2026 Honda Prelude Review: International First Drive

Honda revives the iconic Prelude as a hybrid sports coupe.

Uses Civic Hybrid powertrain with 135kW and 315Nm for balanced performance.

Civic Type R suspension and new S+ Shift boost driver engagement.

Sleek design, quality cabin, and surprising practicality with 428-litre boot.

Priced around $70k, offering frugal yet focused performance for 2026 launch.

It’s a big responsibility to revive an iconic model name like ‘Prelude’. The new car automatically bears the weight of the previous generation on its shoulders. So while the return of the Prelude name after a quarter of a century is good news for Honda fans, the modern interpretation has boots to fill.

Enthusiasts will appreciate how the carmaker is not abandoning fun, sporty cars that look great. However, unlike its naturally aspirated, high-revving predecessor, the new Prelude is a hybrid sports coupe with the same powertrain as the humble Civic Hybrid or CR-V.

Honda is adamant that this electrified powertrain is indeed the future for its performance-oriented cars. When combined with Civic Type R suspension, it promises to carry the torch of a vehicle that was fun in corners, but never particularly fast in a straight line. So while carmakers are jostling to build more SUVs, a sleek sports coupe is a breath of fresh air, and the new Prelude is undoubtedly an appealing proposition, along with the fact that the brand has at least maintained its coupe silhouette rather than making something else entirely. Let’s check out the full international first drive review!

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied

The powertrain choice might seem controversial, a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid system taken from the Civic hybrid e:HEV, which produces 135kW (approximately 181 HP) and 315Nm of torque. However, while it lags rivals like the Toyota GT86 in terms of horsepower, the torque figure means that the Prelude has enough firepower beneath its sleek design to get it up and moving.

Performance numbers aren’t earth-shattering, but they aren’t bad either, as the 0-100 km/h sprint is achieved in 8.2 seconds, and the top speed is 188km/h.

You’ve probably heard about the equally controversial ‘S+ Shift’, which simulates the sound and feel of a traditional automatic gearbox, despite being an e-CVT. That means on paper, there would be none of the dreaded ‘rubber band effect’ that CVTs are notorious for, and this gearbox can rev-match along with throttle ‘blip’ plus greater control on shifts like a proper dual clutch automatic. Truthfully, it feels closer to the simulated gearbox in the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied

There are four modes to choose from: ‘Comfort,’ ‘GT,’ ‘Sport,’ and ‘Individual’, plus a sophisticated suspension set-up taken from the Civic Type R.

Behind the wheel, the Prelude exhibits keen handling, with the S+ Shift feature working in the background to add a further layer of driver engagement. The gearbox does not feel like a traditional eCVT and has quicker shifts, which replicate the feel of a proper, quick automatic gearbox. It is engaging and perfectly suits the character of a sports coupe. If anything, the power delivery is smooth, and the car feels composed around corners.

Of course, a more powerful engine could have worked wonders as well, but maybe we could see that in a Prelude Type R in the future. The other impressive aspect is the lack of torque steer and the ability to put down power cleanly via its front wheels.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied 2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied

Inside, it resembles the new Civic, but that is not a bad thing, with excellent quality and a clean layout. There are plenty of physical buttons, and the central 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, along with the 9.0-inch central touchscreen, are easy to operate. If anything, the cabin lacks a bit of drama, but the wonderfully trimmed leather sport seats are a welcome touch, along with the flat-bottomed steering wheel. The seats come with fixed headrests and have generous bolstering, which is perfect for a more spirited drive. A massive 428-litre boot also makes it immensely practical, although the 2+2 layout is primarily theoretical, as the rear seat is best suited for kids only.

Expect generous equipment levels to include standard Adaptive dampers, LED headlights with adaptive high-beam, Dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Google-built-in infotainment system, heated leather sport seats, a 9-inch touchscreen, 19-inch alloy wheels, and the Honda Sensing suite of safety features.

2026 Honda Prelude | Image: Supplied

Set to be launched around the middle of 2026, the Prelude will be priced in the same ballpark as the Civic Type R, and that means around $70,000 drive-away.

Hence, this new sports coupe will occupy a niche segment, being a frugal sports car (5.2L/100km fuel consumption) with practicality in mind, while also offering a focused driving experience.

The sleek styling, ‘S+ Shift’ feature, and the Civic Type R-sourced suspension make this an alluring package with enough to tempt you. More than anything, it points to Honda’s commitment to exciting performance cars in this era of electrification.