New balance ellipse v1 6
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The New Balance Ellipse v1 Wants To Make Running Feel Easier

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Running shoes keep getting faster. Higher stacks. Sharper plates. Bigger claims. But most of your kilometres aren’t race day. They’re early alarms and quick loops before or after work. That’s where the New Balance Ellipse v1 makes its case, lightly.

Landing in Australia on 5 March 2026 at 10am AEDT for AUD$240, the Ellipse is designed to make everyday running more comfortable without feeling bulky or heavy.

New balance ellipse v1 3
Studio shot highlighting the Ellipse’s rockered profile and Fresh Foam X midsole | Image: New Balance

At its core is a reworked Fresh Foam X midsole tuned for a softer, bouncier ride. The goal is pretty straightforward. Take the edge off repetitive road impact while keeping the shoe light enough that it doesn’t feel like work. There’s also a rockered profile to help you roll forward naturally, which should ease some load through the calves and ankles over longer efforts.

It’s not a plated speed shoe. It’s the pair you reach for when your legs are already carrying a few sessions. And you don’t want to be walking around in your recovery slippers for the rest of the day.

Spec-wise, the Ellipse is all about running comfort. With 37.8mm in the heel, 29.9mm in the forefoot and an 8mm drop, it’s built for protection over speed. At only 273 grams for a men’s 9.5, it stays light enough for regular rotation without tipping into max-cushion bulk.

New balance ellipse v1 7
Overhead look at the toe box and lace system | Image: New Balance

Up top, you get a lightweight engineered mesh upper, a cushioned tongue and stretch laces for easy on and off. Reflective details cover the early starts and late finishes, while a rubber outsole handles durability for regular road use.

New Balance talks about “losing track of time,” but realistically, most runners are still logging splits. What this really offers is a way to make those tracked kilometres feel less punishing. Less impact. Less leg fatigue. More consistency across the week.

And that’s what keeps you running.

Key Specs

  • Price: AUD$240
  • Release: 5 March 2026, 10:00 AEDT
  • Midsole: Fresh Foam X
  • Drop: 8mm
  • Stack Height: 37.8mm heel / 29.9mm forefoot
  • Weight: 273g (Men’s 9.5)
  • Upper: Engineered mesh
  • Outsole: Rubber
  • Reflective details: Yes
  • Colour options:
    • Afterglow with Lone Star Grey and Silver Metallic
    • Tangerine Heat with Black and Black Metallic
    • Faded Black with White and Black
    • Deep End with Glint Blue and Medusa Green
    • Black with Black Metallic and Faded Black
    • White with Grey Matter and Black
    • Electric Indigo with Castlerock and Black
Buy From New Balance AU
Buy From New Balance US
New balance ellipse v1 portrait 2
The Ellipse in action, built for steady running | Image: New Balance
New balance ellipse v1 4
Close-up of the Ellipse V1 tag and release details | Image: New Balance
New balance ellipse v1 10
Close-up of the sculpted Fresh Foam X midsole and lateral detailing | Image: New Balance
New balance ellipse v1 8
Outsole pattern designed for consistent road grip | Image: New Balance
New balance ellipse v1 9
Detail of the lateral ‘N’ branding and layered upper design | Image: New Balance
New balance ellipse v1 5
Side profile of the Ellipse showcasing its sculpted cushioning geometry | Image: New Balance
New balance ellipse v1 2
Design sketches and midsole concepts behind the New Balance Ellipse | Image: New Balance

Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

