Visiting California For the Super Bowl or World Cup? 10 Things To Do While You’re There

California is already a must-visit destination, but it’s about to become a sports-lovers’ paradise. As if the perfect weather and endless activities weren’t enough, the Golden State will host (and co-host) two Super Bowls and the World Cup over the next two years. Should you attend one or more of these sporting events, stick around because there’s so much more to do. Besides, who the heck wants to head right back after the long flight? Here are 10 ways to make the most of your stay, each one vetted by us during a recent excursion.

Best Things to Do in California

From the rugged cliffs of Big Sur to the palm-lined streets of Los Angeles, every corner of the Golden State tells its own story. Visitors can stroll along the Venice Beach boardwalk, sip wine in Santa Barbara, or explore the charming coastal town of Cambria on horseback. For those chasing adventure, there’s kayaking through the calm waters of Morro Bay or catching a live game at one of LA’s most iconic venues. Here are some of the best things to do in Calinfornia this eyar.

Photo credit: Cosm

1. Watch a Movie or Sporting Event at Cosm Los Angeles

If you’re attending the World Cup or Super Bowl 2027 in Los Angeles, you’ll be heading to the newly constructed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. We were just there for a nail-biting NFL showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, and the game was nothing short of epic. Meanwhile, there’s a similarly unforgettable venue waiting right up the street. It goes by the name of Cosm, and it takes cinematic viewing to mind-blowing new heights.

Odds are you’re familiar with the Las Vegas Sphere, and Cosm is the same concept scaled down to size. The name is a fusion of the words “Cosmos” and “Colosseum,” and the venue itself is part planetarium and part IMAX theatre. Guests sit inside a screen dome and thereby find themselves utterly swallowed by imagery. It’s a terrific place to watch sporting events, taped concerts, nature-based documentaries, or special re-releases of movies like The Matrix.

We went to a screening of The Matrix, and it was truly something else. The movie played up front on a traditional widescreen, while the dome displayed supporting visuals to enhance the experience. Picture yourself being flanked by office cubicles when Neo first gets the call from Morpheus, or being completely enveloped in white when Neo first learns the ways of the matrix, and you get the idea. In other scenarios, the Cosm dome came to life with moving code sequences or trippy elements, so as to drive home a particularly kinetic sequence.

In addition to the entertainment, Cosm has attentive servers on hand to bring drinks (including cocktails) and food orders directly to your seat. And we must say, the food we tried was pretty freaking good considering our surroundings! If you have a few hours to kill, this is definitely a great way to kill them.

Photo credit: Helen Hayes Media

2. Take a Private E-Bike Tour of Venice Beach and Santa Monica

You’ve probably heard all about the Venice Beach boardwalk, but this is a place that must be seen to be believed. There’s a bohemian vibe in these parts that seems stuck in time, complete with the omnipresent smell of pot smoke and the deluge of street vendors. Combine that with attractive surfer types – who have somehow avoided the daily grind – and there’s a perennial sense of freedom in the air.

Elsewhere in Venice Beach, the times they are a-changing. As wealthier people continue to buy up the area’s increasingly expensive real estate, businesses on Abbot Kinney Boulevard are getting posher and posher. The result is a thriving beach town that straddles two unconventional worlds and throws in some picturesque canals for good measure.

And what better way to experience Venice Beach’s bifold nature than to hop on an e-bike for a private guided tour? You can also cruise into the neighbouring town of Santa Monica, where the vibe is a bit cleaner and a tad more commercial, but still completely authentic to itself (which isn’t to mention the famous pier). Expect time to fly, no matter where your journey may take you. Relaxation never felt so stimulating as it does in these parts.

Photo credit: James Gardiner

3. Spend a Few Days in Santa Barbara

Cruise up the Pacific Coast Highway from Los Angeles, and in about two hours, you’ll arrive in the dreamy city of Santa Barbara. Perched between the beautiful mountains and the equally beautiful ocean, this is as close to paradise as mainland USA can get. Yes, it costs a small fortune to live here, but there’s a refreshing lack of pretence that makes all feel genuinely welcome. Consider it the perfect place to spend a few days of leisure and activity during your stay.

Rather than focus on just one or two activities, allow us to offer a bunch of suggestions. For starters, we stayed at the Santa Barbara Inn, a Mediterranean-style hotel that expertly captures the city’s mix of luxuriousness and easygoingness. But you won’t stay in your room long because there’s simply too much to do, such as visit the wharf, hit up the zoo, shop on the bustling State Street Promenade, hang out in a salt cave, swim in the ocean, tour the Old Mission, experience a meditative sound bath at The Sacred Space in nearby Summerland, and so much more.

Santa Barbara County is also home to a sprawling wine country, with countless vineyards dotted throughout the region. There are plenty of tasting rooms in the city, or you can venture through the mountains and into nearby towns like Los Olivos and Santa Ynez for tastings, dining, and shopping. You’ll also want to check out the tourist town of Solvang, which might as well be known as “Little Denmark” with its smattering of windmills, Danish bakeries, museums, and other attractions.

Additional dining highlights include the following:

Little King – If you’re looking for some of the best coffee drinks and avocado toast in Santa Barbara (or possibly all of California), you’ll find them here.

– If you’re looking for some of the best coffee drinks and avocado toast in Santa Barbara (or possibly all of California), you’ll find them here. Flor De Maiz – This elevated Mexican restaurant draws upon the flavours and styles of Oaxaca to deliver supremely tasty moles, ceviches, enchiladas, and other classic fare.

– This elevated Mexican restaurant draws upon the flavours and styles of Oaxaca to deliver supremely tasty moles, ceviches, enchiladas, and other classic fare. bouchon – We spent a day at the Farmer’s Market with the chef of this evergreen hotspot, as he picked out fresh produce and ingredients for the week’s menu. From nearby farms to our dinner table, the results were fantastic (shout out to the maple-glazed duck, in particular).

– We spent a day at the Farmer’s Market with the chef of this evergreen hotspot, as he picked out fresh produce and ingredients for the week’s menu. From nearby farms to our dinner table, the results were fantastic (shout out to the maple-glazed duck, in particular). Clark’s Oyster Bar – This high-end seafood spot is located in the upscale town of Montecito, where million-dollar mansions are tucked away down woodsy roads and behind guarded gates. If you’re craving oysters, lobster rolls, craft cocktails, and potential celebrity sightings, this is the place for you.

– This high-end seafood spot is located in the upscale town of Montecito, where million-dollar mansions are tucked away down woodsy roads and behind guarded gates. If you’re craving oysters, lobster rolls, craft cocktails, and potential celebrity sightings, this is the place for you. 1926 Lobby Bar – This refined lobby bar at Hotel Santa Barbara is like a tasting tour of the Roaring Twenties. Order an Old Fashioned or an Espresso Martini and let your uniformed bartender take care of the rest.

Photo credit: Covell Ranch

4. Go Horseback Riding in Cambria

You’ve heard of NorCal and So-Cal, but have you heard of SLO CAL? The catchy nickname takes on a dual meaning to cover the central region of California’s Central Coast – where things are a bit more laid back – and also the city of San Luis Obispo (aka SLO). We’ll get to San Luis Obispo shortly, but in the meantime, the nearby village of Cambria is your next discovery in wait.

Here in Cambria, fog rolls off the hills, and deer poke their heads through the surrounding trees. Downtown is all kinds of charming, and our lunch at Brydge Restaurant – located in a historic house – was superb. But the real reason to visit this area is tucked far away in the mountainous woods. Welcome to Covell Ranch, one of the only places in the world where you can ride a Clydesdale.

If you like the sound of riding a massive horse for two hours (vehicle tours are also available) through the winding hills and valleys of SLO CAL – the Pacific Ocean not too far off in the distance – then you simply must book this adventure. There’s plenty of history and wildlife to pick up along the way as well, with local experts as your guide. Outdoor experiences rarely get more memorable than this one.

Photo credit: Helen Hayes Media

5. Go Kayaking in Morro Bay

Do you love wildlife? Then you owe it to yourself to take a private (or public) kayaking tour in Morro Bay. You’ve never been so close to seals, otters, oysters, and an assortment of bird species as you will be here, as though you’re a part of the natural habitat. Rounding out the magical vibe are a slew of scenic landscapes and landmarks. Our tour guide was the kind of mellow that you can only find in these parts, while his knowledge of the area and its inhabitants was nothing short of encyclopedic. Put it all together for another outdoor experience you’ll never forget.

Photo credit: Madonna Inn

6. Stop at the Madonna Inn

We don’t care if you stay or eat here (though the cake was quite good), but you must stop at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo. Sprung from the imaginations of construction magnate Alex Madonna and his wife Phyllis, the hotel pays glorious homage to all things kitsch. Mr Madonna’s love of pink is palpable, but so is the couple’s obsession with theme and detail. As a result, each of the property’s 110 rooms has its own unique motif. There’s also a spa, pool, dining, horseback riding, shopping, and more. The only thing missing is a roller coaster and a Ferris wheel. Seriously.

Photo credit: slocal.com

7. Stay at Hotel San Luis Obispo

The city of San Luis Obispo is young at heart and serene in spirit, with Spanish-style architecture, pleasant weather, and an abundance of college students. There’s plenty to see and do here, be it dine, shop, or visit a local mission. You might as well spend the night while you’re at it, and if you do, we can’t recommend Hotel San Luis Obispo (aka Hotel SLO) highly enough.

Located in the heart of the city, Hotel SLO has modern hospitality down to a science, hence the Michelin Key it earned in 2024. Of all the places we stayed during our trip, this was our favourite. The rooms are spacious and clean, and some even come with a small balcony. Traverse the city by day and then come back here for a nightcap and a smooth night’s rest.

Photo credit: Nate’s on Marsh

8. Eat at Nate’s on Marsh

This homey Italian joint in San Luis Obispo was our favourite meal of the trip, and so we’re going to shower it with a little extra love. Pretty much everyone at the table ordered the Spicy Vodka Rigatoni and then described it as one of the best things they had ever eaten, so order with confidence. The drinks are also executed to stiff perfection. Speaking of which, martinis are currently only $10 every Monday (a steal in today’s climate).

DIMENSIONS by Hybycozo at Sensorio Paso Robles

9. Experience Sensorio in Paso Robles

Aussies may be familiar with The Field of Light, an outdoor light installation in Uluru (among other locations). It was created by artist Bruce Munroe, who also helped conceive Sensorio, a permanent attraction in Paso Robles. To enter this sprawling domain is to immerse yourself in a variety of massive light-based exhibitions. Yes, there’s the impossibly enormous Field of Light, but there’s also an interactive sculpture garden, sound-based light towers, and even some bars and food carts. How did they think of this? You’ll be asking the whole time. We don’t know either, but we’re glad they did!

Photo credit: Niner Wine Estates

10. Go Wine Tasting in Paso Robles

Some say Paso Robles is today what Napa Valley was over a decade ago, meaning a scenic place to enjoy great California wine without feeling like you’re stuck in a tourist trap (even if the downtown area is ripped straight out of a Hallmark movie). We can recommend Niner Wine Estates, but that’s just one of the area’s many great wineries. Sip and savour, SLO CAL style.

Photo credit: Helen Hayes Media

BONUS: Keep Going

Why stop in Paso Robles when you can keep driving along the coastline, checking out places like Big Sur, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Carmel, and eventually, San Francisco? Or you can head east to hit up Yosemite National Park, not too far away from the Mammoth Mountain ski area. Trust us when we say we could keep going and going and going, and so could you, should you visit this gloriously diverse state.

DISCLAIMER: The author of this post, Jacob Osborb, was invited to attend the locations outlined as a guest of Visit California.