains family-owned by the descendants of its founders.

Pizza menu
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied

The restaurant will utilise imported Italian tomatoes, Agerola Fiordilatte cheese, and specialist equipment and tools sourced from Naples to guarantee authenticity. “Many pizzerias claim to serve ‘Neapolitan style,’ but no others can live up to the original,” adds Costagliola.

“We’ve brought everything from our hometown: the oven, the artisans, the vitality of Naples, so that every bite can transport you there in an instant.”

The venue will be fully licensed and open seven days a week from 11:30 am to 11:30 pm, serving “real pizza, popular prices, and the warmth of true Neapolitan hospitality,” according to Alfredo, the pizza chef at Da Michele. Opens in Sydney at 50 Pitt Street, Sydney CBD, on Friday, 5 December 2025.

L'antica pizzeria da michele
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied
L'antica pizzeria da michele inside 4
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied
L'antica pizzeria da michele inside 2
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied
L'antica pizzeria da michele inside 3
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele | Image: Supplied

