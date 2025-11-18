In Greenland, Beauty and Brutality Walk Side by Side

Somewhere beyond the reach of certainty, Greenland waits. A country of survivalists, its story is one of monsters and myths, where nature still writes the rules.

Less than 50 kilometres off the coast of Ilulissat, we encounter our first giant. Rising from the turquoise depths of Disko Bay, the towering beast lifts a pale white shoulder to the sky. The mass of fractured blues and ghostly whites rises up to swallow the sun and a heavy blanket of darkness washes over our vessel.

We scurry from one side of our rickety boat to the other, pushing closer, eager to catch a glimpse of the ancient figure in motion. Around us, the sound of splintering ice cracks like weathered bones. Cameras click. The sputtering engine of our ageing charter boat drones on. And then, all of a sudden, silence.

An eerie calm falls over our boat. With the engine now off, we drift freely towards the towering giant that stands just out of reach. Icebergs of this size and scale, I think to myself, are almost beyond the limits of imagination. No photograph prepares you, no second-hand story could possibly convey the sheer enormity of these true marvels of nature. And just as I start to lose myself in thought, a voice from behind speaks up.