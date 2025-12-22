Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Culture/Architecture
Image: Billbergia
ARCHITECTURE

A New $3.2 Billion Plan Could Bring Waterfront Living to Rhodes

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A long-closed waterfront stretch along the Parramatta River could soon be handed back to the public in a multi-billion-dollar development plan for Rhodes. Award-winning Australian developer Billbergia has submitted plans to the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure for its $3.2 billion Rhodes Bay Masterplan, a State Significant Development Application that aims to unlock more than 300 metres of riverfront that has been privately held for over a century.

Set on the northern tip of the Rhodes peninsula, the plan would transform former industrial land into a public-facing waterfront precinct. Parklands, a continuous foreshore promenade and open recreation areas, is designed to draw daily life back towards the river.

The proposal includes plans for more than 16,000 square metres of open space, including areas for sport, water-based activities, community gardens, and a retail and dining strip along the water’s edge.

“What’s so exciting is that we have over 300 metres of privately held industrialised waterfront that’s been locked away for more than 100 years, which we’re bringing back to the community,” said Billbergia Development Director Saul Moran.

“The goal is to transform it into a meaningful public space where new homes can sit within an amenity-rich setting.”

Image: Billbergia
Image: Billbergia

Above it all sit new homes. Designed by SJB, the masterplan features eight slender residential towers delivering around 1,840 apartments across the precinct.

Subject to approvals, roughly 800 homes are expected to be completed before 2029, with the broader development rolling out into the early 2030s. The scale positions Rhodes Bay as both a major housing contributor and a long-term addition to the Inner West’s waterfront fabric.

The proposal also carries a significant infrastructure bill. Billbergia estimates more than $150 million in contributions towards state and local infrastructure, including affordable housing.

Image: Billbergia
Image: Billbergia

The NSW Government has separately committed funding for a new public primary school on an adjoining site, adding to the sense that Rhodes Bay is being planned as a neighbourhood, not just a development.

For SJB, the brief was about reconnecting Rhodes to the river. “Rhodes Bay is about opening the waterfront for everyone, linking Cavell Avenue to a generous foreshore, welcoming new transport links and creating lively, walkable streets,” said Frankie Layson, Partner and Urban Designer at SJB.

The timing reflects Rhodes’ shift from growth suburb to premium address. In November, Billbergia set a new local benchmark with a $4.5 million penthouse sale, the first apartment in the suburb to break the $4 million mark.

If approved, the Rhodes Bay Masterplan would do more than add homes to Sydney’s housing tally. It would reopen a long-locked stretch of riverfront and mark a turning point for Rhodes, a suburb increasingly defined by where people choose to live, not just where they stop for flat-pack IKEA furniture or pass through on the way to Olympic Park.

Image: Billbergia
Image: Billbergia

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a journalist and content producer from Sydney with over five years’ experience in the digital media space. He holds a Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) from the University of Technology Sydney and a Diploma of ...

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Cillian Murphy as 'Tommy Shelby' in 'The Immortal Man'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Bunnings
CULTURE

Bunnings Mystery Box Mini Bears are a $12.50 Labubu-Dupe Taking Over the Internet

TAG Heuer Carrera Australian Limited Edition
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Launches Australia-Exclusive Limited-Edition Carrera Chronograph

2025 audi rs 3 sportback 2
CARS

2025 Audi RS 3 is a Modern Classic Hyper Hatch With the Heart of a Lamborghini

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Longines Master Collection Year of the Horse
WATCHES

Longines’ Bold New Master Collection Release Heralds the Year of the Horse

2026 toyota hilux rogue front three quarter
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Review: Enough to Be Australia’s Best Selling Vehicle?

Dell monitor review
TECH

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3225QE) Could Be the Ultimate WFH Upgrade

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Whitehaven beach feature
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

Jake paul andrew tate knock outs
CULTURE

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Both Lost This Weekend. The Internet Didn’t Miss a Beat

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition
WATCHES

Tickled Pink: This Limited-Edition Seiko Pays Tribute to an Emblem of ’60s Cool

John Cena's height is around 6'1" | Image: Muscle & Fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS

John Cena’s Workout & Diet Plan