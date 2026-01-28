Home/Watches
Mila corina
The Wind Up – Watch News #345

Mr Dimitri Tsilioris
By Mr Dimitri Tsilioris

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Welcome back to the Wind Up, your go-to catch up for all watch related news and drops of the past fortnight. In the latest edition, we’ve got a range of new watches highlighting changing market sentiment, an exploration into exotic materials and a deeper dive into colours and finishings. 

From Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer and Blancpain, we’ve got some of the coolest and most exciting watches to show you. Happy reading.

Untitled design

TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer

The quirky Carrera Seafarer brings about the notion of a fun, casual-wearing timepiece that epitomises the ideals of modern watchmaking. From the distinct Abercrombie & Fitch colour way to the lovely glassbox stylised case and the super classic beads of rice bracelet, everything about the Carrera Seafarer screams yes to me.

And as cool as the Carrera Seafarer is, it’s no slouch in the movement department. Boasting a manufacture calibre TH20-04 which in itself combines a chronograph with a tidal complication beating at 4 Hz and which a power reserve of 80-hours, I think it’s safe to say TAG Heuer did absolute wonders with the Carrera Seafarer.

  • Brand: TAG Heuer 
  • Model: Carrera Seafarer
  • Reference: CBS2016.EB0430
  • Diameter: 42mm 
  • Thickness: 14.40mm
  • Material: Stainless steel 
  • Movement: TH20-04
  • Power Reserve: 80 hours
  • Price: CHF6,650 
Check out the TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer
Untitled design 1

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Timer

With the new Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Timer we get one of the most desirable dial colours paired with one of the best chronograph movements ever made. From the outset, the Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Timer is ultra-lux. A platinum case, a Tiffany blue coloured dial, baguette diamond indices and all of the trimmings you would expect from a watch like this.

One of the more notable elements of the watch is actually on the caseback. On the rotor, Tiffany & Co. has designed its infamous “bird” in the form of a solid gold emblem that has been engraved and polished by hand before being mounted onto the rotor. 

  • Brand: Tiffany & Co.
  • Model: Tiffany Timer
  • Reference: 75450125
  • Diameter: 40mm 
  • Thickness: –
  • Material: Platinum
  • Movement: Zenith El Primero 400
  • Power Reserve: 50 hours
  • Price: USD55,000(Limited to 60 pieces)
More Tiffany watches here
Untitled design 2

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina

The white on white on white of the Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg for Omega’s latest and greatest. What we have with the Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina is a combination of materials and textures done in the finest of fashions.

From the white ceramic case to the matching white ceramic dial and bezel, the Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina’s visceral show of white might be too much, but I think there are enough points of contrast here. There are darker elements like on the crowns and on the bezel rim, the touches of blue on the dial break up the monochromatic white look, and the differing finishes on the dial do well to add another element of contrast. 

  • Brand: Omega
  • Model: Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina
  • Reference: 522.92.44.20.04.001
  • Diameter: 43.50mm 
  • Thickness: 14.37mm
  • Material: White ceramic
  • Movement: Calibre 8806
  • Power Reserve: 55 hours
  • Price: USD10,500
Check out the Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Milano Cortina
Untitled design 4

Blancpain Villeret Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel “Year of the Fire Horse”

Blancpain opens its 2026 account with the new Villeret Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel “Year of the Fire Horse”. Boasting a range of subtle yet beautiful points of differentiation from its other calendar models.

The first is a platinum case, which surrounds a lovely salmon-coloured grand feu enamel dial. The third, and perhaps the most obvious, is the Chinese calendar complication, and the fourth is the Fire Horse engraved on the 22k white gold rotor. 

  • Brand: Blancpain
  • Model: Villeret Calendrier Chinois Traditionnel “Year of the Fire Horse”
  • Reference: 0888-3432E-55B
  • Diameter: 45.20mm 
  • Thickness: 15.10mm
  • Material: Platinum
  • Movement: Calibre 3638
  • Power Reserve: 168 hours
  • Price: CHF81,000 (Limited to 50 pieces)
More from the Villeret collection
More watch news from The Wind Up

Mr Dimitri Tsilioris

Mr Dimitri Tsilioris

Dimitri Tsilioris is a watch enthusiast and founder of watch blog, Haulogerie. From his daily updates on his Instagram page (@haulogerie), to his constant and borderline excessive pursuit of the perfect watch, Dimitri lives and breathes horology. A passion that ...

More about Dimitri
