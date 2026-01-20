The Best Releases from LVMH Watch Week 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 20 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 12 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Fittingly, the watch world is not one for wasting time. So, here we are in mid-January, and we’re already faced with a slew of major announcements from some of the world’s leading maisons, courtesy of LVMH Watch Week.

Running from January 19th to 21st, the seventh annual event from the luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is being hosted in Milan and features a wide range of releases from the likes of Bvlgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer, and Zenith. While last year’s event experimented with splitting proceedings across two phases (the first in New York and the second in Paris), this year has seen a more consolidated approach, keeping things streamlined by returning to a single location from which the watches can speak for themselves.

Below, I’ve selected Man of Many’s favourite releases from the announcements overnight, including the rose-gold-harnessing mastery of Bvlgari’s Maglia Milanese Monete, welcome additions to TAG Heuer’s glassbox range, Hublot’s equestrian-themed celebration of the lunar new year, and intricate new Skyline references from Zenith. Here are our top picks from the impressive lineup:

TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer

Brand: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Model: Carrera Seafarer

Carrera Seafarer Reference: CBS2016.EB0430

CBS2016.EB0430 Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Thickness: 14.4 mm

14.4 mm Movement: Calibre TH20-04

Calibre TH20-04 Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Price: AUD$13,250

AUD$13,250 Available: March 2026

Drawing inspiration from an original sailing timepiece that dates back to 1949, the arrival of TAG Heuer’s new Carrera Seafarer builds on the success of 2023’s ‘Skipper’ release and its effort to cement the maison’s credentials among sailing enthusiasts.

The watch features a champagne opalin dial set with 18k 3N yellow gold-plated indexes and adorned with a trio of sub-dials. At the 3 o’clock position is a lacquered teal-blue and beige “azuré” minute chronograph; at 6 o’clock, there’s a beige second chronograph; and the 9 o’clock position hosts a teal-blue and yellow lacquered tide indicator. Curiously, the latter of these is appearing 77 years after it first arrived on the Heuer Solunar timepiece, for which it was initially conceived by the president of Abercrombie & Fitch, Walter Haynes.

The watch pairs its water-ready functionality with the lauded glassbox design introduced by the watchmaker in 2023 (TAG Heuer clearly knows when it’s on to a good thing), and the Seafarer is powered by the new in-house TH20-04 automatic movement, which was specially developed to incorporate the tide indicator function.

Completing this sporty picture is the seven-row steel bracelet. Introduced last year, it combines brushed and polished steel links that echo the finishing on the watch’s case, but for those who like something a little more rustic, TAG is also providing a sports strap in a beige colourway that’s reminiscent of traditional boat rigging.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

Brand: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Model: Carrera Chronograph

Carrera Chronograph Reference: CBS2113.BA0053

CBS2113.BA0053 Diameter: 41 mm

41 mm Thickness: 14.17 mm

14.17 mm Movement: Calibre TH20-01

Calibre TH20-01 Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Price: AUD$12,000

AUD$12,000 Available: January 2026

Since the introduction of its glassbox design, TAG Heuer’s Carrera Chronographs have been on a bit of a winning streak, occupying that sweet 39-mm sizing, which I’m a strong advocate for. However, not everyone has wrists as delicate as mine, and who am I to begrudge them for wanting a Carrera Chronograph that takes advantage of their additional wrist real estate?

These upsized releases feature brushed dials available in blue, teal-green, and black finishes, with the latter featuring a red outer ring that’s a very TAG touch. Beyond that, the watches possess all the details you will have come to expect from this corner of the firm’s universe, but with the heightened legibility offered by increased dimensions.

Each watch is powered by the brand-new Calibre TH20-01 movement. With a vertical clutch for seamless engagement, a column wheel for precise actuation, and bidirectional automatic winding, it should prove an engine well-suited to driving TAG’s latest tracing machines.

TAG Heuer Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph | Image: Supplied

TAG Heuer Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph

Brand: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Model: Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph

Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph Reference: CDD2180.FT8120

CDD2180.FT8120 Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Thickness: 15.17 mm

15.17 mm Movement: Calibre TH81-01

Calibre TH81-01 Power Reserve: 65 hours

65 hours Water-Resistance: 30 metres

30 metres Price: 110,000 CHF

110,000 CHF Available: June 2026

While 2025 gave us a TAG Heuer Split-Seconds model in the form of a stark white Monaco with red accents, this year, the maison opted for the Carrera Chronograph route. As a result, 2026 marks the first time a Carrera timpiece has featured the rattrapante complication, which allows the measurement of two events that start simultaneously but have different durations.

This reference features a 42 mm grade-5 titanium case with tactile pushers on either side of the crown for chrono activation, and a third, integrated pusher at 9 o’clock to activate the split-seconds function. These functions are driven by the Calibre TH81-01 movement, which is the fruit of TAG’s ongoing collaboration with Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier. Beating at 5Hz to ensure chronograph precision, it’s constructed using more than 350 components, which are finished by hand using more than 10 techniques.

Arguably, the most impressive detail is the presence of the signature checkered flag motif. Individually applied by hand using the graté technique, this has become the calling card for TAG Heuer’s most ambitious movements.

Bvlgari Maglia Milanese Monete | Image: Supplied

Bvlgari Maglia Milanese Monete

Brand: Bvlgari

Bvlgari Model: Maglia Milanese Monete

Maglia Milanese Monete Reference: 104328 / 104385

104328 / 104385 Movement: Manufacture manual winding mechanical micro-movement (2,50mm thick) – Piccolissimo BVP 100

Manufacture manual winding mechanical micro-movement (2,50mm thick) – Piccolissimo BVP 100 Functions: Hours, minutes

Hours, minutes Frequency: 21,600 vph

21,600 vph Power reserve: 30 hours

30 hours Case, Dial and Bracelet: Rose gold case set with brilliant-cut diamonds (0.50 ct) and one silver Monete

Rose gold case set with brilliant-cut diamonds (0.50 ct) and one silver Monete Crown: Rose gold set with one diamond (0.06 ct)

Rose gold set with one diamond (0.06 ct) Caseback: Transparent

Transparent Dial: White mother-of-pearl dial with 12 diamond hour markers (0.10 ct). Rose gold-plated hands

White mother-of-pearl dial with 12 diamond hour markers (0.10 ct). Rose gold-plated hands Bracelet: Rose gold Milanese mesh

Rose gold Milanese mesh Size: 135-145-155 mm and 160-170-180 mm

Bvlgari chose to focus on the ladies for this year’s LVMH Watch Week, adopting an “Art of gold” theme and producing a collection of watches that are the height of no-holds-barred luxury.

My pick of the new offerings is the Maglia Milanese Monet, which the maison describes as “a tribute to Eternal Rome”. First introduced in the Bvlgari collection in the mid-’60s, here it features a case crafted from rose gold and a matching Milanese mesh bracelet. But what makes this release most intriguing is the use of an authentic ancient coin dating from 198 to 297 AD, depicting Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, otherwise known as Emperor Caracalla.

The Roman rulers certainly enjoyed their lavish lifestyles, so I’m sure Caracalla would have approved of Bvlgari’s efforts here, particularly the luxurious mesh bracelet. Using a technique developed by Milanese goldsmiths during the Renaissance, it’s a first for Bvlgari, offering elevated comfort due to its extreme suppleness, and secured with a pin buckle.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Horse Frosted Carbon | Image: Supplied

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Horse Frosted Carbon

Brand: Hublot

Hublot Model: Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Horse Frosted Carbon

Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Horse Frosted Carbon Reference: 646.QK.1230.VR.CNY26

646.QK.1230.VR.CNY26 Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Thickness: 13.8 mm

13.8 mm Movement: MHUB1710

MHUB1710 Power Reserve: 50 hours

50 hours Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Price: AUD$58,800

AUD$58,800 Edition: Limited to 88

It should surprise no one to discover that Hublot is using the Lunar New Year as a reason to further expand its material mastery, presenting the Spirit of Big Bang Year of the Horse Frosted Carbon at LVMH Watch Week 2026.

While the name is certainly a mouthful, it’s appropriate for such an ambitious undertaking from the maison. Hublot has deployed its high-performance carbon material and paired it with a bold statement in gold. The dial takes inspiration from Tang-dynasty artistry, depicting a spirited, flower-dappled horse outlined in 3N gold-plated brass appliqués with a mane that resembles dancing flames.

The three-dimensional gold lines are inspired by embroidery from ancient Chinese ceremonial robes and are designed to give the horse a heightened presence. As a symbol of ambition, endurance, and forward momentum in Chinese culture, it’s easy to draw a parallel between this totem and Hublot’s unceasing determination to push the limits of its material capabilities.

Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition | Image: Supplied

Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition

Brand: Hublot

Hublot Model: Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition

Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition Reference: Blue: 429.QKB.0120.NR.DJO26 Orange: 429.QKO.0120.NR.DJO26 Green: 429.QKG.0120.NR.DJO26

Diameter: 44 mm

44 mm Thickness: 14.4 mm

14.4 mm Movement: HUB6035

HUB6035 Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Water-Resistance: 300 metres

300 metres Price: AUD$179,000

AUD$179,000 Edition: Blue: Numbered to 72 Orange: Numbered to 21 Green: Numbered to 8



With the Australian Open currently underway, I couldn’t possibly overlook this trio of releases made in collaboration with Hublot ambassador and the most successful tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic.

The Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition comes in three colourways, each of which represents a surface Djokovic has played and won on, and the watches are limited in number to correspond with his wins. As such, as the tennis champ adds more wins to his record, more watches will be made available. For now, there are 72 pieces in blue (hard-court wins), 21 pieces in orange (clay-court wins), and 8 pieces in green (grass-court wins). The total count of these numbered watches currently stands at 101 pieces, but you can expect that number to grow, as Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down.

Adding further to the watches’ connection to the tennis superstar (and in a playful move that only Hublot would consider), their coloured 44 mm cases are once again constructed using a special Hublot-developed composite that’s made from Lacoste polo shirts and Head tennis racquets. First introduced in 2024, this high-tech, lightweight, rigid, and marbled material was recreated for this series using 12 blue polos, 4 orange polos, and 2 green polos, as well as 12 racquets.

Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph | Image: Supplied

Zenith DEFY Skyline Chronograph

Brand: Zenith

Zenith Model: DEFY Skyline Chronograph

DEFY Skyline Chronograph Reference: 49.9500.3600/21.I001

49.9500.3600/21.I001 Diameter: 42 mm

42 mm Material: Black ceramic

Black ceramic Movement: El Primero 3600 automatic

El Primero 3600 automatic Power Reserve: 60 hours

60 hours Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Price: AUD$35,200

Last seen in a blue-toned release last year, Zenith’s full ceramic DEFY Skyline Chronograph returns for LVMH Watch Week ‘26 in a sleek and delightfully sinister new colourway. Presented in deep black, this new take is designed to showcase the watch’s architectural silhouette and what Zenith describes as its “refined urban character”.

In addition to its durable and lightweight properties, the ceramic’s rich shade of black (appearing throughout the material rather than merely coating it) highlights the geometric and modern nature of the design. This is complemented by a gradient dial that transitions from a lighter centre to a darker hue at its periphery in a sophisticated tribute to the dance between shadow and light across urban environments. This is the foundation upon which sits an engraved four-pointed star motif, while the chronograph’s three counters are decorated with concentric patterns that enhance the piece’s structure.

Inside, the El Primero 3600 calibre is a contemporary take on Zenith’s famed high-frequency chronograph movement. Displaying 1/10th of a second, with the chronograph seconds hand completing a full revolution every 10 seconds (six times faster than conventional chronographs), it beats at 5 Hz and offers a 60-hour power reserve.

Zenith DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton | Image: Supplied

Zenith DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton

Brand: Zenith

Zenith Model: DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton

DEFY Skyline Tourbillon Skeleton Reference: 18.9300.3630/78.I001

18.9300.3630/78.I001 Diameter: 41 mm

41 mm Material: Rose gold

Rose gold Movement: El Primero 3630 SK

El Primero 3630 SK Power Reserve: 50 hours

50 hours Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Price: AUD$154,800

AUD$154,800 Edition: Limited to 50 pieces

The first tourbillon skeleton Zenith has produced for its DEFY Skyline range, this handsome rose-gold timepiece features an entirely openworked interpretation of the El Primero movement, which is suspended within a luxe case designed to capture and reshape any light that strikes its surfaces.

The watch’s open core is an invitation to explore its intricate maze of components, while the movement’s centre rises like a mechanical skyline (a fitting feature for obvious reasons). The El Primero 3630 SK is realised in a stunning shade of blue that contrasts beautifully with the rose-gold case, while Zenith has used its star signature as a structural motif that’s expanded and centred around the watch’s tourbillon aperture.

Said tourbillon oscillates at 5 Hz, giving the watch a pulse, while the skeletonised barrel allows the observer to watch the mainspring as it unwinds across the watch’s 50-hour power reserve. Given the lack of clear dial real estate allowed by this approach to construction, Zenith’s signature instead floats above the calibre on the sapphire crystal, while the brand’s aforementioned star is set directly onto the skeletonised mainplate.

What is LVMH Watch Week?

LVMH Watch Week is an annual event organised by the global luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to showcase new releases from its watchmaking and horology brands. Traditionally held early in the year and serving as a precursor to the April opening of Watches and Wonders in Geneva, this showcase is comprised entirely of brands under LVMH’s watchmaking division, allowing the organisation to dominate the spotlight as it provides intimate, exclusive events and activations with media, clients, and retailers.

Throughout the week, LVMH-owned watch brands debut new releases, showcase product line-ups, and offer touch-and-feel sessions for attendees. Additionally, virtual activations are available for those tuning in from overseas, exploring everything from brand heritage to technical workshops.