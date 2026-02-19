New Capsule Collection Proves Melbourne Grand Prix isn’t Just About Cars

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 19 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For the first time, Red Bull Pit Lane has teamed up with Sydney label Five By Flynn, crafting a motorsport-inspired capsule that lands on 22 February, just as Melbourne starts warming up for the Grand Prix. It’s only six pieces, with a genuine leather race jacket out in front.

And honestly, it looks pretty decent.

The jacket is a dark brown leather racing number cut from sheepskin, with embroidered, patch-style detailing across the chest and sleeves. “PIT CREW 05” is stitched across the back in contrast white, while red and white racing stripes run down the arms. With a full zip front, three external pockets, an internal chest pocket, and red and blue tartan lining inside, it’s more vintage motorsport than merch stand.

We’ve all seen F1 gear that screams “bought at Gate 3”. This feels like something you’d actually wear beyond race week.

The jacket’s design language echoes throughout the collection. The leather bag carries the same dark brown leather, the same “PIT CREW 05” contrast stitching, and the same plaid lining inside. It’s basically the jacket in tote form, cut big and open but built around the same pit-lane cues. At AUD$860, it’s as much a statement piece as the jacket itself.

The rest of the collection keeps things just as wearable. There are boxy long-sleeve tees with racing stripes down the arms, classic cotton tees in blue, and a pair of understated dad caps in white and blue. Branding sits where you’d expect a team badge, not splashed across your chest like a sponsor wall.

It works, because if you’ve been anywhere near Albert Park during race week, you’ll know the Grand Prix isn’t just about cars anymore. Half the crowd looks like they’re heading to a launch party, rather than a grandstand, decked out in leather jackets, racing stripes, and sunglasses that cost more than a weekend pass. The track is still the headline, but the sidelines have become a show of their own.

As Five By Flynn founder and creative director Louie Collins puts it, the goal was to let people “feel part of the racing world, even without being trackside”, drawing inspiration from the pit crew and the off-duty side of race week rather than the drivers themselves.

With Oscar Piastri already wearing the label, a Melbourne Grand Prix capsule feels like the obvious next move.

And that fits where Melbourne sport is heading. The GP, like the Australian Open, has turned into a full social calendar. With pop-ups, after-parties, brand activations, and other F1-adjacent activities, you don’t even need a ticket to feel involved.

It won’t be for everyone. If you’re chasing full team kits and driver numbers, you’re better off at the official merch stand. With the jacket sitting at AUD$1,500, this is clearly aimed at the crowd that considers race week to be as much about the scene as the sport.

As a race-week move, it makes sense. Formula 1 isn’t just something people watch. It’s and event they dress for, even if they’re only picking up a tee or a cap.

What’s in the Red Bull Pit Lane x Five By Flynn Collection?

The unisex six-piece capsule includes:

The collection lands on 22 February 2026 and will be available at the Five By Flynn Paddington flagship store and online at fivebyflynn.com.

