2026 Toyota HiLux Review: Enough to Be Australia’s Best Selling Vehicle?

Interior

Engine

Driving

Safety

Readtime: 12 min

Pros Cons Much smoother, more compliant ride thanks to new suspension tuning on SR5/Rogue, and EPAS makes long drives easier and reduces fatigue. Carryover 2.8-L diesel may feel outdated to buyers wanting more power, and it’s still only a 6-speed auto without full-time 4A mode on-road. Retuned Multi-Terrain Select works impressively off-road and the improved cameras and steering precision inspire confidence on tricky tracks. Interior materials feel durable but not particularly premium, and there were some ergonomic quirks (e.g., driver’s seat bolstering). Lower commericial grades remain bouncy when unladen. Scroll horizontally to view full table

Evolutionary rather than revolutionary, the new Toyota HiLux is here, and I’ve had a chance to get behind the wheel of the perennial top-seller at the local media launch on the NSW South Coast. Here, we put the HiLux to the test on open roads from Canberra to Jervis Bay, including the twisty mountain roads of the Kings Highway, and off the beaten track in Yalwal National Park.

Toyota didn’t have to reinvent the wheel with the launch of the new model, and they know that. It continues to be a top seller in the market, despite its age, so what I really wanted to find out was just how evolutionary this new model is.

With a new suspension tune on SR5, Rogue, and RuggedX model grades, a locally reworked Multi-Terrain Select 4×4 system, electric power steering, upgraded front brakes with larger discs (SR5 and up), and plenty of new creature comforts on the inside, including a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s standard across the range it certainly has the potential to compete with the top-selling Ford Ranger and claw back a few sales with the eventual goal of becoming the top-seller in an ever-fragmented ute segment. Let’s take a look at how Toyota has performed with this comprehensive review of the new HiLux!

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

Price

The 2026 Toyota HiLux range kicks off from $33,990 plus on-roads for the 4×2 WorkMate single-cab chassis. However, we spent most of our time behind the wheel of the range-topping Rogue 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up 48V (AT), which starts at $71,990 before on-road costs. It features additions such as mineral-coloured upholstery, an electric tray roller cover, and a central locking tailgate.

Most customers will choose the SR5 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up 48V (AT), which starts at $65,990 before on-road costs. Like the Rogue, it features a comfort-oriented leaf-spring rear suspension tune, which is a night-and-day difference over the WorkMate and SR variants. It’s geared more towards on- and off-road comfort, and if you plan on using your new HiLux every day, it’s a no-brainer in my books. You also gain dual-zone automatic climate control, high-grade LED headlights, larger front brake discs, a cooled glove box, and more.

Every model in the lineup comes with a large 12.3-inch centre touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, DAB digital radio, and Toyota Connected Services with a 12-month subscription.

Here’s a closer look at the complete list of prices for the 2026 Toyota HiLux:

WorkMate 4×2 Single Cab-Chassis (MT) — $33,990

WorkMate 4×2 Single Cab-Chassis (AT) — $35,990

WorkMate 4×2 Double Cab Pick-Up (AT) — $47,990

WorkMate 4×4 Single Cab-Chassis (AT) — $45,990

WorkMate 4×4 Double Cab-Chassis (AT) — $52,490

WorkMate 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up (AT) — $53,990



SR 4×2 Double Cab Pick-Up (AT) — $52,990

SR 4×4 Extra Cab-Chassis (AT) — $54,990

SR 4×4 Double Cab-Chassis (MT) — $54,990

SR 4×4 Double Cab-Chassis 48V (AT) — $57,990

SR 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up 48V (AT) — $59,490



SR5 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up (MT) — $63,990

SR5 4×4 SR5 Double Cab-Chassis 48V (AT) — $64,490

SR5 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up 48V (AT*) — $65,990



Rogue 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up 48V (AT) — $71,990

Rugged X 4×4 Double Cab Pick-Up 48V (AT) — $71,990

There are only two options available with the new HiLux. The first is Premium Paint ($675), and the second is the Premium Interior Pack (SR5 only), which costs $2,500 and includes black leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

Comprehensive range of more than 25 genuine accessories is also available for the new HiLux at launch, including bull bars, side steps, sports bars, roller covers, trays, driving lights and more.

2026 Toyota HiLux WorkMate | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota HiLux SR | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota HiLux SR5 | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota HiLux Rogue | Image: Toyota

Interior

It doesn’t feel too fancy inside the new HiLux, but that’s exactly what the brand is going for with the latest model. There’s a pragmatic nature to the interior, and it feels as though it’s built to last hundreds of thousands of kilometres. To me, it won’t age nearly as poorly as other dual-cab utes on the market from China, which often overwhelm the cabin with touchscreen and soft-touch materials, but poor quality.

Tech-wise, standard across the line is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display situated above the centre console, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, embedded satellite navigation, voice commands, and expanded Toyota Connected Services functionality. Toyota has paired this new screen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on SR5 and above, and a 7.0-inch screen for WorkMate and SR grades. You can choose from four display options on the larger screen, including Casual, Smart, Tough, and Sporty.

Sound comes from an eight-speaker system on SR and SR5 models, while a nine-speaker JBL 5 premium audio system with 22.4cm subwoofer comes as standard on Rogue and RuggedX and is optionally available on SR5 as part of the Premium Interior package.

Two USB-C ports and two 12V outlets (one on single-cab models) are located inside the cabin on all model grades. SR grades and above add two USB-C ports along with a wireless smartphone charger, while Rogue gains an additional 12V socket in the tub.

2026 Toyota HiLux Rogue | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota HiLux Rogue | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota HiLux Rogue | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota HiLux WorkMate | Image: Toyota

Leather-accented trim on the new-look steering wheel is offered on SR and above, while SR5 grades and above add a heating function.

The leather-accented upholstery and powered driver’s seat, offered on the Rogue (and Rugged X) model that I drove hundreds of kilometres in, were exceptionally comfortable and provided enough support on twisty roads. Strangely, the bolster rubbed hard against the centre console of the vehicle. However, this could be a quirk of an early production vehicle.

Next to these new seats, comfort has been improved with a broader and taller centre console that matches the height of the door armrest and can be slid forward. It’s situated next to newly developed front and rear seats, featuring an up to eight-way powered driver’s seat with lumbar support adjustment and leather-accented upholstery on higher-grade models.

Practicality remains a core focus of the HiLux, and plenty of physical buttons and knobs have been retained, positioned below the touchscreen infotainment screen, allowing the driver to keep their eyes on the road ahead. This also provides access to the new Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) traction control system on automatic SR 4×4 grades and above, as well as the Multi-Terrain Monitor on automatic double-cab pickup SR5 grades and above, which features numerous cameras positioned around the vehicle.

Other features include a two-tiered glove box and cupholders for both the front passenger and driver, as well as a cooled centre console box on SR5 and above model grades.

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

Engine

Specification Detail Engine model code 1GD-FTV Engine type 2.8-litre inline four-cylinder turbodiesel Valve mechanism 16-valve DOHC Capacity 2755cc Bore x stroke 92mm × 103.6mm Compression ratio 15.6:1 Maximum power (manual) 150kW @ 3400rpm Maximum power (automatic) 150kW @ 3000–3400rpm Maximum torque (manual) 420Nm @ 1400–3400rpm Maximum torque (automatic) 500Nm @ 1600–2800rpm Fuel system Common-rail fuel injection Minimum cetane rating 48 Emissions standard Euro 5 48V mild-hybrid system V-Active 48-volt system Motor generator type Permanent magnet synchronous Motor generator power 8.5kW Motor generator torque 65Nm Hybrid battery type Lithium-ion Hybrid battery capacity 4.3Ah Transmission (manual) RC61F six-speed manual Transmission (automatic) AC60E six-speed automatic Drivetrain Part-time 4WD with dual-range transfer case Rear differential Lockable (SR grades and above) Selectable modes High & Low range 4WD Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

Driving

We had the unique opportunity to switch between variants during this national media launch, which immediately showcased the differences between suspension tunes.

SR5, Rogue, and Rugged X models are equipped with a unique set of dampers and rear leaf springs. These transform the ride quality on and off-road, striking a balance between comfort and compliance. Where the previous generation vehicle felt very agricultural in its approach to ride and handling, requiring a significant amount of weight in the back to create any sort of comfort, this new HiLux performs well unladen.

You really notice the difference when you jump out of an SR and into an SR5 or Rogue, and it only becomes more obvious the longer you spend in the vehicle. It’s not to say that WorkMate or SR are uncomfortable, but they’re more fit for purpose when towing and carrying things, so they bounce around in the rear.

Strangely, despite all of this suspension work, the brand took a step back and reverted to dampers fitted inboard of the chassis rails. There’s no doubt in my mind that Toyota is playing its cards close to its chest when it comes to the widetrack variants. These models, which included the previous-generation Rogue and the now-discontinued GR Sport, increased the track width of the front and rear axles by 140mm through hardware modifications, raised the ride height by 20mm, and moved the dampers outboard. We asked the question, but Toyota wasn’t interested in answering, so watch this space.

Before we discuss the on- and off-road capabilities of the new ute, it is worth mentioning that the HiLux cannot operate in 4A mode on-road.

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

Off-road, the suspension tune once again shows its merit on corrugated roads. However, it was the retuned Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) 4×4 system that impressed me the most during low-speed maneuvers. It functions smoothly, sending power to the wheel with the most traction to help you navigate obstacles. This is especially true when two wheels are off the ground, and the system functions almost as well as a double difflock set-up that we’ve seen in Chinese competitors like the GWM Cannon XSR.

Through the wombat holes on our test track, the system demonstrated its ability to find traction, even when the wheels were two feet off the ground, and this was achieved with the MTS set to Automatic and no rear diff-lock engaged. When in high-range, drivers can select from Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud and Deep Snow modes, while low-range offers Auto, Sand, Mud and Rock mode.

It’s also here that the new Electronic Power-Assisted Steering (EPAS) makes its mark. Little to no effort is required to move the front wheels and position the car exactly where you want it, and this feel is adjusted according to the vehicle’s speed. Combine this with the outstanding surround-view camera system, which displays the vehicle’s side view and features two cameras positioned at each front wheel, and it’s a confidence-inspiring experience. On the road, the EPAS system also shows benefits by reducing driver fatigue. The HiLux now stays in its lane more easily, and with a lane-keep assistance system that doesn’t fight the driver, it makes long journeys a breeze.

I will also mention that there is a failsafe, manual backup system that will limit or deactivate the electric system, allowing the driver to steer the vehicle manually if a fault is detected.

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

So, the suspension retune does wonders for ride comfort, and the EPAS is a welcome upgrade, but what about the aspects that haven’t changed?

The 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine and 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic are carryover combinations with minor changes. However, I’m not overly concerned by this. Everyone on the internet wants more power and torque from their ute, but the reality is that this only helps those who tow heavy loads. Larger engines affect fuel economy, and we’re talking about a ute, not a sports car. If you’re looking for power, consider a Ford Ranger Raptor, Toyota Tundra, Chevrolet Silverado, or a RAM 1500 instead.

With 150kW of power from 3,000-3,400rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600-2,800rpm (420 Nm with manual), it’s adequate for daily duties. You can tow up to 3.5 tonnes, and Toyota’s V-Active Technology 48V mild-hybrid system is now standard on all SR automatic variants, including SR5, Rogue, and Rugged X. This helps improve stop-start performance and fuel economy, which is rated at 7.6 L/100km in Rogue trim.

Brakes are improved, with fixed four-cylinder calipers up front with 319mm discs on WorkMate and SR grades, and larger 338mm discs on all other grades. WorkMate and SR grades still use 297mm rear drum brakes, but it’s good to see that SR5 grades and up are offered with ventilated 335mm x 20mm discs and floating single-cylinder calipers. These top-end models also feature an automatic electric park brake.

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

Safety

The Toyota HiLux was awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating, with the following scores:

84% for adult occupant protection

89% for child occupant protection

82% for vulnerable road user protection

82% for safety assist

These scores are as good, or in some cases better, than those of cars like the new Hyundai Palisade, Mitsubishi ASX, and Denza B5. The addition of a centre airbag and enhanced automatic emergency braking (AEB) functionality makes the HiLux one of the safest new dual-cab utes available in Australia.

Other safety systems include pre-collision safety, autonomous emergency braking, active cruise control, lane departure alert, lane trace assist, road sign assist (speed signs only), auto high beam, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and, on pickup grades, front and rear parking sensors. Front rail extensions were added to enhance impact absorption, and the thickness of the front suspension tower has been increased to accommodate the new electric power steering.

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

Verdict

The new Toyota HiLux delivers exactly what customers want, but whether or not it appeals to the wider audience that has since moved on and into flashier competitors like the Ford Ranger remains to be seen.

Still, there is no denying that Toyota has delievered a fantastic product that carries on the legacy of one of the automotive worlds greatest marques. Sure, it has the same basic powertrain and chassis, but the changes made to the suspension, the MTS system, and the upgrades to the interior are significant.

They’ve modernised one of the most reliable vehicles on the market, without taking away too much of the utilitarian nature that gave, and continues to give the HiLux a leg up on its competitors.