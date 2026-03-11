Home/Culture
Forbes Billionaires List 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, and Where Do the Richest Aussies Rank?

Elliot Nash
Key points:

  • Record-breaking wealth: The 2026 list features a record 3,428 billionaires with a combined net worth of $20.1 trillion, a massive $4 trillion increase from the previous year.
  • Elon Musk’s dominance: Retaining the top spot, Musk is now worth an estimated $839 billion ($1.179 trillion AUD), making him the wealthiest person ever recorded and placing him on the path to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.
  • The AI and tech boom: Eight of the top ten fortunes are now driven by technology, with NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang joining the elite ranks as AI infrastructure becomes the world’s primary engine for new wealth.

Each year, Forbes releases its global ranking of the world’s richest people, offering a snapshot of where the biggest fortunes are being built.

In 2026, one number stands out above all the others. Elon Musk is now worth an estimated US$839 billion ($AUD1.179 trillion).

That’s a staggering gap at the very top of the wealth ladder. The next richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, is worth $257 billion, while Australia’s wealthiest person, Gina Rinehart, is worth a lowly $25.5 billion.

In other words, Musk alone could buy Australia’s richest person more than 30 times over.

Forbes Billionaires List 2026 by the Numbers

StatNumber
Total billionaires3,428
Combined wealth$20.1 trillion
New billionaires this year400
Billionaires in the U.S.989
Billionaires in China (incl. Hong Kong)610
Billionaires in India229
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The billionaire club keeps getting bigger and richer. In 2026, the people on this rich list collectively control $20.1 trillion, which is roughly the size of the world’s third-largest economy.

Where those fortunes come from hasn’t changed much. The United States still produces more billionaires than anywhere else, while China and India continue to dominate the rest of the leaderboard thanks to their huge consumer markets and fast-growing tech sectors

Here’s how the very top of the global wealth ladder looks in 2026.

Elon musk getty
Image: Getty

The 10 Richest People in the World

RankNameNet WorthSource
1Elon Musk$839BTesla, SpaceX
2Larry Page$257BGoogle
3Sergey Brin$237BGoogle
4Jeff Bezos$224BAmazon
5Mark Zuckerberg$222BMeta
6Larry Ellison$190BOracle
7Bernard Arnault & family$171BLVMH
8Jensen Huang$154BNVIDIA
9Warren Buffett$149BBerkshire Hathaway
10Amancio Ortega$148BZara
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Even among the world’s richest people, Elon Musk sits in a different financial universe. His $839 billion fortune is more than three times larger than the next richest person, Google co-founder Larry Page.

The rest of the table also reveals where the biggest fortunes are being built. Eight of the ten names here made their money through technology companies or the infrastructure powering them, from search engines and social media platforms to the chips now running artificial intelligence.

Jensen huang nvidia
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO | Image: NVIDIA Taiwan

The New Class of AI Billionaires

NameNet WorthCompanyAI Role
Elon Musk$839BTesla / xAIAI and robotics
Larry Page$257BGoogleAI infrastructure
Sergey Brin$237BGoogleAI research
Jensen Huang$154BNVIDIAAI chips
Eric Schmidt$35.5BGoogleAI investment
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Most of the fortunes tied to artificial intelligence aren’t coming from flashy AI apps. They’re coming from the companies building the infrastructure underneath it.

NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang is the clearest example. The company’s chips power much of the world’s AI training and data centres, turning the hardware behind the AI boom into one of the most profitable businesses on the planet.

Giovanni ferrero
Giovanni Ferrero, President of Ferrero International S.A. Image: Ferrero

Notable Billionaires Outside Big Tech

NameNet WorthIndustrySource
Changpeng Zhao$110BCryptoBinance
Mukesh Ambani$99.7BConglomerateReliance Industries
Gautam Adani$63.8BInfrastructureAdani Group
Zhang Yiming$69.3BTechnologyTikTok
Giovanni Ferrero$48.8BFoodFerrero
Scroll horizontally to view full table

What stands out here isn’t the industry, but the scale. These fortunes come from businesses that reach hundreds of millions of customers, whether that’s Binance’s global crypto exchange, TikTok’s massive social platform or Ferrero’s chocolate empire.

Different products, same outcome: businesses built to operate across entire continents.

Entertainment’s Billionaire Club

Dr. Dre once declared himself “hip-hop’s first billionaire.” In 2026, that claim finally became official.

The rap legend has joined the Forbes Billionaires List, becoming one of only six musicians on the global ranking, alongside Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

Dre’s fortune is largely tied to the $3 billion sale of Beats by Dre to Apple in 2014, a deal that helped reshape the streaming music era. Despite crossing the billion-dollar mark, Dre still sits far down the rankings, tied for 3,332nd place.

The list also includes several familiar names from film, television and publishing.

RankNameNet WorthIndustry
293Gabe Newell$11BVideo games
557Steven Spielberg$7.1BMovies
1325Oprah Winfrey$3.2BTelevision
2052Taylor Swift$2BMusic
2712Tyler Perry$1.4BFilm & television
3017J.K. Rowling$1.2BBooks
3017Arnold Schwarzenegger$1.2BFilm & investments
3185Jerry Seinfeld$1.1BComedy
3185James Cameron$1.1BMovies
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The pattern across entertainment is similar to tech: the biggest fortunes usually come from ownership, not just performing. Production studios, intellectual property rights and media companies tend to generate far more wealth than individual projects.

It’s why artists like Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Rihanna now sit alongside billionaire film directors like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg, and media moguls on the billionaire list.

Mark mateschitz red bull
Mark Mateschitz, who owns 49% of Red Bull GmbH | Image: Red Bull

Young Billionaires

NameAgeNet WorthSource
Mark Mateschitz33$45.8BRed Bull
Lukas Walton39$48.9BWalmart
Mark Zuckerberg41$222BMeta
Zhang Yiming41$69.3BTikTok
Scroll horizontally to view full table

There are two clear routes onto the billionaire list before 40.

The first is building a platform used by hundreds of millions of people. Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok founder Zhang Yiming both made their fortunes this way, turning social media platforms into global advertising machines.

The second route is inheritance. Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz, now 33, and Walmart heir Lukas Walton represent the other side of the billionaire equation: global consumer brands passed down through generations.

Different paths, same outcome. By their early forties, both groups have already joined the world’s wealthiest ranks.

Gina rinehart
Gina Rinehart | Image: Supplied / Hancock Prospecting

The Richest Australians

Forbes lists 56 Australians among the world’s billionaires in 2026.

RankNameNet WorthIndustry
101Gina Rinehart$25.5BMining
110Harry Triguboff$23.4BReal estate
128Andrew Forrest$20.3BMining
234Anthony Pratt$12.8BManufacturing
402Frank Lowy$8.8BInvestments
444Kerry Stokes$8.1BMedia / Construction
498Cliff Obrecht$7.6BSoftware
498Melanie Perkins$7.6BSoftware
520Mike Cannon-Brookes$7.4BSoftware
567Scott Farquhar$7BSoftware
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Australia’s billionaire list shows two very different ways fortunes are still being built here. At the top sit the country’s mining heavyweights, with iron ore continuing to generate enormous wealth.

But further down the list, a newer group of tech founders is starting to appear. Canva’s Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, along with Atlassian founders Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, represent the software economy Australia has spent the past decade trying to build.

Donald trump sneakers in hand

How Rich Is Does Donald Trump?

RankNameNet WorthIndustry
645Donald Trump$6.5BReal estate
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Donald Trump appears at No. 645 on the 2026 Forbes billionaire list with an estimated $6.5 billion fortune, largely tied to his real estate business.

What stands out is how quickly that number has jumped. Forbes’ wealth history shows Trump’s net worth climbing sharply between 2024 and 2026.

Much of the rise has been linked to cryptocurrency ventures and media projects tied to the Trump brand. For a sitting president, it’s a pretty substantial jump.

What the Billionaire List Reveals

A clear pattern runs through the 2026 billionaire rankings.

The biggest fortunes are still being built around the infrastructure of the digital world, from search engines and social media platforms to the chips powering artificial intelligence.

At the same time, older wealth engines haven’t gone anywhere. Mining still anchors Australia’s richest fortunes, while a new wave of software founders is slowly joining them.

Different industries, different eras. Same outcome: the businesses that reach the most people still build the biggest fortunes.

Common Questions About the Forbes Billionaires List

How does Forbes actually calculate someone’s wealth

Forbes employs a team of reporters to track public shareholdings, real estate, art, yachts, and other high-value assets. They value private companies by comparing them to similar public firms and apply a 10% liquidity discount. Known debts are subtracted from the final total to reach an estimated net worth.

Why aren’t people like Vladimir Putin or royal families on the list?

Forbes excludes world leaders and royals who derive their wealth solely from their position of power or who control national riches in trust. Additionally, the magazine requires verifiable documentation of individual asset ownership; in cases like Putin, the blurring of personal and state funds makes independent verification impossible.

Why are the numbers different on Bloomberg’s list?

The lists use different methodologies and timing. Bloomberg updates its index daily based on market closes, while the main Forbes list is a fixed annual snapshot. They also vary in technical details; for instance, Bloomberg often applies a smaller 5% discount to private assets and uses different tax rate assumptions for cash holdings.

Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

