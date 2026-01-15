Home/Entertainment
Zoe saldaña
ENTERTAINMENT

Zoe Saldaña Now the Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Zoe Saldaña is now the highest-grossing actor, exceeding $15.46 billion worldwide.
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash pushed her past Scarlett Johansson’s career total.
  • She is the first actor to feature in four $2 billion blockbusters.
  • Her success comes from consistent roles in Avatar, Marvel, and Star Trek.
  • Saldaña proves that franchise longevity and consistency drive massive box office results.

Hollywood sure loves a victory lap. The louder, the better. But this one didn’t arrive with a big announcement or a victory speech. It arrived in the same way Saldaña’s career has always progressed. One film at a time, and one franchise after another. Now, the totals speak for themselves. Zoe Saldaña is the highest-grossing actor of all time, overtaking Scarlett Johansson, as Avatar: Fire and Ash pushed her career box office beyond USD$15.46 billion (approx. AUD$23.13 billion).

In a world obsessed with megastars and hype cycles, Saldaña’s rise shows something else entirely. Her career wasn’t built on a single dominant character (Gamora may beg to differ) or a decade of headline vehicles. It was built on consistency. On repeat value. On turning up, again and again, inside the biggest money printing machines Hollywood has ever produced.

Whether you first noticed her in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl or only really clocked her once the franchise era took over, her record-breaking title makes it clear that the modern box office doesn’t just reward visibility, but also people who stick around.

30 best sci fi movies of the 21st century so far guardians of the galaxy
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ | Image: Marvel Studios / Walt Disney

How Saldaña Reached The Number One Spot

Avatar: Fire and Ash added more than USD$1.2 billion to Zoe Saldaña’s career total on its own. That single release was enough to push her past Scarlett Johansson and lock in the top spot. It also explains why this record arrived so suddenly.

That said, Fire and Ash isn’t doing anything unusual for Avatar. Sure, it’s tracking behind the first two films in terms of box office numbers, but it’s still held the domestic No. 1 spot since its release in December 2025 and has comfortably cleared the billion-dollar mark. When a franchise operates at that scale, even a “smaller” entry shifts careers in a big way. Saldaña has been part of the Avatar world since day one, and three films in, that consistency continues to pay off.

When you add in Saldaña’s Marvel run as Gamora across the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the Avengers films, and you’re looking at a career built less on spikes and more on accumulation. It’s what happens when you’re a part of the biggest franchises in cinema for long enough. The dollars add up.

James camerons best movies ranked avatar 2009
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana in ‘Avatar’ | Image: 20th Century Fox

What are Zoe Saldaña’s Highest-Grossing Films?

Once you lay out the films Saldaña has been part of, the headline sounds less surprising and far more earned.

RankTitleRelease YearWorldwide Box Office
1Avatar2009$2,923,706,026
2Avengers: Endgame2019$2,717,503,922
3Avatar: The Way of Water2022$2,322,902,023
4Avengers: Infinity War2018$2,048,158,241
5Avatar: Fire and Ash2025$1,231,139,287
6Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 22017$869,087,963
7Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 32023$845,555,777
8Guardians of the Galaxy2014$770,882,395
9Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl2003$654,310,819
10Star Trek Into Darkness2013$467,381,584
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Very few actors can claim to have been part of two $2 billion blockbuster films. But Saldaña can. And that’s why she’s sitting at number one.

Jurassic World Rebirth Review - Man of Many
Scarlett Johansson in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ (2025) | Image: Jasin Boland / Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

How Does it Compare to Scarlett Johansson?

Saldaña overtook Scarlett Johansson to take the top spot. However, we’re not examining this from the perspective of pure competition. Rather, it’s a retrospective look at how two very different careers ended up in the same place and still outdid the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Pratt.

MetricZoe SaldañaScarlett JohanssonWinner
Total Films4856N/A
Total Domestic$6,101,842,933$6,213,074,204Scarlett
Total International$10,757,350,167$10,222,409,580Zoe
Worldwide Box Office$16,859,193,100$16,435,483,784Zoe
Average Per Film$383,163,480$293,490,782Zoe
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Johansson’s career is clearly the more visible of the two. More star vehicles. More films where she’s clearly the face of the release (Lucy included). Saldaña’s career, although less prominent, demonstrates that her presence generates revenue. She may not always be the reason you bought a ticket, but she’s often one of the reasons the film is a runaway success.

Samuel l jackson
Samuel L. Jackson | Image: Supplied

Who is the Highest-Grossing Male Actor?

After Saldaña and Johansson, the next names on the list are exactly who you’d expect if you’ve been paying attention to the last 15 years of cinema.

According to The Numbers, the highest-grossing actors that follow include Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Pratt.

If you strip Marvel out entirely, the highest-grossing actors left standing are Tom Cruise, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Tom Hanks. Different genres, different eras, but it’s a lesson in longevity again. They’ve been a part of major franchises, including Riddick, Fast & Furious, DC Comics, and Toy Story. It’s clear as day that franchises bring in a significant amount of money.

RankActorDomestic Box Office (USD)MoviesAverage per film (USD)
1Samuel L. Jackson$5,850,177,91570$83,573,970
2Robert Downey Jr.$5,474,546,16545$121,656,581
3Chris Pratt$5,355,465,23728$191,266,616
4Tom Hanks$5,207,996,16658$89,793,037
5Tom Cruise$5,049,878,35245$112,219,519
6Bradley Cooper$4,768,433,72230$158,947,791
7Harrison Ford$4,433,926,08043$103,114,560
8Chris Hemsworth$4,429,513,45931$142,887,531
9Chris Evans$4,222,531,49829$145,604,534
10Dwayne Johnson$4,202,926,70141$102,510,407
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Saldaña’s record is a reminder of how modern box office success actually works. Stick around long enough, pick the right projects, and be reliable when it counts.

Do that, and one day you wake up at the top of the list without ever needing a victory lap.

Follow Zoe Saldaña

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Logan paul pikachu illustrator card auction
ENTERTAINMENT

Logan Paul’s World-Record Pokémon Card is Up For Grabs, Already Fetching Multi-Millions

Best wineries in Victoria
DRINKS

10 Best Wineries in Victoria, According to a Sommelier

Maxmillian martin
HEALTH & FITNESS

World’s Strongest Man Thor ‘The Mountain’ Björnsson to Attempt Record Lift at Enhanced Games

Defender
CARS

15 Best Selling Luxury Cars of 2025 Revealed

Dune part 3
MOVIES & TV

11 Most Anticipated New Movies of 2026

Luke Thompson | Image; Supplied
MOVIES & TV

Interview: Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson On Playing Prince Charming

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Pikachu and poké ball 72152
GAMING

LEGO Pokémon Sets Have Arrived, Pre-Order Details and Pricing Confirmed

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Four seasons private jet experience
TRAVEL

Four Seasons Unveils Its 2027 ‘New World Icons’ Private Jet Experience

One battle after another
MOVIES & TV

Golden Globes 2026: Biggest Winners and Losers Revealed (Full List)

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Ferrari roma spider front three quarter
CARS

2026 Ferrari Roma Spider Review: 1960s “La Dolce Vita” Throwback

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Best watch articles 2025
WATCHES

10 Best Watch Stories & Releases of 2025

Option 2
TECH

CES 2026: Best Tech Products, Robots, Gadgets, Laptops, and More