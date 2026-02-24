Uber-Rare Right-Hand Drive Ferrari F40 Heads to Auction in Australia

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 24 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A rare 1990 Ferrari F40 is currently up for auction in Australia via RR Auctions.

The vehicle is a desirable “non-cat, non-adjust” European-spec model.

It features a right-hand-drive conversion performed in 2005 by its mechanical engineer owner.

The car has 37,063 km on the odometer and includes its original matching-numbers engine.

Aftermarket additions include electric windows, central locking, and a suede steering wheel.

Bidding currently exceeds AUD$2 million, with the auction set to close soon.

Turn your alarms on, millionaires. This is one of the rare occasions that a right-hand, “non-cat, non-adjust” Ferrari F40 has been put up for auction in Australia, and it could be yours.

The folks over at RR Auctions have sourced a great headliner for their arrival to the market with the sale of one of the most sought-after, desirable, and best-driving supercars of all time. Of course, we’re talking about the Ferrari F40. It was built to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maranello’s first road car, and will be remembered as the final model signed off by Enzo Ferrari himself. This particular example is a May 1990-delivered F40 supplied without a catalytic converter or adjustable suspension, which is a desirable combination.

Even more desirable is that it’s a right-hand-drive model, converted by the mechanical engineer owner. It’s one of the few known right-hand-drive models that isn’t in the Sultan of Brunei’s collection. However, unlike the Sultan, this particular example wasn’t converted from new. No, the matching-numbers car was converted after it was acquired in 2005, with a staggering 33,000 km on the odometer. It reads 37,063 km, and because of that, it might not reach the USD$5 million ceiling that some of the best left-hand drive vehicles reach in North America and Europe, but it would make an epic daily driver here in Australia. The auction will end on the 25th of February 2026, and bidding currently exceeds AUD$2 million.

It’s important to note up front that this is not a concourse-winning vehicle. However, it is an F40. Still, there’s a reason it won’t fetch the uber-expensive numbers an ex-Brunei car might in today’s market. Electric windows and central locking have been fitted aftermarket by the owner, along with red material for the centre console. There’s also a suede steering wheel currently in place of the original (which is included in the auction), along with conventional seat belts instead of harnessed belts (the original also included in the sale), and the original logbooks.

Under the rear lid is the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that was so good, Ferrari never used it again. This particular example features the desirable non-cat engine, with a claimed 352kW of power and 577 Nm of torque. However, those numbers have always been disputed by drivers of F40s. Power is sent to the ground through a five-speed dogleg manual gearbox, and with a rough 1,250kg weight and plenty of carbon-composite body panels, the 0-100km/h sprint is a tidy 4.1 seconds.

Ferrari F40 | Image: RR Auctions

You’ll find a full list of books and cards with the vehicle, including the original warranty card that shows the car was delivered on May 11 1990, by IFS Importation Ferrari (Suisse) in Nyon. It’s joined by service books stamped by Ferrari’s Prestige Automobile Concessionnaire in Perols, south of France, for the 10,000km, 20,000km, and 30,000km services.

The full auction listing can be found at RR Auctions below. Note that the auction will end on the 25th of February 2026.