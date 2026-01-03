Home/Watches
Best watch articles 2025
10 Best Watch Stories & Releases of 2025

Jacob Osborn
Big Rolex Price Increases for 2025 Revealed

The new year is upon us, but don’t let that stop you from revisiting our most popular content from 2025. In this particular instalment, we’re looking back on the best watch articles and releases of the past 12 months. With the watch industry still booming, brands like Rolex, Longines, TAG Heuer, and many others dropped a number of superlative models and innovations throughout the year. We did our best to cover them all, and even put our reporters on the ground for exciting events such as Watches & Wonders. If you have the time, be sure to scope our entire watch section, as it will spoil you silly. And if you don’t have the time, you certainly will after reading the following articles. Let’s get into it!

Rolex price increases
Big Rolex Price Increases for 2025 Revealed

1. Big Rolex Price Increases for 2025 Revealed

Publish date: 2025-07-04

For Rolex collectors, we have some good news and some bad news. The bad news is that due to a purported supply shortage, the Swiss luxury watchmaker increased prices on popular models like the Submariner Date and GMT-Master II “Batman” Jubilee in 2025. The good news is that the Rolex(es) you already own will likely go up in value as well. Oh, you don’t already one, you say? Well, then it’s all bad news, isn’t it?! Writer Ben McKimm reports on the alarming trend and its implications for existing collectors and aspiring ones alike.

Read Big Rolex Price Increases for 2025 Revealed
Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

2. Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Publish date: 2025-10-03

Swiss watchmaker Longines punctuated an otherwise quiet year with the release of two incredible new Spirit models. Both stay true to the collection’s existing design language while introducing mechanical improvements and refined details. The Longines Spirit Pilot is the more affordable entry, and it runs on the brand’s own calibre L888.4 self-winding mechanical movement, with a 72-hour power reserve. The Spirit Pilot Flyback brings a flyback mechanism into the mix, along with a rotating bezel, a countdown timer, and hand-wound calibre L792.4 movement (among other details). Nick Hall reports.

Read Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’
Best mid range watches 1
10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

3. 10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Publish date: 2025-07-17

If you’re getting serious about watch collecting, our guide to the best mid-range brands is essential reading. Why? You ask. Because lower-range watches can deliver steadfast performance and bold design, but they tend not to increase in value. Meanwhile, higher-end watches can cost as much as a car and make for risky investments. Mid-range luxury brands such as Longines and TAG Heuer strike the perfect balance between the aforementioned extremes. Let our guide be your…well…guide!

Read the 10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands
TAG Heuer Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring | Image: TAG Heuer
TAG Heuer Unveils Watchmaking ‘Breakthrough’ 10 Years in the Making

4. TAG Heuer Unveils Watchmaking ‘Breakthrough’ 10 Years in the Making

Publish date: 2025-09-07

TAG Heuer was founded over 150 years ago, yet the Swiss watchmaker remains as relevant and inspired as ever. At Geneva Watch Days 2025, they unveiled the TH-Carbonspring oscillator, a technical innovation that has been a decade in the making. Oscillator mechanisms date back to 17th-century Dutch polymath Christian Huygens, meaning TAG Heuer’s technical breakthrough marks a brand-new chapter in a long and storied history. It debuts in two eye-popping new models, both of which are explored in our adjoining article.

Read TAG Heuer Unveils Watchmaking ‘Breakthrough’ 10 Years in the Making
Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925
Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925: A Centenary Celebration in Spectacular Rose Gold

5. Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925: A Centenary Celebration in Spectacular Rose Gold

Publish date: 2025-05-23

Longines made history in 1925 with the introduction of “Zulu Time,” the first-ever dual-time wristwatch. To commemorate the model’s 100th anniversary, the Swiss watchmaker unleashed an exemplary iteration. Dubbed the Spirit Zulu Time 1925, it features a stunning 18K rose-gold cap circular-brushed insert atop the bidirectional rotating bezel, making it the first of its family to employ rose gold. Writer Rob Edwards provides all the details on the limited-edition release.

Read Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925: A Centenary Celebration in Spectacular Rose Gold
Seiko 5 Sports x Bamford Limited Edition
Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

6. Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition

Publish date: 2025-09-30

We love it when two powerhouse brands team up to produce something spectacular. This time around, the brands were Japanese legends Seiko and the UK’s own Bamford Watch Department. The resulting Seiko 5 Sports watch simply popped with bold and extraordinary detail, and came in at just £400. All 2,025 pieces sold out rather quickly, but if you’re looking for one, we might know a guy.

Read Seiko Goes Back to the Future with Sub-$850 Bamford Limited Edition
Ulysse Nardin Diver AIR | Image: Ulysse Nardin
How Ulysse Nardin Created the World’s Lightest Mechanical Dive Watch

7. How Ulysse Nardin Created the World’s Lightest Mechanical Dive Watch

Publish date: 2025-06-04

Swiss manufacture Ulysse Nardin pride themselves on breaking boundaries, and they did so yet again in 2025. Already synonymous with ultra-lightweight sports watches, they released the Diver AIR, aka the lightest mechanical dive watch ever created. It measures 44mm in diameter and weighs a mere 52g with the strap included. And did we mention the downright mindblowing visual design? If you fancy yourself a watch lover, this article is a must-read.

Read How Ulysse Nardin Created the World’s Lightest Mechanical Dive Watch
Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

8. 20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Publish date: 2025-08-14

Pardon our chest-thumping, but no one does gift guides the way we do here at Man of Many. Combine that with our horological passions, and you get the ultimate gift guide for watch lovers. In addition to head-turning timepieces, it features stylish accessories, brilliant books, and other essentials. This guide is for watch lovers, by watch lovers; don’t start shopping without it.

Read 20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers
Longines ultra chron feature copy
Retro Revival: Why Longines is Banking on the Vintage Watch Trend

9. Retro Revival: Why Longines is Banking on the Vintage Watch Trend

Publish date: 2025-06-10

Former editor-in-chief Nick Hall departed in late November, leaving behind a treasure trove of killer content. One proverbial gem was this in-depth look at Longines, which included an interview with outgoing CEO Matthias Breschan. It goes behind the scenes as the brand culls from their own rich heritage to capitalise on the vintage watch trend, simultaneously keeping pace with modern technologies and innovations. If you’re seeking a lay of the land, you’ve found one right here.

Read Retro Revival: Why Longines is Banking on the Vintage Watch Trend
1
How Artem is Bringing Luxury and Innovation to Watch Straps

10. How Artem is Bringing Luxury and Innovation to Watch Straps

Publish date: 2025-05-02

To some collectors, the modern strap is nearly as important as the very watch to which it’s attached. Australian newcomer Artem Straps is running with the concept, offering premium strap options crafted from masterful materials. Ultra-comfortable Loop-less™ HydroFlex™ straps are the brand’s signature calling card, but they ultimately have a design for every type of collector. Scope their growing collection and strap up accordingly.

Read How Artem is Bringing Luxury and Innovation to Watch Straps

Want to see the whole highlight reel? Head over to our dedicated Best of 2025 hub to see every top article, standout, and must-have product from the year that was. If you want to drill down into the specifics, from the ultimate travel destinations to the cars that stole the show, check out our curated collection or articles below:

