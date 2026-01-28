The Wind Up – Watch News #345

Welcome back to the Wind Up, your go-to catch up for all watch related news and drops of the past fortnight. In the latest edition, we’ve got a range of new watches highlighting changing market sentiment, an exploration into exotic materials and a deeper dive into colours and finishings.

From Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer and Blancpain, we’ve got some of the coolest and most exciting watches to show you. Happy reading.

TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer

The quirky Carrera Seafarer brings about the notion of a fun, casual-wearing timepiece that epitomises the ideals of modern watchmaking. From the distinct Abercrombie & Fitch colour way to the lovely glassbox stylised case and the super classic beads of rice bracelet, everything about the Carrera Seafarer screams yes to me.

And as cool as the Carrera Seafarer is, it’s no slouch in the movement department. Boasting a manufacture calibre TH20-04 which in itself combines a chronograph with a tidal complication beating at 4 Hz and which a power reserve of 80-hours, I think it’s safe to say TAG Heuer did absolute wonders with the Carrera Seafarer.

Brand: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Model: Carrera Seafarer

Carrera Seafarer Reference: CBS2016.EB0430

CBS2016.EB0430 Diameter: 42mm

42mm Thickness: 14.40mm

14.40mm Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Movement: TH20-04

TH20-04 Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Price: CHF6,650

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Timer

With the new Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Timer we get one of the most desirable dial colours paired with one of the best chronograph movements ever made. From the outset, the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Timer is ultra-lux. A platinum case, a Tiffany blue coloured dial, baguette diamond indices and all of the trimmings you would expect from a watch like this.

One of the more notable elements of the watch is actually on the caseback. On the rotor, Tiffany & Co. has designed its infamous “bird” in the form of a solid gold emblem that has been engraved and polished by hand before being mounted onto the rotor.

Brand: Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. Model: Tiffany Timer

Tiffany Timer Reference: 75450125

75450125 Diameter: 40mm

40mm Thickness: –

– Material : Platinum

: Platinum Movement: Zenith El Primero 400

Zenith El Primero 400 Power Reserve: 50 hours

50 hours Price: USD55,000(Limited to 60 pieces)

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina

The white on white on white of the Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg for Omega’s latest and greatest. What we have with the Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina is a combination of materials and textures done in the finest of fashions.

From the white ceramic case to the matching white ceramic dial and bezel, the Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina’s visceral show of white might be too much, but I think there are enough points of contrast here. There are darker elements like on the crowns and on the bezel rim, the touches of blue on the dial break up the monochromatic white look, and the differing finishes on the dial do well to add another element of contrast.

Brand: Omega

Omega Model: Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina

Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina Reference: 522.92.44.20.04.001

522.92.44.20.04.001 Diameter: 43.50mm

43.50mm Thickness: 14.37mm

14.37mm Material : White ceramic

: White ceramic Movement: Calibre 8806

Calibre 8806 Power Reserve: 55 hours

55 hours Price: USD10,500

Blancpain Villeret Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel “Year of the Fire Horse”

Blancpain opens its 2026 account with the new Villeret Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel “Year of the Fire Horse”. Boasting a range of subtle yet beautiful points of differentiation from its other calendar models.

The first is a platinum case, which surrounds a lovely salmon-coloured grand feu enamel dial. The third, and perhaps the most obvious, is the Chinese calendar complication, and the fourth is the Fire Horse engraved on the 22k white gold rotor.