2025 BMW M3 CS Touring Review

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 8 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

You rarely get the opportunity to jump behind the wheel of a one of 55 limited-production BMW M product. Let alone one that is as desirable, collectable and fast as the 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring (from AUD$253,900 plus on-road costs).

It was revealed at the famous Mount Panorama circuit ahead of the Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race in January, marking the first time a BMW had its global debut in Australia. While allocations have since been exhausted, it remains one of the most special models in the brand’s lineup, featuring a 405kW in-line six-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine directly inspired by the M4 GT3 race car. This helps the CS Touring accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, while achieving 0-200km/h in an equally impressive 11.7 seconds. Of course, it reduces weight with a generous amount of carbon fibre.

Only 55 examples of the BMW M3 CS Touring landed in Australia. If you’re lucky enough to have secured an allocation of this highly sought-after vehicle, you would have been able to pick from one of four colours: British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Frozen Solid White and Sapphire Black metallic. The car that I’m driving for this review was in a beautiful BRG with gold wheels. “Perfect spec,” if you will.

2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

What’s Under the Bonnet?

I’ve included a comprehensive list of specifications for the 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring at the end of this article. However, I’d like to begin this review by examining the engine and powertrain first, as they are derived from a racecar.

The high-revving, torquey, and powerful 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine from the standard M3 Touring has been upgraded, now producing 405kW (+15kW) and 650Nm of torque. This is primarily achieved by increasing the boost pressure of the two mono-scroll turbochargers to 2.1 bar, but also by adding the same motorsport enhancements to the engine as we found in the M3 CS. This includes a sleeve-free closed-deck crankcase, lighter cylinder bores, a 3D-printed cylinder head core, and a track-specific oil supply system.

The result from all of this BMW wizardry is a blistering 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds and 0-200km/h time of 11.7 seconds. Keep your foot in it, and you’ll see a 300km/h top speed on the dashboard, courtesy of the standard M Driver’s Package. These numbers only tell part of the story, as the in-gear acceleration from the CS Touring is exceptionally strong and more than enough for the Victorian backroads I was navigating.

2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

How Does the M3 CS Touring Drive?

Next to the engine, the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, electronically controlled dampers of the adaptive M suspension, Servotronic steering, and integrated braking system, as well as the engine mounts themselves, have been upgraded to better match the track-oriented nature of the CS Touring.

It’s the first thing that you notice while driving, as the front end feels infinitely more connected to the road. Frankly, without overstating what BMW has managed to achieve here, it’s bordering on industry-leader Porsche when it comes to the feel through the wheel. This is despite the system being an electronically assisted (EPAS) one, and it all comes down to the work they’ve done with the Servotronic (speed-sensitive unit) system. It’s alert without being darty, and you’re able to place the front end of the car exactly where you want on any road.

Great driving experiences start with excellent steering feel, and that’s exactly what the M3 CS Touring gives you.

2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

The next thing you notice is the additional power when you plant your foot, which comes in a large wave of torque after 2,000 rpm and continues until redline. You’re able to flow with the car through corners more so than any other wagon on sale, and the rear-bias AWD system lets you have a little fun on corner exit.

If you’re a track rat, the optionally available M Carbon ceramic brakes with red callipers from our test car would be our pick over the standard-fit M Compound brakes. Still, you’re unlikely to overwhelm the standard brakes on the street, and if you find yourself doing so, then you should probably have a long, hard think about the speed at which you’re driving on public roads.

True to the ‘CS’ nomenclature, lightweight elements have been added throughout the vehicle, but it is unclear whether or not they make a difference to the driving experience. Weight has been reduced by 15 kilograms overall by adding a titanium, electronically-controlled, rear exhaust alongside M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive double-spoke design, and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) for the car’s bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps and rear diffuser.

This exhaust sounds particularly throaty, more so than the standard vehicle, but not to the point that it becomes overly raspy. It has plenty of burbles on overrun, and I found it to be the perfect balance of sound and engagement for daily duties.

RELATED: BMW M3 Touring Review: Practically Perfect?

2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many 2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

What’s the Interior Like?

With plenty of carbon fibre and alcantara, the inside of the BMW M3 CS Touring feels particularly special. To name the parts specifically, the centre console, electronically adjustable and heated M Carbon bucket seats, and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are all finished in carbon-fibre.

Strangely, I found that the standard-fit armrests on the car’s doors are particularly hard on the elbows during long drives. I believe they’re designed with less foam to make the car lighter, but they’re not exceptionally comfortable.

Technology is a carryover from the standard M3 Touring model, which means you’re getting BMW Operating System 8.5 on the 12.3-inch instrument display, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 14.9-inch driver’s display. This includes functions such as M Shift Lights, vehicle set-up, tyre pressure and temperature readouts. Everything works very well, and I couldn’t identify any significant negative aspects regarding the car’s technology.

Being a wagon means you’re getting infinite practicality, and there’s up to 1,510 litres of available cargo space inside the CS Touring, which is only slightly less than the 1,600 litres you’ll find in the brand-new BMW X1 SUV.

2025 BMW M3 CS Touring | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Man of Many’s Verdict on the M3 CS Touring

On paper, it might seem as though the upgrades made to the M3 CS Touring are minimal.

They’ve added some power, experimented with the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and modified the gearbox, all while incorporating firmer engine mounts. They’ve enhanced the visual design with staple yellow DRLs, a black high-gloss roof, and a model-specific roof spoiler, but can that transform the car?

The short answer is yes, and it does.

The hardcore nature of the CS won’t be for everyone, and a standard car is more comfortable for longer drives. However, if you want the quicket, best-looking, most desirable version of a car that was already category-leading, then you’ve found it in the M3 CS Touring.

2025 BMW M3 CS Touring Standard Factory Equipment in Australia

CS-specific factory equipment includes:

CS model-specific Full Leather Merino upholstery

19 and 20-inch M light alloy wheels star spoke 827M wheels

M Compound brake, red high-gloss

M Carbon bucket seats, electric and heated

M Alcantara steering wheel

Adaptive LED headlights with yellow icons

M Carbon exterior package

M Driver’s Package (300km/h top speed and BMW M Advance 2 Driving Experience course)

Carbon fibre bonnet

Carbon front splitter

Titanium Exhaust with tailpipes in Black matt

CS-specific engine mount

Carryover equipment from BMW M3 Touring Competitive with M xDrive includes:

M xDrive

Adaptive M Suspension

Alarm system

Ambient Lighting

Automatic 2-zone air conditioning

Comfort Access system

Connected Package Professional

DAB+ tuner

Interior trim finishers, Carbon Fibre

Live Cockpit Professional with Head-Up Display

M Seat belts

Seat heating, front

Tyre pressure indicator

Tyre repair kit

Wireless charging for smartphone

Equipment specifically added to M3 CS Touring includes:

M front-end strut brace

Driving Assistant

Parking Assistant

Sun protection glazing

Choice of BMW Individual Paintwork

Exterior finishes (all no-cost options) include: