Ferrari Will Open Its Private Fiorano Track for a Half Marathon Again Next Year

Ferrari reopens Fiorano circuit to runners for 2026 Enzo Ferrari Memorial Half Marathon

Race weekend runs 28–29 March with 21km, 10km, and 5km distances

Courses pass Ferrari factories, Maranello streets, and normally closed test-track sections

Entry starts at €28, with proceeds supporting local community and youth sports projects

Event blends exclusivity and accessibility in a rare motorsport-meets-running experience

Ferrari is turning its private test track into a racecourse for distance runners once again. With a successful debut in 2025, the Enzo Ferrari Memorial Half Marathon of Italy returns in 2026, inviting runners to lace up and charge through Maranello, Modena and a live section of the Fiorano circuit, a place generally reserved for engineers, drivers and the brand’s prototypes.

The race weekend takes place on 28-29 March 2026, with three distances: a full 21.097 km half-marathon, as well as 10 km and 5 km events.

The headline half-marathon runs point-to-point through Maranello to Modena, passing through Ferrari’s factory avenues, the company citadel and the iconic Fiorano test track. The shorter-distance loops return to the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, allowing every participant the opportunity to run across some of the most closely guarded tarmac in the automotive world.

Mezza Maratona d’Italia “Memorial Enzo Ferrari” route | Image: Supplied

While the 2025 debut already gave runners a rare taste of the circuit, the 2026 edition goes further, adding the new Ferrari e-Vortex and opening additional parts of the complex that are usually closed to the public.

“Ferrari is a unique brand, combining exclusivity and inclusivity,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “Welcoming the ‘Mezza Maratona d’Italia – Enzo Ferrari Memorial’ to our symbolic locations is a way to share our passion for this discipline with our community and fans. We enthusiastically support this weekend of sport, well-being, and solidarity. In this way too, Ferrari continues its commitment to this extraordinary region, honouring the memory of our founder, and our bond with these places.”

Opened in 1972, Fiorano remains Ferrari’s private testing ground, a place where championship cars are perfected far from public view.

Despite the venue’s exclusivity, entry prices are surprisingly affordable, starting at €28 (roughly AU$50) for any of the three distances. The 5 km Family Run takes place on Saturday, 28 March, while Sunday, 29 March, is reserved for the competitive half-marathon and the non-competitive 10 km.

Organised by RCS Sports & Events, the memorial is evolving into a whole weekend festival, featuring a race village, community events, and activities designed to draw the wider region into the experience.

Beyond the racing spectacle, proceeds from the event will support local social and sporting projects across Maranello, Fiorano Modenese, Formigine, and Modena, including the development of new community sports infrastructure to make organised sport more accessible to young people.

Running through Fiorano will not guarantee a personal best, but few races offer the chance to follow the same circuit that has shaped Ferrari’s history over the decades.