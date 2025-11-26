Black Friday Deals Banner
BMW Waves Goodbye to the Z4 With Limited ‘Final Edition’

Ben McKimm
  • BMW retires the Z4 nameplate with a limited-run 2026 Final Edition.
  • Final Edition adds exclusive styling touches but costs extra to access.
  • Three global powertrains are offered, including a detuned six-cylinder M40i.
  • Emissions rules drive power reductions and hybrid tech across BMW’s lineup.
  • Z4’s end follows Supra’s exit, marking decline of two-door sports cars.

Every few months, we mourn the death of another two-door sports car. This time, it’s BMW that has sunset the Z4 with a ‘Final Edition’ to mark the end of one of the most iconic nameplates in its history. It will be officially discontinued in March 2026. However, the implications for local markets have yet to be determined.

While enthusiasts shout from the rooftops for more fun, relatively lightweight two-door sports cars, the fact is that they don’t head into the showrooms and buy them. With global emissions regulations making these sorts of vehicles harder to sell, we don’t blame BMW for discontinuing the BMW Z4. It will be given the send-off it deserves with a time-limited opportunity to buy an exclusive ‘Final Edition’ model, featuring enhancements such as Frozen Matt Black paint, M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, and contrasting red seams on the interior.

The discontinuation of the Z4 follows the retirement of the platform-based Toyota Supra, which will cease to be sold in Australia after the 2025 model year.

2026 bmw z4 final edition rear three quarter
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW

Local availability and specifications for the BMW Z4 Final Edition have to be confirmed. Still, overseas markets will have three powertrains to choose from:

  • BMW Z4 sDrive20i with 145 kW (197 HP)
  • BMW Z4 sDrive30i with 190 kW (258 HP)
  • BMW Z4 M40i with 250 kW (340 HP)

BMW says that the Final Edition could become a collector’s piece, and that’s certainly the case with the six-cylinder in-line engine found in the BMW Z4 M40i. Interestingly, the engine has been detuned for this special edition from the previously standard 285 kW (387 hp). While it’s not mentioned in the literature, this is likely due to the aforementioned emissions regulations in Europe. These regulations have also prompted the adoption of a mild-hybrid powertrain for the 2026 BMW M240i, which previously utilised the same powertrain.

Here in Australia, the BMW Z4 is available with your choice of a Z4 sDrive20i (from AUD$103,400 before on-road costs), featuring 145 kW (197 hp), or a Z4 M40i (from AUD$142,700 before on-road costs), boasting 285 kW (387 hp) and a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 seconds.

2026 bmw z4 final edition steering wheel
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW
2026 bmw z4 final edition interior
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW
2026 bmw z4 final edition interior 2
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW
2026 bmw z4 final edition door sill logo
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW

It would have been nice to see BMW add some more unique touches to the Final Edition. The exclusive Frozen Matt Black paint finish, M High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M Sport brake in High-gloss Red, M Sport seats in Vernasca, and M Alcantara steering wheel with contrasting seam are all nice additions, but the fact that you have to pay an additional 4,200 euros (7,400 euros for BMW Z4 sDrive20i) to access them kind of defeats the point.

BMW introduced the Z4 in the autumn of 2002, serving as the direct successor to the BMW Z3, which had launched almost a decade earlier.

Having now retired the nameplate, it joins the BMW 328 Roadster, BMW 507, and BMW Z8 as some of the brand’s most iconic open-top two‑seater sports cars. Through the first generation, we did get a BMW Z4 M Roadster that served as the range-topper, but could you imagine what a modern, BMW M-powered BMW Z4 would be like?! S58 power, with the all-wheel-drive system and a 0-100km/h time in the low three seconds, outstanding!

2026 bmw z4 final edition with old one
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW
2026 bmw z4 final edition lineup
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW
2026 bmw z4 final edition in alps
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW
2026 bmw z4 final edition in alps 2
2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition | Image: BMW

Ben McKimm

Ben McKimm

